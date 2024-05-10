🎵 I love every Planet of the Apes movie I see… from Chimp-an-A to Chimpanzee. 🎵

OK… corny reference from “The Simpsons” aside, I do love me some “Planet of the Apes” movies. My love started as a middle schooler who would rewatch the 1968 Charlton Heston classic on VHS over and over again. I loved the famous twist at the end, courtesy of Rod Serling from “The Twilight Zone” penning the script. I explored the 1970s sequels, although most are lousy (with the exception of the violent Black power masterpiece “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” in 1972). And while I rolled my eyes at Tim Burton’s reboot with its nonsensical twist ending, I adore the modern reboots that started with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” in 2011. I sincerely believe Andy Serkis should have been nominated for an Oscar at some point during the trilogy for his performance as Caesar, which kept getting better and better. Deeper and more artistic.

Andy Serkis and his storyline have (mostly) moved on but the new film, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picks up that story generations later.

In this post-apocalyptic world — with buildings covered in vines and trees like “The Last of Us” — apes are now the dominant species and humans are on a lower level (first ravaged by a mysterious virus and then losing a war with apes). Unlike the previous films, apes are not just subject to sign language and can speak in full English sentences (although their choppiness drove me nuts). Humans live in the shadows and are believed to be unintelligent. Apes cannot remember the a when humans and apes lived side-by-side, but a few retell faded stories of the past.

Compared to the Andy Serkis trilogy, this new installment is somewhat of a letdown. The main character, a young chimp named Noa (played by Owen Teague), lacks any real personality and is as generic as can be. A human ally, initially called Nova (a reference to the 1968 film), is equally as dull.

There are a few intriguing supporting roles though, including a religious/virtuous orangutan named Rocca (played by Peter Macon), and the big-bad, Proximus Caesar, an ambitious bonobo monarch (played by Kevin Durand). The movie actually got better as the story progressed and these side characters are introduced.

The action is serviceable and I enjoyed the MANY, MANY references to the 1968 film, including notes of the original Jerry Goldsmith soundtrack, shots that look like they were taken directly from the 1968 film, and lines that are a clear callback. It often feels like a prequel to that movie.

In the end, the story in this new installment just isn’t as strong as any of the movies in the Andy Serkis films. It’s not terrible. It’s just OK.

The film is directed by Wes Ball, who was known for the “Maze Runner” movies. He does an admirable job but can’t stand up to comparison to Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) who directed “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” two of the best entries in the entire series (including the 1960s/1970s ones). Even the CGI doesn’t look as good and it doesn’t match the gorgeous lighting/cinematography of “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

I think part of the reason I always love the Planet of the Apes films is their “Twilight Zone” DNA. They're not escapism, but reflection. Similar to Jordan Peele’s horror films, they analyzed something about the human condition and society rather than just bombard us with nonstop action. There’s commentary on science vs. religion, class structure, animal rights, racism, corrupt politicians, etc. In “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” it was almost Shakespearean showing the contrasting leadership styles of the two ape leaders (or you could compare it to MLK vs. Malcolm X).

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” doesn’t go deep enough in that regard and doesn’t get the audience enough philosophical meat to chew on.

No matter how the box office does, I’m not sure another sequel is warranted. Not sure what else can be explored in this world. Better to leave it with the remnants in the Forbidden Zone.