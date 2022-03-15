Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Down in a hole, feelin' so small

Down in a hole, outta control

I'd like to fly but my wings have been so denied”

- Alice in Chains

“John and the Hole,” which just released on Blu-ray and DVD after playing the virtual 2020 Cannes Film Festival, the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival and receiving limited theatrical and VOD release in August of last year, is an odd duck of a movie. Imagine a self-imposed “Home Alone” by way of Michael Haneke and Yorgos Lanthimos and you pretty well get the idea.