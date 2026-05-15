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I wasn’t familiar with playwright Aleshea Harris’ “Is God Is” prior to seeing trailers for her feature writing/directing debut that’s an adaptation of the same name. It’s not a perfect film by any means, but it’s a hugely interesting and assured one that’ll serve as one hell of a calling card for this exciting, new cinematic voice.

Twin sisters Racine (Kara Young, also in next week’s “I Love Boosters”) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson) are struggling to survive after growing up in foster care following their father (Sterling K. Brown) setting their mother Ruby (Indianapolis native Vivica A. Fox) ablaze when they were little girls.

They too got burnt and sadly scarred when trying to put the flames out. Racine’s scars weren’t as severe as her sister’s, but she’s quick to defend her twin whenever someone says she’s ugly.

Such behavior gets them dismissed from their nighttime corporate custodial gig, but they’re given purpose when Racine receives a letter from Ruby.

Their mother has a request of them. She wants them to avenge all three of them by killing their father. Anaia has her doubts, but Racine is ‘bout it, ‘bout it.

“Is God Is” is a Southern Gothic familial drama meets revenge picture meets Blaxploitation flick with a decent dash of horror and dark humor thrown in for good measure. It’s well-acted across the board (these folks are strongly supported by Mykelti Williamson (Bubba in “Forrest Gump”) as father’s ambulance-chasing lawyer and songstress Janelle Monáe as father’s current wife).

The film does take a turn in its final third that wasn’t my favorite, but it fairly felt inevitable.

“Is God Is” likely won’t be for all tastes, but adventurous filmgoers will likely find it challenging and funny. As a cisgender white dude I’ve seen my story told plenty and/or most of the times. I’m excited to see whatever stories Harris has in store for us next about folks who don’t live, look or love like me.

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