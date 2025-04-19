The following titles are being released on Tuesday, April 22, unless otherwise noted:

Tombstone: Collectible Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1993, Disney-Buena Vista

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: The Earp brothers, Wyatt (Kurt Russell), Virgil (Sam Elliott) and Morgan (Bill Paxton), decide to hang up their guns and settle down and start a business in the booming town of Tombstone.

Their plans are disrupted, though, by the ruthless gang known as the Cowboys who take a disliking to the Earps.

Wyatt and his brothers remain peaceful, even while the Cowboys terrorize the rest of Tombstone. Finally, pushed too far the Earps strap on their guns and meet up with some of the Cowboys at the OK Corral.

But that is not the end of the story, as the surviving Cowboys target the Earps, killing Morgan and wounding Virgil.

This sets Wyatt on a deadly course of vengeance in which he brings hell to the remaining Cowboys until they all are wiped out.

The movie, directed by George P. Cosmatos, is deftly stolen by the late Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday, whose soft manner and Southern charm mask a cobra-like deadly quickness.

The cast also includes Michael Biehn as Holliday’s evil doppelganger, Johnny Ringo, Powers Boothe as Curly Bill Brocius, Stephen Lang as the tough-talking, but cowardly, Ike Clanton, as well as Dana Delaney, Joanna Pacula, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Jason Priestley, Michael Rooker, Billy Zane, Jon Tenney, Buck Taylor, Harry Carey Jr. and Charlton Heston. Robert Mitchum serves as the narrator.

“Tombstone,” which beat Kevin Costner’s “Wyatt Earp” to the theaters by six months, garnered a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, when “Wyatt Earp” was released it received a 31 percent fresh rating.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a making of featurette that also looks at the ensemble cast, behind-the-scenes at making the movie as authentic as possible and a breakdown of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral; and director’s original storyboards for the O.K. Corral sequence.

I’m Still Here (DVD)

Release date: April 15

Details: 2024, Sony Pictures Classics-Allied Vaughn

Rated: PG-13, thematic content, drug use, language, brief nudity, smoking

The lowdown: A stunning performance by Fernanda Torres is the foundation on which this movie is built.

Set during the time of the military dictatorship in Brazil, Torres portrays Eunice Paiva, a mother of five who is forced to reinvent herself and her family after her husband, a politician, disappears.

The movie chronicles the impact and pain of the dictatorship without resorting to preachiness or heavy-handedness. Rather it emphasizes the human toll and sense of loss of the people who never received answers about the loved ones who vanished.

Torres’ restrained acting keeps you engrossed in the film as she quietly resists the oppression gripping her country.

The movie received three Academy Award nominations including for best picture, Torres for best actress in a leading role and best international feature film, which it won.

Critics were very impressed with “I’m Still Here,” awarding it a 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; Portuguese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

The Cruel Sea (Blu-ray & VOD)

Details: 1953, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jack Hawkins (“The Bridge on the River Kwai,” “Lawrence of Arabia”) stars in this acclaimed British war film as the captain of a ship tasked with protecting convoys and destroying German U-boats.

The lives of crewmen of the HMS Compass Rose and their bonds are a big part of the film as are the daily pressures they face and the struggles to overcome the enemy.

Most of the movie was filmed aboard an actual Royal Navy corvette.

Hawkins gives a stand-out performance displaying the professional and emotional sides of his character.

The cast also includes Sir Donald Sinden, Denholm Elliott, Virginia McKenna and Stanley Baker.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic Simon Abrams and an interview with Sinden comprise the bonus materials.

Foul Play (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1978, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: The chemistry between Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase in infectious in this action-thriller comedy about librarian Gloria Mundy (Hawn) who somehow winds up in the middle of an assassination plot against the pope.

The problem is, no one believes her, not even Tony Carlson (Chase), the detective assigned to her case.

The movie, written and directed by Colin Higgins (“Silver Streak,” “9 to 5”) is filled with eccentric and strange characters, including an assassin, played by veteran bad guy Marc Lawrence, who will stop at nothing to silence Mundy.

The movie is a homage to the thrillers made by Alfred Hitchcock, which, at times, mixed mayhem and some mirth.

The cast also includes Dudley Moore, in his American film debut, Burgess Meredith, Brian Dennehy, Rachel Roberts, Eugene Roche, Billy Barty, William Frankfather and Marilyn Sokol.

The movie earned a 74 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by entertainment journalists-authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry is featured on both discs and a tribute to Higgins is included on the Blu-ray disc.

Lady With a Sword (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Kao Pao-shu, one of the few women directors in martial arts movies helmed this revenge saga in which Feng Fei-fei (Lily Ho), a master swordswoman, set out to find those who killed her older sister and exact justice with the point of her blade.

But her vengeance is compromised when she learns that one of her targets is the man her parents arranged for her to marry.

Outstanding fight and swordplay are mixed with subplots about justice, family, loyalties and years-long traditions that collide to provide an enjoyable viewing experience.

Feng acquits herself admirably with her sword.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by David West.

Sneakers (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1992, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, language, violence

The lowdown: Robert Redford, backed by Sidney Poitier, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix and David Strathairn, star in this caper-thriller about a team of renegade hackers who are hired mostly to test security systems.

