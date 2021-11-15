As a Film Yap reader, you are specially invited to an advance promotional screening of King Richard (starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, and Jon Bernthal) TONIGHT, Monday, November 15th, ahead of the film’s release on the 19th! Read on for more details.

Passes are limited, so act NOW to get yours!

KING RICHARD

Tonight—Monday, November 15th @ 7:00PM

Regal Village Park

2222 E 146th Street

Carmel, IN 46033

CLICK HERE to get your passes! (First-come, first-serve—so act quickly!)