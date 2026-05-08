Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Mortal Kombat II” (now in theaters) is easily the best “Mortal Kombat” movie to date, but that’s sort of like being the world’s fastest tortoise.

Shao Khan (Martyn Ford) has killed King Jerrod (Desmond Chiam) and taken his wife Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen) and daughter Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) as his own. He’s conspiring with Shang Tsung (Chin Han) and necromancer Quan Chi (Damon Herriman, he was Dewey Crowe on “Justified” and Charles Manson on “Mindhunter” and in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) to conquer Earth.

Defending Earth are returning fighters Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Cole Young (Lewis Tan), descendent of Hanzo Hasashi aka Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada). Guiding these fighters in their quest is Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), God of Lightning.

Joining Earth’s protectors … albeit reluctantly … is washed up action movie actor and martial artist Johnny Cage (Karl Urban).

As this is “Mortal Kombat” no one ever really dies. This is just as much of a soap opera as soap operas, comic books and professional wrestling. Bi-Han/Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Kano (Josh Lawson) and Kung Lao (Max Huang) all get reanimated despite dying in the last installment. Fan favorite (to me at least) Baraka (CJ Bloomfield) is also added to the mix. Jade (Tati Gabrielle) also turns up as a friend and confidante to Kitana with swaying allegiances.

Returning director Simon McQuoid has made great strides behind the camera since the last installment in 2021. The script by Jeremy Slater is definitely the most cohesive narrative any “Mortal Kombat” movie has ever had. The proceedings feel like a Marvel movie … only way gorier. Having an actor with Urban’s charisma also helps matters considerably. He and Lawson run away with the flick easily and have most of the best lines.

“Mortal Kombat II” isn’t quite a, “Flawless Victory,” but in no way, shape or form was I calling to, “Finish Him.” It’s the second part of a trilogy and I’ve got my coins ready for a continue.

Share