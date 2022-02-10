It has been some time since Jennifer Lopez has starred in a romantic comedy, and her return to the genre in the film “Marry Me” alongside co-star Owen Wilson is a perfectly average, though mildly entertaining one.

Those who look back fondly on early 2000s films such as “Monster-in-Law” and “Maid in Manhattan” may find themselves pleasantly reminded of (and possibly longing for) the actress’s earlier film career. Although “Marry Me” manages to strike many of the same chords as other beloved rom-coms, it seems to be missing some of the heart and chemistry of its predecessors, while simultaneously managing to become a bit tangled in its execution.

The film’s plot follows the story of Kat Valdez, a pop star who is moments away from marrying fellow singer Bastian (played by Maluma) on stage at a concert, when she sees footage of him being unfaithful on social media. In a moment of panic and on the brink of public humiliation, she locks eyes with Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) in the crowd and impulsively asks him to tie the knot with her instead, and he agrees.

Don’t get me wrong, all the ingredients for a classic rom-com are present. A beautiful and hopeless romantic striking out in love, a single guy in need of someone to bring some light into his life, and the perfect opportunity for that same guy to become a knight in shining armor. There’s even a funny and supportive best friend thrown into the mix.

What could possibly be missing? Well, chemistry between the two main characters for starters.

In their defense, the film’s plot calls for a certain amount of awkwardness between the pair. However, though a lot of time is spent seeing the two adjust to the individual pressures of their new situation and attempt to navigate the drastic differences of their lives, not much energy is spent on convincing the audience that these two actually overcome these differences and fall for one another.

This is further exacerbated by the fact that Wilson and Lopez never quite manage to come off as much more than pretty good friends. Ironically, there is more natural chemistry between Wilson’s character Charlie and his best friend Parker played by Sarah Silverman.

Lack of innate chemistry between the principle characters aside, the film's pacing and plot progression create a slight sense of confusion concerning the character’s motivations. It is briefly explained that remaining married will ultimately benefit Kat’s public image and save her from another scandal.

However, because we aren’t given any deeper reason as to why or how Charlie falls for her, it is also unclear why Wilson’s character agrees to go along with the outlandish scheme of publicly appearing to remain married after the concert. This is a glaring example of character mismanagement as the film’s early section goes out of its way to establish both character’s personalities and values as being polar opposites of one another.

The initial moment of Charlie agreeing to marry Kat in the heat of the moment in front of millions pressuring him to do so to save her from further embarrassment feels earned, however each character’s continued participation in the farce does not.

Furthermore, because the film doesn’t give any clear reasons for the main character’s continued interest in one another, or manage to fully convince the audience of their chemistry, it is especially jarring in the third act when all of a sudden, and with very little explanation, we’re supposed to believe that Charlie is heartbroken because it seems as though Kat has rekindled her relationship with Bastian.

Speaking of things that come out of nowhere, this film has some of the most egregious instances of product placement that I’ve seen in a long time. A far cry from blending seamlessly into the narrative, the decision to place ads for Google directly into the already slightly contrived dialogue all but brings the already precarious pacing of the film to a complete standstill.

The film also features a plethora of songs, loosely tied to the narrative, performed by Kat Valdez and Bastian during the course of events. While these songs are generally pretty good and fit the tone of the movie well (and will definitely get stuck in your head), their integration into the story is anything but natural and almost turns the film into a vehicle for displaying Jennifer Lopez and Maluma’s new discography.

Nevertheless one of the film’s saving graces is its supporting cast and individual performances. Sarah Silverman as Parker and John Bradley’s sarcastic and light hearted performance as Kat’s manager Collin, are responsible for the majority of the comedy in this rom-com and are truly some of the most enjoyable parts of the film.

They also manage to fill out the opposing natures of the main characters and provide the audience with a sense of context for the vastly different lives they lead. More time spent with these secondary characters could have potentially provided a much needed sense of grounding to an otherwise chaotic and over zealous plot. Despite Owen Wilson’s lack of chemistry with Jennifer Lopez, he does manage to deliver a solid performance and fits nicely into the genuine everyman persona.

Although it’s not Jennifer Lopez’s most noteworthy performance, it was admittedly fun to see her back in the rom-com world, even if it was amidst the shenanigans of this over ambitious plot. The film takes a step away from traditional romantic happy ending tropes by having Lopez’s character Kat propose to Charlie in a completely foreseeable, but nevertheless sweet, turn of events at the film’s conclusion.

Even though the entirety of the “Marry Me” film could be surmised from the trailer, it is still worth a watch (in spite of its flaws) for fans of J-Lo or the rom-com genre if for no other reason than it being seasonally appropriate.

