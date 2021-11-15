KING RICHARD: Free Screening tonight, 11/15
Get your free passes for a last-minute free screening in Indianapolis 11/15
As a Film Yap reader, you are specially invited to an advance promotional screening of King Richard (starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, and Jon Bernthal) TONIGHT, Monday, November 15th, ahead of the film’s release on the 19th! Read on for more details.
Passes are limited, so act NOW to get yours!
KING RICHARD
Tonight—Monday, November 15th @ 7:00PM
Regal Village Park
2222 E 146th Street
Carmel, IN 46033
CLICK HERE to get your passes! (First-come, first-serve—so act quickly!)