"Beginners" is Canadian writer-director Mike Mills' semi-autobiographical story about family dramas, the messiness of love, its hazards and life's complicated and complex relationships.

Graphic artist Oliver (Ewan McGregor of 2003's "Big Fish") has to come to terms with the revelation that his father Hal (Christopher Plummer, still going strong at the ripe old age of 81), is gay, following the death of his mother, Georgina (Mary Page Keller of 1995's "Picture Perfect").

His parents are introduced in a montage of snapshots that reveal Georgina was married to Hal for 40 years knowing of his true sexuality. This adds to the shock for Oliver when Hal comes out of the closet to him. We arrive in Oliver’s life just after the fact as he's trying to work through his grief. This is filled in with flashbacks to visiting his father at home and in the hospital in the months leading up to his death.

Knowing about the time limit on his life, Hal attempts to teach his son about a different, more passionate side of love — something that was left out of his reserved upbringing. This new stage in their relationship brings them much closer together. However, the time limit on this new-found bond and the shadow of his dad’s illness means scenes with them are particularly poignant.

Mills and McGregor discussed extensively not just how the film would lay out but life in general. McGregor wanted to build an intimate, full picture of what these revelations meant for Mills and how he coped with them at the time. These preparations were not about mimicking Mills in the film but about portraying him with full knowledge and with deep forethought. He even went as far as getting Mills to record him speaking all the dialogue so he could listen to what was coming through in his speech.

In the film, Hal’s new life is now much more filled with meaning and he starts to live it to the full as his true self and with his lover Andy (Goran Visnjic of "Elektra"). They embrace under Oliver’s surprised gaze in scenes that are filled with superb humour.

Sadly, Hal passes away before he can finish guiding his son through the trials of love. Oliver then embarks on another complicated relationship — this time a romantic one with unpredictable French actress Anna (Melanie Laurent of "Inglourious Basterds"). Laurent gives a good turn as the love interest, but her routine does get a tad old and draws focus away from scenes with Oliver and Hal, of which there could have been more.

This film includes an interesting twist in the form of Hal's Jack Russell terrier (Cosmo), whom Oliver inherits and talks to. He is verbalized through the use of subtitles.

McGregor makes Oliver into a very likeable, witty character, but there is some depth missing. Since the release of 1996's "Trainspotting," McGregor has established himself enough as an actor and person of note (see his biking adventures in "Long Way Round" with pal Charley Boorman). "Beginners" is a fitting addition to his long list of credits — a mix of drama with the touch of the insane (see the speaking dog). But then, aren’t all our family stories like that? Since his stint as Obi-Wan in the new "Star Wars" releases and other notable roles, McGregor now could prompt average moviegoers to see his latest film on the basis of earlier performances, whether they are successes or not. Because of McGregor's inclusion, "Beginners" certainly could gain this extra foothold.

Mills the artist seemingly sketches and doodles his way through the directing in "Beginners." There appears to be neither a set timeline in the plot of the film nor any sort of logical order. Instead, it meanders from present to past, including two scenes from Oliver’s childhood and confrontations with his frustrated mother. The family relationships at the center of this melancholy and joyful film fall within the kind of traditional domestic storyline mixed with potent humour present in UK film and television. Mills is very much directing himself towards this Mike Leigh style (see 1996's "Secret and Lies" and, more recently, "Another Year").

Canadian writer and director Mike Mills’ creative mind has been, and continues to be, geared toward graphic design. His quirky visuals are evidenced in his work on album covers, record sleeves and band or movie posters. He has even designed his own line of fabrics called Humans. As far as film is concerned, Mills initially directed many music videos for an eclectic range of artists including Moby, Yoko Ono and Air. He then branched out into short films and hip ads for Gap and Apple.

Mills’ first full-length feature, "Thumbsucker," was a coming-of-age film, starring an array of different actors from Lou Taylor Pucci (2009's "The Informers"), who plays central protagonist Justin, to Vince Vaughn as debate team leader Mr Geary. Keanu Reeves also steps in as Justin’s orthodontist.

"Thumbsucker" and "Beginners" complete Mills’ well-rounded image as a hip artist turned feature-film director. (Two of his mediums, film and art, are being brought together for a preview screening in the UK; ticket holders have a chance to watch "Beginners," then see an exhibition of Mills' work. Those not residing in the country can buy a book of illustrations from the film.)