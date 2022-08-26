Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

While walking our dog and discussing “Me Time” (now streaming on Netflix), my wife said, “‘Me Time’ was a waste of my time.” (Who does this broad think she is, Gene Shalit?) While I wouldn’t go that far and certainly liked the movie better than she did, I do think there are better things to do with your free time as opposed to watching “Me Time.”

Kevin Hart stars as Sonny Fisher, a former singer-songwriter who’s opted to become a house husband and stay-at-home dad to his successful architect wife Maya (Regina Hall) and their children Dashiell (Che Tafari) and Ava (Amentii Sledge). Sonny further busies himself by being the head of the PTA and directing the school’s talent show. Sonny’s so busy in fact that he doesn’t have time for his wild, longtime friend Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg).

Huck’s constantly calling Sonny and wants him to tag along for his outrageous 44th birthday bacchanal – an invitation Sonny declines. Everyone but Sonny thinks he’s in a rut and deeply in need of a proper wilding out. When Maya takes their children to visit her parents Gil (John Amos) and Connie (Anna Maria Horsford), Sonny is freed up for Huck’s hullabaloo, reluctantly relents and attends the shindig. Hijinks (and very little hilarity) ensue.

“Me Time” is written and directed by John Hamburg (“I Love You, Man”) and has a bit of that better movie’s energy, but everything’s BIGGER and a lot of it seems confused. It’s as if this R-rated film can’t decide whether it wants to be a randy, raunchy rager or a family-friendly flick.

I think Hamburg’s movies are generally only as good as whomever is on screen at a particular moment. His first and best movie “Safe Men” sports the awesome pairing of Sam Rockwell and Steve Zahn (ably supported by the likes of Paul Giamatti, Mark Ruffalo and Peter Dinklage). “Along Came Polly” kinda sucks, but it comes alive whenever Philip Seymour Hoffman is on screen. “I Love You, Man” stars Paul Rudd and Jason Segal make for a more palatable pair than do Hart and Wahlberg.

Hart and Wahlberg have been deemed problematic figures by the court of public opinion at different points throughout their careers and yet … I still generally dig ‘em.

I’ve enjoyed Hart in smaller doses in Judd Apatow-affiliated projects “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “The Five-Year Engagement.” He did for “Jumanji: The Next Level” what Jack Black did for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” by running away with the picture in a truly inspired performance. (His Danny Glover impression must be seen to be believed.)

Wahlberg’s in two of my Top 20 favorite flicks of all-time (“Boogie Nights” and “The Departed”) and he’s very funny in these dramas, but straight comedy ain’t the dude’s bag. (See “Daddy’s Home” and “Daddy’s Home 2” for evidence.)

Both performers are serviceable and entertaining enough here (despite Wahlberg rocking a Courtney Cox in “Scream 3”-level bad haircut), but they’re let down by the material. Faring better is supporting player Andrew Santino, who steals scene after scene as Alan, a “friend” of Sonny’s through their children. He brings much of the R-rated ribaldry this project so desperately needs.

“Me Time” is better than Hart’s recent Netflix offering “The Man from Toronto,” but not as good as Wahlberg’s “Father Stu” (another drama where Marky Mark brings the funny). I’ll be curious to see whatever pairings Hamburg employs in his future comedic explorations of male friendship – I’m just hoping he has a sharper script next time out.

Share