Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Last Looks” (opening in select theaters including Noblesville, Ind.’s Emagine Noblesville and available on VOD beginning Friday, Feb. 4) is a Hollywood private eye mystery reminiscent of Shane Black’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and “The Nice Guys” as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice.” It’s not as accomplished as those movies, but it’s certainly not without its charms.