Discover more from Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Over 1,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Interview with "All Souls" director Emmanuelle Pickett and screenwriter Anthony Ragnone II
The film stars Mikey Madison and G-Eazy and will be available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Dec. 8.
This interview does contain one minor spoiler.
My review of the film here.
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.