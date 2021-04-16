The following titles are being released on Tuesday, April 20, unless otherwise noted:

Memories of Murder: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2003, Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rated, violence, rape

The lowdown: Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho (“Parasite”) wrote and directed this crime drama, set in 1986 South Korea, about a serial rapist-killer during a time of political turmoil in the nation.

This was Bong Joon-Ho’s second feature film, and he blasts the conventions of the police thriller with subversive results.

A police officer in a rural community joins forces with a veteran Seoul detective to investigate the series of killings plaguing the area. The murders of these young women only occur when it is raining.

The frustrating endeavor lasts years and basically leads to failure.

Meanwhile, the political climate is creating tension throughout the country as a pro-democracy campaign continues to grow and attract more and more followers.

The movie combines elements of police procedurals with a look at social unrest that makes for an arresting feature.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Korean 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include three commentary tracks, including two with Bong with members of the cast and crew; interviews with Bong and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro about the movie; a 2004 documentary on the making of the film; deleted scenes with optional commentary by Bong; a featurette on the use of sound in Bong’s films; a 1994 student film by Bong; and an essay about the movie.



Annie Get Your Gun (Blu-ray)

Details: 1950, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Considering all the off-screen turmoil that surrounded this adaptation of Irving Berlin’s hit Broadway musical starring Ethel Merman, it is surprising that the film turned out as well as it did.

Originally Judy Garland was to star as Annie Oakley and even recorded her songs. But clashes with director Busby Berkeley and her frequent absences from the set resulted in her being fired.

Production was shut down for a few months, while MGM searched for a new Annie, finally borrowing Betty Hutton from Paramount Pictures.

Frank Morgan, who was originally set to play Buffalo Bill, died just before production began and was replaced by Louis Calhern.

Reportedly during shooting Hutton and costar Howard Keel, making his film debut at Frank Butler, did not get along.

It is amazing how with all this tumult, “Annie Get Your Gun” turned out to be such an enjoyable movie.

This release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at www.warnerarchive.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include outtakes of two songs sung by Garland and two others sung by Hutton, audio outtakes — with errors — of recordings by Hutton, Garland and other cast members.



White Shadow (DVD)

Details: 2013, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A drama set in East Africa centering on an albino boy who, like the vast majority of albinos in the region, has become a commodity.

They are the human targets of a lucrative and sinister trade because witch doctors offer thousands of dollars for albino body parts. The parts are supposed to bring good fortune, prosperity, and the ability to cure any illness when used in a magic potion.

Superstition, yes, but that does not stop these people from being hunted and murdered by criminal gangs who hack off body parts.

“White Shadow” centers on Alias, an albino boy on the run. After seeing his father killed, his mother sends him to the city to be cared for by his uncle, Kosmos, a struggling truck driver.

Alias quickly becomes a little businessman, selling various items — sunglasses, DVDs and mobile phones. He also grows fond of his uncle’s daughter, Antoinette. But soon, Alias learns that the city is no different from his rural village and his must learn to always be vigilant to survive.

The movie, told with honesty and some nuance, received an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 16:9 picture; Swahili 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Boonies (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

Death Ranch (DVD & digital & VOD) (Dark Temple Motion Pictures)

The Mortuary Collection (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (RLJE Films)

Stealing Chaplin (DVD & digital) (High Octane Pictures)

Waterboys (DVD) (Corinth Films)



FOR KIDS

The Little Penguin Pororo: Treasure Island Adventure (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

86 Melrose Avenue (Gravitas Ventures)

For the Sake of Vicious (Dread)

Grace Fury (Carruthers & Co,)

The Little Things (Warner Home Entertainment)

Vanquish (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Thin Ice (Sundance Now, April 22)

Shadow and Bone (www.netflix.com/shadowandbone) (Netflix, April 23)

The Soul of America (HBO Home Entertainment, April 25)

Bäckström (Acorn TV, April 26)

Belonging (Acorn TV, April 26)

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Series 7, Episode 5 (Acorn TV, April 26)

Hector (Sundance Now, April 26)

Keeping Faith: Series 3, Episode 4 (Acorn TV, April 26)

Killing Patient Zero (Sundance Now, April 26)

Long Day’s Journey into Night (Sundance Now, April 26)

One Lane Bridge (Acorn TV, April 26)



Coming next week: Nomadland



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.