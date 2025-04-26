The following titles are being released on Tuesday, April 29, unless otherwise noted:

Anora: Combo Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray

Details: 2024, The Criterion Collection

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity, drug use, language

The lowdown: Writer-director Sean Baker’s anti-Cinderella comedy won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay for Baker, best editing and best performance by an actress for Mikey Madison, who portrayed the title character.

Madison’s Anora is a foulmouthed Brooklyn erotic dancer and sex worker whose prince turns out to be Ivan, who goes by “Vanya” (Mark Eydelshteyn), the wild-child son of a billionaire Russian oligarch.

When the two impulsively get married during a trip to Las Vegas, their fairy tale becomes fractured by Vanya’s parents, who want to annul the marriage.

When thugs of Vanya’s parents try to force the couple to annul the marriage, Vanya flees and Anora insists to the henchmen that she and Vanya truly are in love.

Heading back to Brooklyn, a judge refuses to annul the marriage because it took place in Nevada.

Meanwhile, Vanya’s parents have arrived from Russia. His mother, Galina, is a mean, stern individual who takes an immediate dislike to Anora. Under pressure from his parents, Vanya caves and agrees to annul the marriage.

So, Anora gets a nice payment, but despite that, she is heartbroken. It seems there is no happily-ever-after for this Brooklyn girl. The three-disc set includes a 4K Ultra HD and two Blu-ray discs, one featuring the bonus materials.

The movie garnered a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, Russian and Armenian 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, Russian and Armenian 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include two commentary tracks, one featuring Baker, producer Alex Coco, producer Samantha Quan and cinematographer Drew Daniels, with the other featuring Baker, Madison, Eydelshteyn and actors Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan; a making of documentary; interviews with Baker and Madison; a Cannes Film Festival press conference; a question-and-answer session with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington; deleted scenes; audition footage; and essays about the movie.

Paddington in Peru (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2024, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, mild rude humor, thematic elements

The lowdown: This family-friendly movie blends wit, charm and lots of humor as it follows the marmalade-loving bear Paddington, who finds himself lost in the jungle.

The beloved bear is on a high-stakes mission to find his beloved Aunt Lucy, who has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears.

Paddington and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to find Lucy, with the only clue being a spot marked on an perplexing map.

The determined Paddington begins a journey through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt — and perhaps uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.

The cast features Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington as well as Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Carla Tious, Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

Critics enjoyed the movie, awarding it a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a create your own adventure map and friendship bracelet option, a “Let’s Prepare for Paddington” sing-along, a making of featurette and tours of the Browns’ house and the Home for Retired Bears.

Star Trek: Section 31: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2025, Paramount Pictures

Rated: PG-13, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language

The lowdown: A standalone “Star Trek” feature that debuted on Paramount+ returns Michelle Yeoh to her role as former Terran Empire Emperor Philippa Georgiou, reprising her role from the series “Star Trek” Discovery.”

Georgiou, now in the Prime Universe, is living on the Baraam space station where she is recruited by Section 31 agent Alok Sahar to join his team.

The assignment deals with a dangerous weapon, the Godsend, originally developed in the Mirror Universe, but now sought by masked figure from the Terran Empire with ties to Georgiou’s past.

The movie is one of the weaker feature films in the “Star Trek” canon, but watching Yeoh always is an enjoyable experience.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include looks at the alpha, stunts, art and gear squad; a featurette on Georgiou; and a gag reel.

Gandhi: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1982, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: The life of Mohandas Gandhi was a passion project for filmmaker Richard Attenborough. And while “Gandhi” is a very good old-fashioned biopic, it lacks the majestic fervency that the subject should require.

The movie’s main spark comes from the transformational performance of Ben Kingsley as Gandhi, who seems to channel the spirt of the Mahatma rather than act as him.

It is Kingsley’s portrayal of this unique individual that drives the movie. His Gandhi is no saint; he has flaws and is not afraid to flash them when necessary.

Gandhi’s non-violent approach to battling Great Britain for its independence was steadfast despite British obstinance, violence, physical intimidation and the killings of hundreds of Indian subjects.

Gandhi even ignored objections from his own friends and colleagues about his approach — so sure that his methods would eventually win out — which he did.

