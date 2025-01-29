Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I can’t in good conscience tell y’all that “Like Father Like Son” (available in select theaters and on VOD Friday, Jan. 31) is an accomplished film, but it’s definitely one you should watch if you’re into movies that are so bad they’re good. I could see this becoming a cult curio in time as it plays like a Lifetime movie from the third circle of hell.

The picture opens ridiculously with Gary (Jonathan Tysor) being mercilessly bullied by Lonnie (Pappy Faulkner) for simply reading a comic book and minding his own business. Janitor Gabe (Dermot Mulroney) intervenes with extreme prejudice on Gary’s behalf by stabbing Lonnie to death. Witnessing this horrific act is Gabe’s son Eli (Dylan Flashner), who reports his father to the authorities.

Life isn’t easy for Eli being the son of a murderer. He works a thankless telesales job for his verbally abusive boss Jake (Jim Klock). He’s seeing therapist Anabelle Weiss (Mayim Bialik in a glorified cameo), but his benefits are about to expire. His apartment is a dump and his prospects with women are slim. He takes teenage runaway Hayley (Ariel Winter) home, but she attempts to steal his wallet after sex prompting him to assault her.

Eli and Hayley reunite and reconcile after he kills an abusive john on her behalf like a regular chip off the old block. The two enter into a relationship and she moves into his apartment. Eli also begins working for a kinder boss in Louise (Indiana native Vivica A. Fox). Things are beginning to look up for these wayward lovers, but Eli just can’t seem to shake his bloodlust.

“Like Father Like Son” is written and directed by Barry Jay. He has a history with material such as this having previously made “Killer Therapy” (2019) and “The Way Out” (2022). I suspect Jay – who served as an executive producer on “Friday the 13th” fan films “Never Hike Alone” and “Never Hike in the Snow” – attempted to make a serious morality play, but the resulting product feels more like a darkly comedic thriller.

Mulroney’s a good enough actor that he makes his scenes sing, but I could’ve gone for more of him. I thought Flashner was bad at first, but the crazier the proceedings get the more I enjoyed his performance. Bialik and Winter’s sitcom pasts almost make this feel like something made for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

When it comes to “Like Father Like Son” I laughed and laughed and then laughed some more … though, I’m a bit of a sick bastard and this shit’s bonkers. It’s probably best enjoyed with friends and a running “Mystery Science Theater 3000”-style commentary.

