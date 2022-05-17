Congrats, Film Yap subscribers! The gods of giveaways — aka the good folks at Paramount Home Entertainment — have shined down upon you with the mega-movie giveaway to beat all others!

We are giving away FIVE free copies of the new digitally remastered “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Considered by many to be among the greatest Westerns of all time, it stars John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart and was directed by John Ford in a tale of friendship and rivalry, revenge and myth-making.

But wait! We’re also giving away another, more recent classic: “Beverly Hills Cop II,” Eddie Murphy’s stupendous sequel to his breakout film, in a special 4K Ultra HD edition. We’ve got five copies of that, too!

AND, five more copies of “Infinite,” the sci-fi action/thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a man who’s lived a thousand lives, also on 4K Ultra HD.

So that’s three movies we’re giving away, five copies each — a triple-quintuple-mega giveaway! And yes, you can enter to win all three!

It’s just one of the ways we show love to our premium subscribers and thank them for supporting us. You have until 5 p.m. Friday to enter by clicking on the button.

Not yet a member? Sign up now and become eligible to enter this giveaway. With 15 movies available, your chances of winning are very, very high! For a limited time, it’s only $15 for your first year.

Get 50% off for 1 year