In a sense, “Gandhi” is also a tragedy — not so much because of his assassination by a Hindu nationalist, but because his dream of a unified India for both Hindus and Muslims was overtaken by religious animosities and practical politics.

The movie, though, rests on the quiet shoulders of Kingsley’s Academy Award-winning accomplishment of a soft-spoken little man whose words and deeds helped create a giant change in world politics.

The all-star supporting cast includes Martin Sheen, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud, Trevor Howard, John Mills and Roshan Seth. A memorable score by the great Ravi Shankar complements the epic.

“Gandhi,” which also won Oscars for best picture, Attenborough for best director, John Briley for original screenplay, cinematography, art direction, film editing and costume design, earned an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include an introduction and commentary track with Attenborough, a “Gandhi’s Legacy” picture-in-graphics track, Kingsley talking about the movie, vintage newsreel footage of Gandhi, an “In Search of ‘Gandhi’ ” featurette, a reflections on Kingsley featurette, a “Madeleine Slade: An Englishwoman Abroad” featurette, a featurette on Gandhi’s funeral, a looking back featurette, a behind-the-scenes on filming in India, a featurette on the movie’s design, a featurette on Attenborough, a “Words of Mahatma Gandhi” featurette and a making of photo montage.

Cheyenne: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

Release date: April 22

Details: 1955-62, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: From the mid-1950s to the late 1960s, Westerns series dominated the television landscape.

And for many of those years, the studio that dominated was Warner Bros.

Leading the way in 1955 was “Cheyenne,” starring a relatively newcomer, Clint Walker, who was cast as Cheyenne Bodie. Walker was an imposing figure at 6 feet, six inches. His Bodie was a man of courage and integrity who could handle himself with a six-shooter as well as his fists.

Over seven seasons, Walker’s Bodie roamed the West, helping friends and strangers as he fought for justice and right.

The series was a launching pad for such performers as James Garner, who went on to star in his own classic Western series, “Maverick, as well as such up-and-coming Warner Bros. contract players such as Edd Byrnes and Connie Stevens.

Three-quarters of the Cartwright clan — Lorne Greene, Dan Blocker and Michael Landon — appeared as early guest stars on the series before settling down on the Ponderosa.

“Cheyenne” was the first hour-long Western series. For movie buffs, many veteran actors who were familiar faces in B-Westerns and Warner Bros. films, such as Dick Foran, Lane Chandler and John Litel, appeared in episodes, as did Lee Van Cleef, James Coburn, Angie Dickinson, Ellen Burstyn, Dennis Hopper, John Carradine, Peggie Castle, George Kennedy, Adam West

In all, 107 episodes of “Cheyenne” were produced, and all are included in this 30-disc set.

The set can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high-definition, 1.33:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen, side mattes; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Swept Away (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Kino Lorber-Raro Video

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: Lina Wertmüller wrote and directed this controversial movie about sex, love, politics and class differences.

The movie stars Mariangela Melato as Raffaella, a rich and beautiful capitalist, who enjoys tormenting Gennarino (Giancarlo Giannini), a Communist sailor on the elegant yacht on which she is cruising.

Circumstances change when the two find themselves stranded on a deserted island and Rafaella needs Gennarino’s skills at survival to stay alive.

Gennarino, having the upper hand, takes full advantage of the situation, until the two are rescued, at which point their lives return to their original social order.

The movie earned a 62 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on the 4K disc include two commentary tracks — one with film historian Samm Deighan and the other with filmmaker Valerio Ruiz, director the Wertmüller documentary “Behind the White Glasses,” and, on the Blu-ray disc, an interview with filmmaker Amy Heckerling.

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence (DVD & VOD)

Details: 2024, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Janis Ian was 14, an unknown singer-songwriter from New Jersey, when she wrote “Society’s Child” about an interracial relationship.

The song was recorded and released in 1966, launching Ian’s career as well as sparking controversy — and even death threats — over its subject matter.

The backlash hit Ian hard plunging her into an emotional spiral. Yet, a couple of years later, she was back with an even bigger hit, “At Seventeen.

Six decades later, Ian still is going strong, overcoming homophobia, misogyny and a life-threatening illness.

Director Varda Bar-Kar’s documentary captures the full length and breadth of Ian’s accomplishments as an individual and as an artist.

