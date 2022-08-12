The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 16, unless otherwise noted:

The Black Phone (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, bloody images, language, some drug use

The lowdown: Ethan Hawke takes a stab at being a sadistic, serial killer in this tense thriller from Blumhouse.

The movie stars Mason Thames as Finney, a clever 13-year-old abducted and trapped in a soundproof room by killer known as The Grabber (Hawke).

Finney is aided by voices of The Grabber’s previous victims who talk to him through a disconnected black phone on the wall.

The cat-and-mouse interactions between The Grabber and Finney offer some suspense and chills.

A majority of critics enjoyed the movie, awarding it an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 7.1 DTS-HD high resolution; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a look at Hawke’s character and performance, a commentary track, a look at the production design, a discussion on why the movie’s dream sequence was filmed in Super 8 and “Shadowprowler,” a short film by “Black Phone” writer-director Scott Derrickson.



NCIS: The Nineteenth Season (DVD)

Details: 2021-22, CBS-DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This five-disc set showcases the big changes for the NCIS team, with the departure of Mark Harmon’s Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the addition of former FBI agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) as his replacement.

The series, though, continued with the team and its new leader getting comfortable with each other, while solving cases involving national and international ramifications for the nation.

The set features all 21 episodes as it showcases the professional and personal lives of Special Agents Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nickolas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), medical examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), forensic specialist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasoner), NCIS director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and former medical examiner-profiler-turned-NCIS historian Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum).

The season opened with the retirement of Gibbs who, despite fans clamoring for his return, remained AWOL for the season. A highlight was the crossover episode with the newest spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i.)

But, who knows what will happen when season 20 commences.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include featurettes on Harmon’s Gibbs, the on-location work in Alaska and Cole and Law joining the series; an overview of the cast; a behind-the-scenes look at Dietzen and Scott Williams in the episode, “The Helpers”; and a featurette on Torres and “NCIS: Hawai’i’s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey).



Child’s Play: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Child’s Play 2: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Child’s Play 3: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1988-91, Scream Factory

Rated: R, bloody horror violence, language

The lowdown: Slasher fans favorite killer doll returns for more mayhem in these new 4K Ultra HD upgrades, all transferred from the original camera negative.

Like most horror franchises, the first movie remains the best of the trio.

In the 1988 original, the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), who refuses to die is, through voodoo, transferred inside a doll named Chucky. Karen Barclay (Catherine Hicks), a widowed mother, buys the doll for her young son, Andy (Alex Vincent).

Chucky kills Andy’s baby-sitter, but police suspect Andy is the actual culprit.

Chucky, and later Karen, finally convince police detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon) that Chucky is possessed by Ray. In the end, Chucky is dispatched — until the sequel, of course.

“Child’s Play 2” (1990), is a direct sequel and follows the resurrected killer doll as it seeks Andy (again, Alex Vincent), who is living in foster care as his mother has been institutionalized.

Chucky tracks down Andy and again tries to voodoo chant that would transfer the soul of Charles Lee Ray into Andy.

Chucky again meets his demise, and Andy is saved — for now.

“Child’s Play 3” (1991), is set eight years later with Andy, now 16, being placed in a military school. Chucky is accidentally revived and once again sets out to find Andy. Instead of sets his sites on Tyler, an 8-year-old cadet.

And, again after many killings, Chucky is destroyed.

While the original earned a 71 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, the two sequels received, respectively 40 percent and 23 percent fresh ratings.

The franchise was not finished. More movies, a reboot of the original and a TV series followed. I guess you can’t keep a good doll down.

“Child’s Play” is a three-disc set, while its sequels are two-disc sets.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture (all three movies); English Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (“Child’s Play”) and DTS-HD Master Audio stereo (“Child’s Play 2” and “Child’s Play 3”); English SDH subtitles (all three movies); Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture (all three movies); English Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (“Child’s Play”) and DTS-HD Master Audio stereo (“Child’s Play 2” and “Child’s Play 3”); English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: “Child’s Play” extras include three commentary tracks and a select scene commentary track on the 4K and Blu-ray; a behind-the-scenes featurette about the special effects footage; interviews with Alex Vincent, Hicks, Sarandon, writer Don Mancini, producer David Kirschner, actor Ed Gale and production manager Robert Latham Brown; a profile of and interview with special effects artist Howard Berger; a look at the creation of Chucky; an archival piece from the 2007 Monster Mania panel; an archival making of featurette; and a vintage featurette. “Child’s Play 2” extras include a commentary track; interviews with Mancini, Kirschner, Vincent, Brown and actresses Christine Elise and Beth Grant; additional scenes from the broadcast version; and commentary tracks on both discs with director John Lafia. “Child’s Play 3” bonus offerings include commentary tracks with director Jack Bender and producer Robert Latham Brown on both discs; interviews with Mancini, Kirschner, Brown, actress Perrey Reeves, actor Michael Chieffo, makeup artist Craig Reardon and production designer Richard Sawyer; and additions scenes from the broadcast version.



Electra Glide in Blue (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: This counter-culture feature, like many movies of the era, offers social commentary and criticism of the establishment.

Robert Blake stars as John Wintergreen, a motorcycle cop in Arizona, who dreams of joining the homicide department. When he exposes a murder, Wintergreen gets his wish.

And, as the adage goes, be careful what you wish for. Wintergreen soon realizes that his fellow officers are tarnished, especially when he begins to identify with the hippies the officer cops are continually harassing.

Soon, Wintergreen is busted back to motorcycle traffic duty.

The movie, which received a 60 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, has one of those ironic, downer endings prevalent to films produced in the late 1960s and early to mid-1970s.

The film’s title refers to the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycles issued to traffic cops.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks, including one with producer-director James William Guercio, an introduction to the movie by Guercio and interviews with costar Mitchell Ryan and screenwriter Robert Boris.



Samson and the 7 Miracles of the World (Blu-ray)

Details: 1961, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Italian sword-and-sandal movie stars former Tarzan Gordon Scott as Maciste who, in 13th century China, aids a group of rebels who are attempting to overthrow the savage Mongol hordes and their cruel leader who have conquered the country and enslaved its people.

The story finds Maciste aiding the young prince and princess of the assassinated Emperor of China. Maciste uses his enormous strength rather than weapons to defeat evil.

In the end, justice prevails and Maciste moves onto his next adventure.

The Blu-ray features two versions of the movie, the original 98-minute Italian release, titled “Maciste at the Court of the Great Khan,” and the 76-minute American International U.S. release.

The film’s audio and visual transfers are sharp, and the voice dubbing seems adequate on both versions.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with novel and critic Tim Lucas is the main extra.



Baby Assassins (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese action-comedy about two teenage assassins who, upon graduating, have to get jobs in the real world as a cover and, worse yet, become roommates, which is a problem since the young women do not like each other.

A nasty run-in with a Yakuza forces the girls to put aside their differences as they must fight for their lives to survive.

The movie’s fight sequences are entertaining, as are its two lead performers — Akari Takaishi as “Chisato” and Saori Izawa as “Mahiro.”

The film is filled with action, but it also is a story about friendship.

Critics enjoyed the movie, awarding it a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Are You Proud (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

Bliss (DVD & VOD) (Dark Star Pictures)

Hex (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Samira’s Dream (DVD) (IndiePix Films)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (Blu-ray & digital & VOD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)



DIGTAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Camping Trip (Fucia Film Pictures-8Cube)

Coming Apart (Kino Lorber)

Lie Hard (Mutiny Pictures)

Lost Illusions (Music Box Films)

Olga (Kino Lorber)

The Phantom of the Open (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Sharp Stick (Utopia Pictures)

Untold: Volume 2: The Girl Who Didn’t Exist (Netflix)

AUG. 17

Look Both Ways (www.netflix.com/LookBothWays) (Netflix)

AUG. 19

Bad Sisters: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Bullet Proof (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Five Days at Memorial: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Get Away If You Can (Brainstorm Media)

I Dream of Psychopomp (Terror Films)

The Legend of Molly Johnson (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Movers Ultimate (Roundhouse Flicks)

Squeal (Good Deed Entertainment)

Trying: Season 3, Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

AUG. 22

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Episode 3 (Hulu)



COMING NEXT WEEK: Buck and the Preacher



