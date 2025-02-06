In addition the Indiana Film Journalists Association, which gave its awards a few weeks ago, I’m also privileged to be a member of Critic Choice, the association for broadcast movie critics in the U.S.

The Critics Choice Awards will be announced this Sunday, Feb. 7 on E! channel (after being pushed back from last month due to the Los Angeles fires). I’ve made it a practice the last few years to reveal my ballot prior to the ceremony.

In some cases my favorite in a particular category did not make the cut, so I’m just voting for the film I thought best of the nominees.

Without further adieu, here are my picks! Please tune in Sunday to find out how I did.

BEST PICTURE

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

⭐Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

⭐Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

⭐Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

⭐Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

⭐Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

⭐Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

⭐Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

⭐Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

⭐Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

⭐Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

⭐Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

⭐Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter – Conclave

Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

⭐Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

⭐Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance

⭐Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance

⭐Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

⭐Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY

⭐A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All We Imagine as Light

⭐Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST SONG

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

⭐“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

⭐Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two