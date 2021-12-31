After the COVID-19 Pandemic forced theaters to shut doors back in March of 2020, studios have found themselves constantly pushing back some of their most promising features. There’s been films that have been advertised for over two years now that still haven’t made it to theaters. 2021 featured quite the assortment of films, some of the releases are leftovers from last year that had been shot and completed since the early days of 2020 while others literally were conceived, filmed and edited in the midst of the chaos.

Back in April I made my return to the theater with the Bob Odenkirk-led action flick “Nobody,” it was my first theater experience since seeing “Tenet” in August. Ever since then, I have returned to my weekly trips to the movie theater. (Admittingly I do typically go more than once a week.)

While the rise in Omicron cases does cast some doubt over whether or not theaters will play the release date game again in early 2022, I’ll still have these 10 absolutely incredible films that 2021 gave me.

Before I present my ten favorites here are some honorable mentions of the 127 2021 releases I watched:

“The Power Of The Dog” Directed By: Jane Campion

“C’mon C'mon” Directed By: Mike Mills

“Last Night In Soho” Directed By: Edgar Wright

“No Time To Die” Directed By: Cary Joji Fukunaga

“King Richard” Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

“Spencer” Directed By: Pablo Larraín

“The Green Knight” Directed By: David Lowery

“Luca” Directed By: Enrico Casarosa

“Pig” Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

“A Quiet Place Part II” Directed By: John Krasinski

“In The Heights” Directed By: Jon M. Chu

Without further ado, here is my top 10.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Directed By: Jon Watts

In a Hollywood blockbuster landscape that is hellbent on banking on nostalgia and superheroes, there was no doubt that Jon Watt’s third entry in the MCU Spider-Man series was going to be a huge hit. It is Spider-Man after all, without question the most prolific superhero in all of Marvel Comics. It has certainly been a busy year for Marvel Studios from their slew of Disney+ series and 3 additional films, but “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was not only the best Marvel film of the year, it is also, simply put, one of the best movies of the year, period.

“No Way Home” manages to bring back iconic characters from previous incarnations including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, with a purpose and not just to feed in to fan-service. Quite possibly the blockbuster’s biggest surprise was the strong sense of emotional that ran through the film’s veins aided by some stellar acting from Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a film that is truly meant for the big-screen and one that should be seen with an audience. It is the crowd-pleasing kind of film that truly made me believe that the theaters are back.

“Titane” Directed By: Julia Ducournau

Unlike many of the other films on this list, Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” is not something that I’d recommend for everybody to check out as this is the kind of film that will surely disgust some, but others will be enamored by it. The French film combines aspects of body horror and family drama while diving head-first into themes of sexuality, gender and loving unconditionally. There has never been a film quite like “Titane,” with the first 30 minutes being some of the most relentless, vile and violent cinema to come to light in the 21st century as we follow Alexia’s path into being a serial killer who has been impregnated by a car (yes, really) but the film soon takes a turn into something shockingly wholesome and poignant focusing on a father wanting to reunite with his long-missing son. Most filmmakers wouldn’t be able to pull off such a tonal shift, but Ducournau does it magnificently proving herself to be one of the most promising filmmakers working in the business. Agathe Rousselle is a star in the making with her daring lead performance while Vincent Lindon gives some equally remarkable work.

“Don’t Look Up” Directed By: Adam McKay

Adam McKay’s latest political satire has already proved to be one of the most polarizing and controversial films of 2021. Many have praised the film’s impressive ensemble as well as McKay and David Sirota’s screenplay that takes aim at every political stance there is while others have panned the film exclaiming that the film has the ‘subtlety of a sledgehammer’. What many don’t realize is that it is this kind of discourse that McKay is trying to address in “Don’t Look Up” in regards to climate change and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film follows two astronomers from Michigan State University who discover that a comet is on a collision course towards Earth and will eliminate all life in six months time. The messaging in the film is intentionally loud and aggressive and aims not to preach to the choir or change the mind of climate change deniers but instead to ignite alertness in those who may feel indifferent to issues that could truly bring about the end of the world. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead the large ensemble cast, with DiCaprio giving one of his best comedic performances to date. Hilarious and bleak, regardless of how you feel about “Don’t Look Up” it won’t be leaving your mind anytime soon.

“Mass” Directed By: Fran Kranz

Fran Kranz’s directorial debut was an incredible achievement on all accounts. With a fly-on-the-wall perspective in the confines of one room, “Mass” focused on two sets of parents. Richard & Linda (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd) and Jay & Gail (Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) both of which are connected by a school shooting perpetuated by Richard and Linda’s son and costing the life of Jay and Gail’s. Kranz’s script is immaculate, focusing on tough issues such as gun violence and society’s treatment of the mentally ill in such a nuanced fashion.

Kranz is never telling the audience to pick a side, but instead tries to change the general public looks at these tragedies, not just as something that will cause political gain, but the lives affected by them and the damage that it does beyond those who were present. The central four performances are spectacular with Dowd, Birney, Isaacs and Plimpton turning in four of the greatest performances in any film of 2021. “Mass” may seem like an intimidating watch, but it is a necessary one.