Among those featured in this amazing and compelling movie are Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Lily Tomlin, Jean Smart and Tom Paxton.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

“The Magnificent Chang Cheh” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1966, 1977, Eureka Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Chang Cheh was one of the busiest directors at the Shaw Bros. studio. He was called the “Godfather of Hong Kong Cinema,” with such releases as “Five Deadly Venoms” and “Boxer Rebellion.”

The two movies in this set span his works at both ends of his prolific career.

First, is “The Magnificent Trio” (1966), a wuxia feature produced when that genre ruled the box office. Jimmy Wang Yu stars as a swordsman who, along with two fellow warriors, use their martial arts skills to help a group of oppressed farmers by kidnapping the daughter of a local magistrate.

A decade later, Chang Cheh directed the kung fu comedy “Magnificent Wanderers” in which three nomads try to join Chinese patriots in their struggle against invading Mongol armies.

Both films display Chang Cheh’s range and creativity behind the camera.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin LPCM monaural, English dubbed audio on “Magnificent Wanderers”; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track on “The Magnificent Trio” by Asian film expert Frank Djeng and martial artist-filmmaker Michael Worth; a commentary on “Magnificent Wanderers” with action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema; a video essay on Chang Cheh; and a booklet with new writing about the director.

Stripes: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1981, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, sexual situations, nudity, language drug use

The lowdown: Service comedies have been a staple of motion pictures since Chaplin’s Little Tramp donned a uniform in 1918’s “Shoulder Arms.”

The list of comedians is long — Harold Lloyd, Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Danny Kaye and Bob Hope, to name a few — all played havoc in various branches of the military.

Adding to that list is Bill Murray, who played quick-witted slacker John Winger in filmmaker Ivan Reitman’s “Stripes.”

After losing his apartment, girlfriend and job all in the same day, Winger decides to join the Army, where he emerges as the leader of a band of misfits whose hijinks nearly causes an international incident.

Murray’s mayhem is abetted by costars Harold Ramis, John Candy, John Diehl, John Larroquette and Judge Reinhold. Playing straight-man to the group is Warren Oates as their exasperated sergeant — a staple in military laughers.

P.J. Soles and Sean Young are the love interests for Murray and Ramis.

The set features the 106-minute R-rated theatrical and 123-minuted R-rated extended versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; theatrical version — English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and French and Spanish monaural; extended version — English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), England and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a “40 Years of Stripes with Bill and Ivan” featurette, 11 additional, deleted and extended scenes, the 1983 TV version of the movie, a “Stars and ‘Stripes’ ” documentary, a commentary track on the extended version with Reitman and co-writer-co-producer Dan Goldberg and deleted and extended scenes from the extended version of the movie.

Posse: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1975, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Kirk Douglas produced, directed and starred in this cynical Western with political overtones.

Douglas portrays Marshal Howard Nightingale, a law-and-order peace officer with a nose for publicity.

Nightingale does more than capture outlaws, he makes sure a photographer is around to record his arrests and spread his fame.

The marshal, it seems, aspires for higher office, setting his sights on the Senate. To fulfill his goal, Nightingale goes after his top-most prey, cool-witted robber Jack Strawhorn (Bruce Dern).

Nightingale believes if he fails to capture Strawhorn, his chances for election are very slim, so he does what he can — and must — to succeed, no matter what the cost.

As you watch “Posse,” you begin to ask yourself, who really is the villain of the piece.

The movie, a product of its cynical times in the wake of the Watergate scandal, costars Bo Hopkins, James Stacy, Luke Askew and Alfonso Arau.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by filmmaker-historian Steve Mitchell is the main extra.

“V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal”: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989-94, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A five-disc set offering nine fiery Japanese movies representing some of the top examples from the genre.

The set features “Crime Hunter: Bullets of Rage” (1989), “Neo Chinpira: Zoom Goes the Bullet (1990), “Stranger” (1991), “Carlos” (1991), “Burning Dog” (1991), “Female Prisoner Scorpion: Death Threat” (1991), “The Hitman: Blood Smells Like Roses” (1991), “Danger Point: The Road to Hell” (1991) and “XX: Beautiful Hunter” (1994).

