I’m a sucker for a good Western. Hell, I’m a sucker for an OK Western. “Murder at Yellowstone City” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, June 24) is just that – an OK Western … albeit one wrapped in a decent mystery.

Cicero (Old Spice spokesman and “It Chapter Two” co-star Isiah Mustafa) is an emancipated slave who rides into Yellowstone City, Mont. just in time to witness wily prospector Dunnigan (Zach McGowan of Starz’s “Black Sails”) strike gold. Dunnigan informs his wife Emma (Scottie Thompson, “Skyline”) of the discovery and then promptly rides to the saloon to share his good fortune … and bed his mistress Isabell (Aimee Garcia, “Dexter”), the establishment’s madam.

Cicero strikes up an easy rapport with saloonkeeper Edgar (Richard Dreyfuss) over their mutual appreciation for the works of William Shakespeare. As such, Edgar pours Cicero’s whiskey with a heavy hand. Drunk and tired, Cicero retires to his room in the saloon.

Overnight Dunnigan becomes the first of many murders in Yellowstone City. Sheriff Ambrose (Gabriel Byrne) suspects newcomer Cicero of the crime and quickly arrests him despite not having any evidence with the assistance of his son Jim (Nat Wolff) and dastardly Deputy Marcus O’Sullivan (Danny Bohnen from last year’s Machine Gun Kelly Western “The Last Son”).

Cicero’s apprehension doesn’t sit right with many of the townsfolk. Stable girl Violet (Tanaya Beatty, late of “Crimes of the Future”) informs Ambrose that Cicero couldn’t be the killer as his horse remained housed all night. Minister Thaddeus Murphy (Thomas Jane) believes his wife Alice (Anna Camp) when she says she looked into Cicero’s eyes and, “that man ain’t no killer.”

Murders continue to occur despite Cicero often being incarcerated and having no motive to kill the victims. Thaddeus, who also serves as the town’s gravedigger, wants the killings to stop … even if he has to return to his former, sinful ways as a gunhand to ensure this occurs.

“Murder at Yellowstone City” is directed by Richard Gray and written by Eric Belgau – the men previously collaborated on 2019’s “Robert the Bruce” in which Angus Macfadyen reprised his “Braveheart” role. The movie is simply too long at 127 minutes. Westerns tend to have a languid pace, but this one would’ve benefitted from at least 15 to 20 minutes of trimming. That said – the concluding shootout is lengthy, but involving and entertaining. The filmmakers should also be commended for having a gay romance between Edgar and Mickey (John Ales, doing double duty this week between this and “Gatlopp”) that carries more weight than similar scenarios in other movies. (I adore “Tombstone,” but the relationship between Billy Zane and Jason Priestley’s characters is laughable at best.)

The performances are a bit of a mixed bag. I dig Jane as an actor whether he’s playing a greedy male stripper (“Boogie Nights”), a shark wrangler (“Deep Blue Sea”), Mickey Mantle (“61*”) or The Punisher – and while he’s good in action here … his pseudo-Irish accent is laughable. Byrne’s another performer of whom I’m a fan (“Miller’s Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects” 4 lyfe, son!) and it’s good to see him working. (Mostly I was just tickled by him playing Wolff’s Dad after having played his brother Alex’s Pop in “Hereditary.”) Mustafa is appropriately stolid as the Man with the Self-Given Name.

“Murder at Yellowstone City” doesn’t resonate as deeply as last year’s “Old Henry” (see this underseen and underappreciated movie if you haven’t!), but it’s a serviceable oater. In essence, this six-shooter’s packing four bullets.

