Last Looks
"Last Looks" sorta feels like Shane Black-lite, but it's an entertaining watch.
“Last Looks” (opening in select theaters including Noblesville, Ind.’s Emagine Noblesville and available on VOD beginning Friday, Feb. 4) is a Hollywood private eye mystery reminiscent of Shane Black’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and “The Nice Guys” as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice.” It’s not as accomplished as those movies, but it’s certainly not without its charms.