Redford’s Martin Bishop is a computer expert whose past comes back to bite him when government agents blackmail his team of “sneakers” into carrying out a covert operation — tracking down an elusive black box.

Along with his former girlfriend, played by Mary McConnell, Bishop and his team get the box — only to learn its surprising importance. The device can break into any computer in the world.

With various factions desperate for the box, and willing to kill to gain possession of it, Bishop and his team begin their most dangerous assignment ever.

It turns out that Bishop is being played by his old friend, Cosmo (Ben Kingsley) who, along with Bishop, whose real name is Martin Brice, was arrested when Martin was out getting them food.

Cosmo wants the box to complete their original idea — reallocate money from causes they consider evil to those they consider beneficial and underfunded.

The cast also includes Stephen Tobolowsky, Timothy Busfield, Donal Logue and James Earl Jones. The film, directed by Phil Alden Robinson (“Field of Dreams”), who also co-wrote the movie, garnered an 80 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on both discs include a commentary track with Robinson and co-writers-co-producers Lawrence Lasker and Walter E. Parkes and a second with Robinson and cinematographer John Lindley and, on the Blu-ray disc, a making of featurette.

Jakoman & Tetsu (Blu-ray)

Details: 1964, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese feature, adapted from a script by the legendary Akira Kurosawa, is an early film by action director Kinji Fukasaku (“Battle Royale”).

The action takes place in 1947 in a small coastal village on the northernmost island of Hokkaido. Ken Takakura portrays Tetsu who was believed drowned in the war, but unexpectedly returns home to help his father, Kyubei, with the family herring fishing business.

Tetsu’s return coincides with the Jakoman, a one-eyed poacher seeking revenge for his stolen boat, and he especially has it out for Kyubei. Jakoman’s purpose is to create as much mayhem as possible among the fishermen.

Tetsu confronts Jakoman, but not in the manner you would expect.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus aspects include an introduction by Mark Schilling, a commentary track with Tom Mes and Jasper Sharp and a booklet with an essay about the movie.

Invasion (Blu-ray)

Details: 2024, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Dutch action feature in which the dictator of a rogue island nation, with a grudge against the Netherlands, sends his troops into the islands of Curacao and Aruba, catching the Dutch forces totally off guard.

It is up to three rookie soldiers to hold the front lines, despite overwhelming odds in an escalating war.

The three may be unprepared but they are determined to conquer their own fears and rise to the occasion.

The movie is rather helter-skelter with too much unnecessary exposition and inadequate special effects.

The acting, at times, is rather wooden as well.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 (enhanced) widescreen picture; Dutch and English DTS-HD Master Audio; English and French subtitles.

Borderline (Blu-ray)

Details: 1930, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Paul Robeson and his wife, Eslanda Robeson, star in this silent feature that deals with racial and gender politics.

Shot in Switzerland by writer-director Kenneth Macpherson, the movie is an independent art film that rarely has been seen.

It is movie the Hollywood studio system would definitely had avoided in the late 1920s and early 1930s — and beyond.

The Robesons play Pete and Adah who rent a room above a tavern in a rural Swiss village. Their arrival ignites fears and jealousies among the villagers — especially for one individual, Thorne (Gavin Arthur), a married man who had an affair with Adah.

The movie is rather avant-garde with many shots influenced by German filmmaker G.W. Pabst and Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein.

“Borderline,” though silent with English intertitles, does feature a jazz score with a modern sensibility.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English intertitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Anthony Slide is the major bonus component.

Yakuza Wives (Blu-ray)

Details: 1986, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The wife of a yakuza leader takes over the organization after her husband and some of his underlings are serving time in prison.

She runs the gang with a firm hand, brooking no opposition.

Complications arise when the wife’s younger sister marries a member of a rival gang — even though he had earlier raped her.

A war brews when the leader of the entire clan dies of a heart attack before the wife’s husband can be released from prison.

These actions place the sisters on a collision course, which makes for entertaining viewing. The film balances violence and intrigue as factions vie for power.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a booklet about the movie, an introduction by Mark Schilling and an interview with tattoo artist Seiji Mouri.

The following titles are being released between Tuesday, April 22, and Monday, April 28:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

All the Lost Ones (Epic Pictures)

Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)

Dusty & Stones (First Run Features -Amazon-Apple TV)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 6, Episode 5 (Hulu)

Healing Towers (One Tree Entertainment)

Sea Lions of the Galapagos (Disney+)

APRIL 23

Gannibal: Season 2 (Hulu)

Good American Family: Episode 7 (Hulu)

Government Cheese: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

The Studio: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

APRIL 24

5 Broken Cameras (Kino Film Collection)

Buoyancy (Kino Film Collection)

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter: Season 2 (Viaplay)

Superboys of Malegon (Prime Video)

Vanderpump Villa: Season 2 (Hulu)

APRIL 25

Arabella: The Black Angel (Film Movement Plus)

Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got (Film Movement Plus)

Dope Thief: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Fréwaka (Shudder)

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (Hulu)

Killgrin (Dark Sky Films)

Mob Cops (Lionsgate)

Neighborhood Watch (RLJE Films)

Small Body (Film Movement Plus)

Your Friends & Neighbors: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

WondLa: Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Coming next week: Anora

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Leave a comment