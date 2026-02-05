Film Yap

Film Yap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

Great review. The generational divide you highlighted btween Jim rejecting bisexuality as wishy-washy and Frances embracing queerness is spot on for how identity politics evolved. I've noticde that Boomer activists often struggle with the fluidity younger folks demand because they fought so hard for fixed categories. Sophie Hyde's naturalistic approach sounds perfect for letting those tensions breathe without becoming preachy.

Reply
Share
Skip Berry's avatar
Skip Berry
7h

Chris: You had me at Lithgow and Coleman. Sounds like another entry to my most-see list.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture