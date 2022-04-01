The following titles are being released on Tuesday, April 5, unless otherwise noted:

Death on the Nile (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2022, Disney-Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, bloody images, sexual content

The lowdown: Kenneth Branagh returns as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot in this follow-up to Branagh’s performance in “Murder on the Orient Express.”

In this murder mystery, which was filmed in 1978 and starred Peter Ustinov as Poirot, the Belgian detective is taking an Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer on the Nile.

But his pleasurable journey turns into a murder investigation when a tragedy cuts short the honeymoon of a newly-married couple.

Like most of Christie’s works — and movie adaptations — the story is filled with twists, turns and surprises.

The movie, also directed by Branagh, features an all-star cast that includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Ali Fazal and Letita Wright.

The film is somewhat darker than previous incarnations and despite the plot’s familiarity, Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green, are able to keep it fresh.

The movie received a 63 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a look at transposing the novel to film, a featurette on Branagh’s transformation to Poirot, a featurette on Christie and her novels, deleted scenes and a featurette on the movie’s design.



The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Four (DVD)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: While fans are waiting for an air date for this show’s fifth season — which reportedly will be either late this year or sometime in early 2023 — you will have time to catch up with the events of this dystopian series’ fourth season.

In season four, June (Elisabeth Moss), now living in Canada with her husband and baby, decides to strike back at Gilead as a rebel leader. She also takes great risks — for herself and others — in her thirst for justice and revenge, especially against former commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), the man to whom she was consigned as a handmaid.

The three-disc set features all 10 episodes as well as extras.

And considering the steps taken by many state legislatures in recent months, it appears as if the fiction of Margaret Atwood’s Gilead is creeping closer and closer to reality.

So, to comply with FTC regulations, I am bound to state that “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this DVD. … The opinions I share are my own” — as always.

Technical aspects: 16x9 (enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include cast, crew and avid fans discussing “One Burning Question” tied to each episode.



Jockey (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: Clifton Collins Jr. is one of those actors whose faces you recognize from more than 100 movies and TV shows, but whose name you don’t recognize or remember.

Collins has appeared in such movies as “Sunshine Cleaning,” the 2009 “Star Trek,” “Capote” (in which he played killer Perry Smith), “The Mule” and “Honey Boy.” He is a chameleon who blends into his role, which is why many filmgoers may not know him.

In “Jockey,” Collins portrays Jackson Silva who may be getting too old to continue riding. But Silva wants to bring his longtime trainer, Ruth Wilkes (Molly Parker) one more title.

But the years of riding — as well as injuries — have taken a toll on Silva and calls into question is abilities.

Complicating Silva’s life is the arrival of a young rider, Gabriel Boullait (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son.

Silva takes the young man under his wing, which further complicates the jockey’s ambitions.

The movie was lauded by critics who awarded it a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes make up the major extras.



The Body of My Enemy (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jean-Paul Belmondo stars in this French revenge thriller, directed by Henri Verneuil.

Belmondo portrays Francois Leclercq, who once romanced the lovely Gilberte Liégard (Marie-France Pisier), the daughter of a powerful textile baron.

But Francois was framed for murder and served seven years in prison. Upon his release, Francois returns to his hometown wanting vengeance. But first he needs friends, and they are difficult to find in a town in which the textile baron, played by Bernard Biler, has by the throat.

Verneuil’s neo-noir thriller features several twists and an unflattering critique of the French upper class.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.



The Apartment (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Release date: March 15

Details: 1960, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Billy Wilder’s comedy won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best screenplay for Wilder and his collaborator I.A.L Diamond.

The satire centers on ambitious executive C.C. “Bud” Baxter (Jack Lemmon) who knows the key to success is through his apartment, which he allows his philandering bosses to use as a hideaway.

Baxter receives a series of undeserved promotions because of his compliance with his bosses’ misdeeds.

But when Baxter allows big boss J.D. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray) his key, it puts a hitch in Baxter’s own love life.

Sheldrake’s mistress is the lovely Fran Kubilek (Shirley MacLaine), the elevator girl and the woman of Baxter’s dreams.

Baxter is faced with a dilemma — his career or protecting the woman he loves.

The movie is biting, heartbreaking and funny.

The two-disc set features a wonderful 4K UHD as well as a Blu-ray transfer of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks, featurettes about the movie and about Lemmon.



Eastern Promises (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Release date: March 22

Details: 2007, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, graphic and bloody violence, language, nudity, sexual content

The lowdown: Vigo Mortensen, Naomi Watts and Seymour Cassel star in this violent crime drama directed by David Cronenberg.

Mortensen plays Nikolai Luzhin, a driver for one of London’s most notorious crime families of Eastern European origin.

The family is part of a larger crime organization headed by Seymon (Armin Mueller-Stahl), a charming man who runs the posh Trans-Siberian restaurant. Seymon’s courtly manner masks a cold and ruthless individual.

The fortunes of Seymon’s family are jeopardized by his volatile son, Kirill (Cassel), who is closer to Nikolai than his own father.

Nikolai’s world is shaken when he meets Anna Khitrova, a midwife at a North London hospital. Anna is very upset by the death of a young teenager who dies while giving birth.

Anna decides to trace the baby’s lineage and relatives, using a diary — written in Russian — by the dead girl.

Anna’s digging leads her to Seymon and Kirill, which forces Nikolai to question his loyalties.

A series of murders, betrayals and retribution ensue until all is sorted out.

The movie earned an impressive 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include behind-the-scenes featurettes with Cronenberg, screenwriter Stephen Knight and Watts.



Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 29

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, thematic content, disturbing images, violence, language involving racism

The lowdown: Criminal defense-civil rights attorney Jeffery Robinson interweaves lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews and shocking revelations that trace black racism in the United States from slavery to today’s myth of a post-racial United States.

The documentary is not meant to shame or cast blame. Rather, Robinson’s purpose is to shed light and educate people so they can recognize racism when they see it — or hear it.

One of Robinson’s points is that people cannot deny the nation’s history, nor that racism still exists.

The movie is joyous, heartbreaking, educational and informative. Robinson’s aim is to make individuals, people as a whole and the nation come to grips with our past.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.



Edgar G. Ulmer Sci-Fi Collection (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 29

Details: 1951-60, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Edgar G. Ulmer was a prolific and versatile director who mostly worked on low-budget movies for “B” studios such as PRC.

He best known film is Universal’s 1934 thriller “The Black Cat,” which co-starred Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. He also directed the acclaimed film-noir feature “Detour.”

This set features three science fiction movies Ulmer directed, “The Man From Planet X” (1951, “Beyond the Time Barrier” (1960) and “The Amazing Transparent Man” (1960).

“The Man From Planet X,” set on the moors of Scotland, centers on an alien visitor whose intentions are unknown. Is he friend or foe?

A local astronomer determines the visitor is from a planet that is heading toward Earth. With the help of an American newspaperman, played by Robert Clarke, they attempt to communicate with the alien.

Meanwhile, an unscrupulous scientist, portrayed by William Schallert — a stalwart in sci-fi movies of the ’50s — wants to use the alien to gain prestige and riches.

It turns out the alien is the vanguard of an invasion force, but his plans are thwarted at the last minute. He, and Schallert’s scientist, are destroyed and the invasion never happens.

The cast also includes Margaret Field, mother of Sally, as the astronomer’s daughter.

Ulmer and Clarke reteam for “Beyond the Time Barrier,” in which a test pilot breaks the time barrier and arrives in 2024 to find a dystopian society in which all but two people can speak and hear.

The pilot eventually returns to his own time, issuing a dire warning about the future. The film, which like many movies about the future, includes mutants and warnings about the dangers of radiations, also features a twist ending.

“The Amazing Transparent Man” stars Douglas Kennedy, who specialized in villainous roles in crime dramas and Westerns during the 1950s, as safecracker Joey Faust, who is busted out of prison by a crazed former military man who wants has captured and forced a scientist to develop a radiation-based technique to turn men invisible.

Faust is to be their first test subject. He is given the task of stealing more radium so the scientist can continue his work.

He complies so as not to be returned to prison. However, when he learns that, because of the technique, he is dying of radiation poisoning, he and the former military man are killed by an explosion while fighting.

The movie marked the final film appearance of Marguerite Chapman, best known for her roles in the classic serial, “Spy Smasher” and the science-fiction feature “Flight to Mars.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture (The Man From Planet X”) and 1.85:1 widescreen picture (Beyond the Time Barrier” and “The Amazing Transparent Man”); English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include three commentary tracks on “The Man From Planet X” and one each for “Beyond the Time Barrier” and “The Amazing Transparent Man.”



Armageddon (Armaguedon) (Blu-ray)

Details: 1977, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Alain Delon stars as a psychologist from Interpol who heads the investigation into a madman who wants to trigger Armageddon.

A repairman named Louis Carrier (Jean Yanne), uses a newly inherited fortune to begin a campaign of terror. His aim is to make himself a household name.

As Carrier continues his activities, he grows more and more mentally unstable. He threatens the police and several government institutions, while operating under the alias of “Armageddon.”

Delon’s psychologist, believing Carrier will strike at an international conference of world leaders in Paris, sets a trap for the unstable Carrier.

The movie is more a psychological cat-and-mouse game than political thriller. It also touches upon the potentially dangerous influence of mass media.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.



The Long Night (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, language, nudity, disturbing images

The lowdown: While searching for the parents she never knew, a New York transplant, Grace (Scout Taylor-Compton), and her boyfriend return to the southern area where she spent her childhood.

Grace is following what she hopes is a promising lead about her family’s whereabouts.

But when they arrive, the couple’s weekend takes a nightmarish and bizarre twist as an evil cult and their maniacal (what other kind is there?) leader begins terrorizing the couple as part of twisted ritual needed to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy.

This is just another one of those death-cult horror movies, no better or worse than any other.

Technical aspects: 1080pp high definition, 16:9 (enhanced) widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a behind-the-scenes featurette, a director’s commentary track and a short film.



Man’s Favorite Sport (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 15

Details: 1964, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In his long and illustrious career filmmaker Howard Hawks moved fluidly from genre to genre.

He directed screwball comedies such as “Twentieth Century,” “Bringing Up Baby” and “His Girl Friday,” crime dramas such as “Scarface” and “The Criminal Code,” war movies such as the 1931 version of “The Dawn Patrol,” “Sergeant York” and “Air Force,” aviation adventures such as “Only Angels Have Wings” and “Ceiling Zero” and classic Westerns such as “Red River” and “Rio Bravo.”

Add to that resume, the film noir classic “The Big Sleep” and the 1951 sci-fi feature “The Thing (From Another World” (for which he was not credited) and you have a filmmaker who always was comfortable behind the camera.

“Man’s Favorite Sport” was made in the twilight of Hawks’ career. He directed just three more movies after this comedy that starred Rock Hudson and Paula Prentiss.

The movie’s premise harkened back to his screwball comedies. Hudson portrays Roger Willoughby, a salesman revered as one of the world’s great angling experts. When his boss, who does not know that Willoughby is a fraud, asks him to enter an upcoming fishing tournament, the salesman is in a pickle.

He not only doesn’t own a boat, but he’s never been fishing in his life.

He is put on the spot when press agent Abigail Page (Prentiss) arranges for Willoughby to participate in the tournament.

At the resort he and Page begin a crash course to transform him into the genuine article. Their plans get complicated when Willoughby’s fiancée shows up.

The movie has its moments, but not the frenetic pace of Hawks’ earlier screwball efforts. Still, the film earned a respectable 64 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track with filmmaker-historian Michael Schlesinger with remarks by Prentiss and her husband, actor-director Richard Benjamin.



Strange Bedfellows (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 15

Details: 1965, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida star in this fluffy romantic comedy about an estranged couple who, a few years after separating, try to rekindle their romance.

Hudson portrays Carter Harrison, a high-powered company executive who needs to spruce up his public image. A public relations expert, played by Gig Young, suggests it would help if he reconciled with his former wife, Toni (Lollobrigida).

Even though Toni already is planning her second marriage, Carter finds himself falling in love with her all over again, despite her eccentricities that divided them in the first place.

The movie, co-written and directed by Melvin Frank, also features Edward Judd, Terry-Thomas, Howard St. John and Nancy Culp.

The movie is worth seeing for the chemistry between Hudson and Lollobrigida.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Eddy Von Mueller is the main extra.



Rock Hudson’s Home Movies (DVD)

Release date: March 22

Details: 1992, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This movie by Mark Rappaport is more of a film essay than a documentary about movie star Rock Hudson.

It uses clips from Hudson’s career as well as actor Eric Farr as a Hudson stand-in to highlight the homosexual subtext in Hudson’s work.

For most of his career, Hudson portrayed heroic, manly figures in action films, dramas, Westerns and comedies. But he also was a closeted gay man whose private life was mostly hidden from the public.

He even married the secretary of his agent to try to lessen the gossip about his personal life.

It all came to a head in 1984 when Hudson was diagnosed with AIDS. In 1985, he was the first major celebrity to die from an AIDS-related illness. His death spurred action into funding research to seek a cure for AIDS.

Rappaport’s movie is subversive, funny and enlightening.

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include other works by Rappaport: “Blue Streak” (1971), a look at what a “blue movie” really means; “John Garfield” (2002), a portrait of the actor; “Sergei/Sir Gay” (2017), an exploration of famed Soviet Union director Sergei Eisenstein’s sublimated desires and “Conrad Veidt — My Life” (2019), an in-depth look at this anti-Fascist actor best known for playing the Nazi Major Strasser in “Casablanca.”



The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The Shaw Brothers feature was marred by the death of one of its lead actors, Alexander Fu Sheng, in a car accident during production.

Nevertheless, as the show biz cliché says, the show must go on.

So, the script for the movie was revamped. This martial-arts action flick tells of two brothers who survived the massacre of the Yang Family. The fifth brother, Yeung Dak (Gordon Liu), joins a monastery where he becomes adept at the fighting style of the title.

The sixth brother, Yeung Chiu (Fu Sheng), goes crazy with grief and returns to his mother and sister.

Later, Yeung Dak learns that his sister has been captured by their enemies. He renounces his peaceful ways and mounts a rescue mission to save her and avenge his family.

The movie is one of the Shaw Brothers final features, loaded with thrilling and violent action.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese, Mandarin and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a featurette with Asian film expert Tony Rayns discussing the movie; 2004 interviews with Liu and co-stars Lily Li and Yeung Ching-Ching; a tribute to Fu Sheng, a commentary track and alternate opening credit with the film titled “The Invincible Pole Fighters.”



The Violent Breed (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This action thriller deals with Vietnam veteran Mike Martin (Harrison Muller) sent to the Golden Triangle by CIA boss Kirk Cooper (Henry Silva) to track down an American working with drug lords, the Mafia and Russian arms dealers.

Martin’s assignment is to eliminate the area’s kingpin, Polo (Woody Strode) and break up this crime organization.

The acting is not too good, the script is just as bad and the plot is nearly impossible to follow. Also Strode, who is wooden and not very convincing as the big boss.

Fans of this kind of action flick may find it appealing, but others will just see it as random action sequences that make little sense.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition,1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



Screams of a Winter Night (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 29

Details: 1979, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: PG

The lowdown: This horror feature centers on a group of college students who are spending the weekend at a remote cabin.

To pass the time, they decide to tell scary stories to each other.

The movie, originally comprised of three stories, features the campers discussing a wind spirit that haunts the lake near their cabin. And this becomes the most terrifying story of them all.

The release, taken from the original 16mm A/B roll camera negative, also features the thought-to-be-lost fourth story that involves a tree witch.

This Blu-ray features the uncut director’s edition and the original theatrical cut of the film.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is an interview with cast member Gil Glasgow.



Farewell (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 15

Details: 1930, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The feature, the first sound movie from Germany’s prestigious UFA studio, was directed by Robert Siodmak.

It was the third film in a long career that took him from Germany to France and eventually the United States, where he helmed such movies as “Son of Dracula,” “Phantom Lady,” “The Spiral Staircase,” “The Killers” and “Criss Cross.”

“Farewell” (“Abschied”) is a bittersweet comedy set in an apartment building in which most of the tenants are poor.

Among them are Peter and Hella, a young couple in love waiting for the right time to marry. The time may have arrived when Peter is offered a better paying job in Dresden. He wants to surprise Hella, but she learns from gossiping neighbors that Peter is moving out.

The two soon reconcile when Peter explains all to Hella. However, other misunderstandings disrupt the couple’s lives until the film’s bittersweet finale.

The movie’s use of sound featured some awkward moments, but that was common during this transitional era.

In an ironic footnote, UFA re-released the movie a year later with a tacked-on happy ending without consulting Siodmak or the film’s writers, who included Emeric Pressburger who wrote, often with Michael Powell, such films as “The 49th Parallel,” “The Red Shoes,” “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp,” “A Matter of Life and Death” and “Black Narcissus.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.19:1 full-screen picture; German audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Anthony Slide and the film’s alternate “happy” ending comprise the main extras.



Dirty O’Neil: The Love Life of a Cop (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 15

Details: 1974, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, sexual content, violence

The lowdown: This soft-core ‘70s exploitation movie stars Morgan Paull as small-town California police officer Jimmy O’Neill with a very big libido.

It seems he spends more time out of his uniform than in it. That’s because most of the town’s young women look like models or “Playboy” bunnies.

But when three hoodlums disrupt his town’s peace and harmony, O’Neill immediately sets out to dispense justice.

The movie features sex, raunchy comedy and a few dollops of violence. It is definitely for those who enjoy drive-in fare.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



Starflight One (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 15

Details: 1983, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This made-for-TV movie, also known as “Starflight: The Plane That Couldn’t Land,” is a seat-of-your-pants disaster thriller about the first hypersonic aircraft that on its maiden voyage runs into trouble as it accidentally pushed into an orbit above the Earth.

The aircraft lacks heat-resistant tiling so it cannot re-enter the atmosphere to land.

The movie is a throwback to the disaster movies of the 1970s. The movie was directed by Jerry Jameson, who also directed the airplane disaster flick, “Airport ’77.”

“Starlight One’s” plot points are implausible, but fans of the genre may still get a kick out of the feature.

The supporting cast includes Hal Linden, Lauren Hutton, Ray Milland, Tess Harper and Gail Strickland.

The special effects were by the legendary John Dykstra, while Lalo Schifrin composed the score.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 29

Details: 1971, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: The story of Dagmar, a Swedish call girl who, after two years on the job, has decided to retire.

The movie follows her last day in the trade.

For a comedy about a call girl, the movie is neither sexy nor very funny.

For those interested, the movie features some nudity, but all the sex takes place off screen.

Most of the men in the cast look rather old and unfit.

Dagmar spends her last day visiting various clients and female friends.

The film is supposed to be a ‘70s sex comedy, but it really does not ignite any passion.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise noted:

Desperate Riders (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Vicious Fun (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (RLJE Films)

The Ice Demon (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (Shout! Factory)

MARCH 29

Brighton 4th (DVD) (Kino Lorber)

APRIL 11

Jurassic Island (Uncork’d Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Croods: Family Tree: Season 2 (Hulu)

The Girl from Plainville: Episode 4 (Hulu)

Jurassic Island (Uncork’d Entertainment)

On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors (1091 Pictures)

Prototype (Left Films)

Until the Wheels Come Off (Gravitas Ventures)

APRIL 6

The Hardy Boys: Season 2 (Hulu)

APRIL 7

The Dropout: Episode 1 (Hulu)

Return to Space (www.netflix.com/returntospace) (Netflix)

APRIL 8

Agent Game (Saban Films-Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Godforsaken (Terror Films)

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV+)

Poppy Field (Film Movement)

Severance: Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Woke: Season 2 (Hulu)