Fast-paced and action-packed, with thrills and double-crosses, are traits all these movies have in common. Stories involve a vengeful cop hunting for the killers of his partner; a wannabe yakuza tasked with avenging the killing of a fellow gang member or he must face the consequences for betrayal; a late-night taxi driver is stalked by an unseen driver of an SUV, who might have a connection to the taxi driver’s criminal past; a Brazilian-Japanese petty criminal sees an opportunity to play rival yakuza gangs against each other, but bites off more than he can handle; a gang plans to rob a U.S. military base in Okinawa, but tensions between the gang members threaten the plan; a female assassin is hired to infiltrate a women’s prison and search for a rebellious inmate known as The Scorpion who is hiding somewhere in the building; a man whose fiancée was killed in the crossfire of a yakuza turf war seeks vengeance by hunting down the gangsters responsible; the fragile partnership of a pair of contract killers is tested when their most recent hit comes back to haunt them; and a female assassin femme fatale rebels against the fanatical religious order that prepared her from birth to be the perfect killer.

Fans of Japanese crime features will enjoy this set that is loaded with gunplay, fights, tense situations and betrayals.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; Japanese 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include nine postcard-sized artcards, a booklet with writings about the movies, featurettes and interviews with filmmakers, critics and Japanese cinema experts, video essays and introductions to the movies.

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1995, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, graphic violence, language, brief images of a sex film

The lowdown: Andy Garcia as Jimmy “The Saint” Tosnia heads the cast of this crime thriller about an ex-gangster trying to go straight who agrees to do one last job for his former mob boss, played by Christopher Walken.

The job goes wrong when someone gets killed, so Jimmy and his partners — who include Christopher Lloyd, William Forsythe, Bill Nunn and Treat Williams — are marked for death.

Jimmy is given 48 hours to make things right for his friends as well as the woman he loves, played by Gabrielle Anwar.

The cast also includes Steve Buscemi as an assassin known as Mister Shhh. Others in the cast include veteran Jack Warden, Fairuza Balk and Bill Cobbs.

A black comic vibe permeates the dialogue-heavy proceedings in this thriller.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks on both discs, one with director Gary Fleder and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, the other with filmmaker-historian Daniel Kremer. Supplemental options on the Blu-ray disc include interviews with Garcia, Fleder, Rosenberg and designer Nelson Coates.

Girl With a Suitcase (Blu-ray)

Details: 1961, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Claudia Cardinale stars as Aida, who has fallen in love with a rich playboy, only to be turned away and ignored when she arrives at his door, in this Italian feature.

The playboy’s younger, more sensitive brother, Lorenzo (Jacques Perrin), helps her and finds himself enchanted with Aida.

This leads to problems for both Lorenzo, who is urged by his family and his priest, to end the relationship with Aida, who also is confronted by the priest about the 16-year-old impressionable Lorenzo.

Cardinale gives a tender performance as the young woman kicked around and used by men in this unsentimental coming-of-age story that deals with not only adolescence but society’s unwritten rules on class distinctions.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include interviews with assistant director Piero Schivaappa, screenwriter Piero De Bernard and film critic Bruno Torri on director Valerio Zurlini’s career; a visual essay about the movie by film critic Kat Ellinger; and a booklet about the movie.

The Adventurers (Blu-ray)

Details: 1995, Eureka Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Andy Lau stars as Wai Lok-yan who, as an 8-year-old, witnessed the killing of his parents in Cambodia, where his father had been working for the CIA during Pol Pot’s rise to power in the final days of the Cambodian Civil War.

Yan is taken to Thailand by Shang (David Chiang), his father’s colleague, where he grows up. Yan joins the Thai Air Force and comes to discover that his father’s killer, Ray Lui (Paul Chun), once a double agent, has since become a wealthy arms dealer based in the United States.

With the help of the CIA, Yan intends to get close to Lui by adopting an assumed identity and gaining the trust of Lui’s daughter, Crystal (Jacklyn Wu). First, however, he must go undercover in San Francisco’s criminal underworld to rescue her from the criminal Black Tiger Gang.

The film was directed by Ringo Lam, who later went to the United States to make “Maximum Risk.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and monaural track; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic David West, an interview with Gary Bettison, editor-in-chief of “Asian Cinema” journal, an archival interview with writer and producer Sandy Shaw and a booklet with an essay by Hong Kong cinema scholar Aaron Han Joon Magnan-Park comprise the extras.

