Monday Morning Movie Critic: "Old"

Jeff Raissle joins us as the very first Monday Morning Movie Critic as he yaps with Christopher Lloyd and Adam Aasen about why critics have been too hard on M. Night Shyamalan's latest.

Christopher Lloyd
Jul 26, 2021