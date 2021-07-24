Just for subscribers: Monday Morning Movie Critic
An exclusive offer to Film Yap subscribers: a chance to yap with our critics about new films hitting theaters, share your opinion and become part of the conversation!
They say everyone’s a critic, and now it’s literally true! Here is your chance to not just watch and read about movies, but jump right in and become a part of the conversation.
We’ve been thinking about ways to pump up our offerings to paid subscribers to the Film Yap beyond exclusive content only you get to see. Other things are in the works, but let’s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.