Motorpsycho! (Blu-ray)

Details: 1965, Severin Films

Rated: Not rated, sexual content, including rape, violence, language

The lowdown: Russ Meyer co-wrote, co-produced and directed this violent, vengeance-filled feature, which he made prior to “Pussycat! Kill! Kill!”

Three psycho bikers unleash a sexual assault and murder spree in a desert town. Alex Rocco, in his film debut, plays the town’s veterinarian, whose wife is one of the bikers’ victims.

Rocco teams up with rage-ravaged vixen, played by Haji, whose husband was killed by the psychos, to settle the score with the trio.

The movie is more a standard thriller than one of Meyer’s usual sexploitation features. Still, Meyer fans should appreciate the feature.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English monaural; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Interviews with Haji and Rocco and a commentary track with film historian Elizabeth Purchell and filmmaker Zach Clark comprise the bonus offerings.

Up! (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Severin Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Another Russ Meyer cult favorite, this one also co-written by “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” collaborator film critic Roger Ebert.

The movie throws in everything except the kitchen sink in its gross and perverse story, set in a Northern California town, which includes sodomized Fuhrers, man-eating piranhas, lesbianism, a murder mystery and Shakespearean ghosts.

The plot is miniscule, if it even exists. But we have a character known as the Greek Chorus, played by Kitten Natividad, who keeps us abreast of who is who, who is doing what to whom and what, in general, is going on.

The humor in this deviant fairy tale is cringe-worthy and can be appreciated by Meyer aficionados.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English monaural; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film historian Elizabeth Purchell and an interview with actress Raven De La Croix.

A Tale of Sorrow and Sadness (Blu-ray)

Details: 1977, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Reiko (Yoko Shiraki), young fashion model, is groomed by the editor of a sports magazine to become a pro golfer. The editor also retains exclusive rights to her likeness.

As Reiko’s popularity grows, she wins her first tournament and becomes a media sensation — even getting her own television show.

One night, while riding home with her manager — who also is her lover — they are involved in a hit-and-run accident. The injured woman, Senboh (Kyôko Enami), is Reiko’s neighbor — and her stalker. Senboh begins to blackmail Reiko so she can vicariously feed off her fame.

The movie marks the return of director Seijun Suzuki, who had been blacklisted by the Japanese film industry for a decade. The feature, adapted from a popular manga, offers strong visuals and absurd plot twists that are characteristics of Suzuki’s works.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track by critic-author Samm Deighan, an interview with editor Kunihiko Ukai and a booklet with writings about the movie.

The Bermuda Triangle (Blu-ray)

Details: 1979, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: G

The lowdown: A docudrama that uses re-enactments to help explain the documented incidents that have occurred within the latitudes and longitudes of the area in the Atlantic Ocean known as The Bermuda Triangle.

Several ships and aircrafts have disappeared under inexplicable circumstances within the area — as known as The Devil’s Triangle.

The dramatization explores the facts, legends and folklore surrounding the area, using official reports, ships’ logs and eyewitness accounts.

The list of reasons for these incidents vary from scientific to superstition, so you must be your own judge to determine the reasons for these phenomena.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by producer James L. Conway is the main extra.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Devil Doll / Curse of the Voodoo (Blu-ray) (Vinegar Syndrome)

FOR KIDS

A Place Further Than the Universe (Blu-ray) (Shout! Studios)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Being Maria (Amazon Prime-Apple TV+-Kino Lorber)

Big Freaking Rats (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Clouds (Indican Pictures)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 6, Episode 6 (Hulu)

Ingress (One Tree Entertainment)

The Last Spark of Hope (Saban Films)

APRIL 30

Carême: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Good American Family: Episode 8 (Hulu)

Government Cheese: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

The Studio: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

MAY 1

The Four Seasons (Netflix)

MAY 2

Abu Omar (Film Movement Plus)

Bad Boy (Netflix)

Electra (Level 33 Entertainment)

Formula E: Driver (Prime Video)

Girl With the Golden Panties (Film Movement Plus)

The Gullspang Miracle (Film Movement Plus)

Off the Record (Quiver Distribution)

Salvable (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Your Friends & Neighbors: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

MAY 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Disney+)

Coming next week: Lilo & Stitch

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

