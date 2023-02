We're partnering with the distributors of M. Night Shyamalan's new film OLD to get you access to a free early screening this Wednesday, 7/21.

LOCATION:

AMC Castleton Square 14

6020 E 82nd St.

Indianapolis, IN 46250

DATE AND TIME:

Wednesday July 21, 2021

7:00pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

CLICK HERE TO GET FREE PASSES