“CODA” Directed By: Siân Heder

Much like last year’s Best Picture nominee “Sound Of Metal,” Siân Heder’s “CODA” shines a light on the deaf community and uses music as a backdrop. The film follows Ruby (Emilia Jones) a high school senior who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. When she discovers her love and talent of singing, she is assisted by her music teacher (Eugenio Derbez) to earn a scholarship for Berklee College Of Music, the only problem is, her parents are not ready to let her go. The basic story of “CODA” is fairly standard, cliched and predictable but the way Heder and her cast execute the story makes you forgive it’s familiarity.

“CODA” is the perfect kind of feel-good crowd-pleaser one that will turn over even the cynics and one that not lead into any discomfort during family viewings. Jones is a true star in the lead role of Ruby while the supporting cast around here also shines bright with Troy Kotsur being a big scene-stealer in the role of Ruby’s father Frank. “CODA” is a film that no matter what mood you’re in will serve as the perfect pick-me-up.

“Dune” Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Many films have tried to recapture the massive scope and aura of genre blockbusters from the likes of “Star Wars” and “The Lord Of The Rings” but very few have come close. Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” feels like the first film in a real long while that truly feels as if it will be the next big iconic genre franchise. While essentially “Dune” is just part one of an overall story, Villeneuve still completely transports the audience to the planet of Arrakis creating a dreamlike atmosphere with spell-binding production design and visual effects and a booming score from Hans Zimmer. “Dune” is a film that doesn’t come around too often and the big screen only enhances the experience. Not since “Mad Max: Fury Road” has a blockbuster felt this intricately made with a stark attention to detail and a truly transformative aura.

“The Suicide Squad” Directed By: James Gunn

After his controversial firing (and before his subsequent rehiring) from Marvel Studio’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3,” James Gunn was approached by Warner Bros and DC to make a film of his choosing. His choice: “The Suicide Squad,” which after a critically panned but financially successful 2016 installment, seemed like a strange move for the filmmaker. The end result is a true stand-alone sequel and reinvention of the brand, with a hard R rating, gnarly violence, unhinged but memorable characters and a giant murderous starfish, “The Suicide Squad” is a superhero masterpiece.

Gunn has already proven that he is able to turn D-list characters into icons and he does so here with the help of an absolutely stellar ensemble. Idris Elba, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and David Dastmalchian are fantastic new additions to the franchise while returning members such as Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis are given the justice they deserved from the get-go. Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is the perfect mix between mean-spirted and lovable and truly does it’s hardest to stand out in the superhero genre and it succeeds with flying colors.

“Belfast” Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh is one of the most underappreciated filmmakers working in the business, directing a wide range of movies from Shakespeare adaptations like “Hamlet” to the Marvel superhero film “Thor.” Though by the end of his career, it will likely be “Belfast” as his most celebrated work. Set in 1969 in the titular Irish city amidst turmoil between the Catholics and the Protestants, “Belfast” follows Buddy (Jude Hill), a 9 year old boy and his life with his loving parents and grandparents. “Belfast” is a joyous ode to the strength of a family’s love. Filled with emotion, a Van Morrison soundtrack and fantastic performances all around “Belfast” is akin to other recent films such as Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” proving that love can persevere all. After initially becoming a bit of a laughing stock with his role as Christian Grey, Jamie Dornan is given a role that proves just how talented and charismatic of an actor he truly is. Catriona Balfe, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds also turn in some exceptional work as the adults in Buddy’s life.

“West Side Story” Directed By: Steven Spielberg

It goes without question that Steven Spielberg is truly one of the most talented filmmakers to ever work in the industry. From a diverse lineup of cherished films that have been wowing audiences since the ‘70s, it’d be very difficult to make an argument against Spielberg as a top talent. Nonetheless, the two-time Oscar filmmaker hadn’t been fully able to recapture his magic touch in some of his most recent films. Enter “West Side Story,” a passion project of the auteur and his first musical and one of his very best films since “Saving Private Ryan.”

The saying ‘they don’t make films like this anymore’ feels trite and overused, but it most definitely applies to “West Side Story” as Spielberg fully recaptures the feel of a classic musical combining modern and classic tendencies making a film that is accessible to all generations and demographics. Rachel Zegler gives a star making performance as Maria in her first ever acting role while Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist also shine in their roles as Anita and Riff. “West Side Story” is a truly special film and the kind of musical that doesn’t come around very often, making an iconic story that has been told beautifully before feel fresh and immersive.

“Licorice Pizza” Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson has a gift. He has given audiences some of the most impressive films of the 21st Century with “There Will Be Blood” and “Punch Drunk Love,” “Licorice Pizza” is some of his best work to date. Set in the 70s San Fernando valley, “Licorice Pizza” follows 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) an actor and hustler who has fallen heads over heels in love with the 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim), the two soon strike up a friendship and together navigate the ins and outs of the industry.

Anderson isn’t committed to telling a story with “Licorice Pizza” and is instead more motivated to completely capture the feel of the 70s much like Quentin Tarantino did in his 2019 film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” but unlike Tarantino’s Oscar-winning comedy, “Licorice Pizza” has a smaller scale, one where the biggest names in the cast-list only appear in one or two scenes. Instead the film is entirely focused on Gary and Alana who carry so much charisma, relatability and honesty that it is near impossible not to fall in love once the credits roll. “Licorice Pizza” is a treat for movie fans everywhere.