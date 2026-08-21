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Prior to seeing the latest Jason Statham action vehicle “Mutiny” (now in theaters) I was talking to two of my brewery buddies about the movie. One of them referred to him as Jason Stamos (he’s not Uncle Jesse from “Full House,” the frontman of Jesse and the Rippers nor sometime drummer for the Beach Boys). The other one called him Jason Strahan (he also never played defensive end for the New York Giants), but admitted his wife had taken a shine to him … Statham, not Strahan.

If you know who Statham is you probably already know what to expect from one of his vehicles in the year of our Lord 2026. He’s gonna punch, kick and shoot the shit outta those who’ve got it coming and he’s gonna look and be damned cool doing so. You’re either here for this tripe or not.

Statham stars as Cole Reed, a security guard for billionaire shipping magnate Tibu Campallo (Ramon Tikaram). Tibu has tried to run his business in an above board manner and wants to leave something behind for his son Kameron (Chaneil Kular), so he sells the company to Jaran Daniles (Simon Kluth).

Before the ink is dry on the contract Tibu gets gunned down and Cole is fingered as the triggerman. He hops aboard one of Tibu’s ships to get to the bottom of who had his beloved boss blasted.

While here he discovers a shipping container consisting of a bunch of human trafficking victims. The scheme’s being overseen by the ship’s captain Marko Madsen (Roland Møller, he was in the cool Mads Mikkelsen movie “Riders of Justice”). Cole teams with Angie Ellis (“Peaky Blinders” actress Annabelle Wallis), the ship’s reluctant third-in-command, to free these folks and take Marko and his men out.

“Mutiny” is a reunion between French action helmer Jean-François Richet and screenwriter J.P. Davis (who co-scribes alongside Lindsay Michel) after collaborating on the 2023 Gerard Butler vehicle “Plane.” This is a solid, entertaining and violent action-thriller very much in the mode of that one - so much so that it might as well have been titled “Boat.”

“Mutiny” is good and fun enough that it’s worth a trip to the theater if you’re a fan of Statham’s particular brand of schtick … or you could simply wait for it to leak on Amazon again or stream legally on the platform six months or so from now. This Statham/Stamos/Strahan fella will be doing swimmingly either way.

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