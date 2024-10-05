If you’re anything like me and found yourself longing for a film that combines both your love of Broadway musicals and comic book villains, prepare to rejoice; our ship has come in! Audacious in his second DC Comics film, director and co-writer Todd Phillips bets it all on "Joker: Folie à Deux,” a rhythmic production of the downtrodden and oppressed.

Set in Gotham's Department of Corrections, the story explores the legal case of Arthur Fleck/Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and the impacts of his infamous murder of late-night talk show host Murray Franklin on live TV. Attorney Maryanne Stewart (Catherine Keener) advocates for Fleck’s release, arguing that a mental hospital is better for him than the abusive confines of prison. Meanwhile, Fleck meets Lee/Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), a psych patient who pushes Joker to reveal himself as the real identity, forcing him into a fierce tug-of-war between the two women and their conflicting agendas.

Reprising the role that won him an Academy Award in 2020, Phoenix turns out another spell-bounding performance, juggling transitions from bewitched to tragic. As one of the world’s most electric performers, Gaga is equal parts genius and a risky casting choice, as she could easily overshadow her co-star, yet she’s careful to play Quinn with an unpolished power that compliments Phoenix. Their chemistry is effortless as they dance and sing their way into each other’s hearts.

Stocked with jazz classics and big band energy such as Frank Sinatra, Nina Simon, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland, the score spins Fleck's delusions and daydreams into some of the film's best moments.

Phillip's lighting process is also impressive, framing his characters in shadows and spotlights, preserving continuity, and illustrating the dual personalities of Fleck and Joker.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is a cautionary tale of fame and love – set to a melody of savvy performances. Although the film doesn’t add any real meat to Joker or Quinn’s legacy, it’s a lot of fun watching Phoenix and Gaga give their all to the iconic supervillains. Even if it’s only celebrated by a small club of former theater kids and superhero enthusiasts, the film is an unforgettable moment in the DCC franchise.

