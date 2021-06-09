Fans of the Marvel universe will be once again dazzled and amazed as the new series Loki takes them on amazing adventures across time and space. Revolving around Thor’s adopted brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the god of mischief, this series will shed light on a new side of this villainous character.

Always so certain he has the right to do whatever he pleases, this young god will soon see there are those who have even greater power than him. But more importantly, he’ll face the realization that compared to those he’s destined to meet, he has little say in how the events of the universe play out.

Starting in the climax of the first fight of the Avengers, Loki is taken into custody of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a government-style organization dedicated to the protection, safety, and proper flow of time. Any time a threat to the Marvel timeline occurs, it’s their job to investigate and put things right.

Unlike other organizations in the Marvel universe, TVA exists outside of time and space. Its ways of function are almost as mysterious as those who work there. The most so of which is Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), a special agent assigned to oversee Loki’s cooperation with what’s to come.

According to TVA, Loki has become what they call a “time variant,” and in order to prevent all of time from falling apart, they had to remove him from the timeline. Upon arrival, he’s given a choice: be erased from existence for being a variant or assist them in stopping a far more serious threat to their existence.

But being the tricky devil he is, cooperation isn’t something to be expected on Loki’s part. He and Agent Mobius will only have each other as they work together to prevent the destruction of the TVA, so they will have to learn to trust each other enough to work side-by-side.

Loki is sure to thrill MCU fans, or anyone who’s into science fiction or fantasy. The first two episodes boast countless fascinations as Loki and Agent Mobius travel across the space-time continuum to save the TVA from complete destruction at the hands of its dangerous enemy.

But along the way, a strong question remains unanswered. Will Loki prove to be cooperative with TVA and Agent Mobius, or will he remain the deceitful trickster he’s always been?

This amazing series will not only serve as an eye-opener into the mind of Loki, but also the progress of humans, just like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But just as that series tackled racial issues, this one will serve as an inspiration to the LGBTQ community. Viewers will see progressive movements in acceptance, with suggestions Loki will be gender fluid and bisexual.

Starting on June 9th, a new episode will be released each week on Wednesday on Disney+. Bringing a new perspective to one of the most infamous villains, this series is another distinguished entry into the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Share