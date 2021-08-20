The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 24, unless otherwise noted:

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: R, terror, violence, disturbing images

The lowdown: The third movie in this horror-supernatural franchise finds paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) battling to save the soul of a young boy and prove the innocence of a murder suspect.

The movie is loosely based on a real murder case in which the accused claimed demonic possession as a defense.

The film, like the two previous movies, has its missteps, but overall offers some scares, eye-shutting moments and a few laughs.

The movie has the regular atmosphere and formulaic jump cuts associated with these types of movies, but if you enjoy frightening moments, you won’t be disappointed.

Critics were nearly divided on the film, giving it a 55 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The picture and color quality of the 4K UHD transfer is sharp and the audio tracks are pristine.

Technical aspects: 4K Ultra HD: 2160p, 2:39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD and descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-True HD, descriptive audio and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include an in-depth look at the true story that inspired the movie; a featurette on the Occulist, the newest addition to the “Conjuring” universe; a making of featurette and the exorcism scene that opens the movie; and “DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Love #1,” a video comic that goes deeper into the “Conjuring” universe.



S.W.A.T.: Season Four (DVD)

Details: 2020-21, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A five-disc set featuring all 18 episodes from the fourth season of the action-packed CBS series.

The season episodes are set against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic and the tense relationship between the black community and police officers.

Shemar Moore stars as Hondo, who leads his team into dangerous situations and fights to preserve the peace and protect his city’s residents.

Among the challenges faced by the S.W.A.T. team is securing a safe memorial for a beloved rock star, save Guatemalan activists from a hitman and exposing a white nationalist within their own ranks.

The episodes also examine various personal issues faced by team members.

Whatever the task the personnel of S.W.A.T. meet it with professionalism.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a blooper reel and a special tactics tanker takedown featurette.



Labyrinth: 35th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 17

Details: 1986, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG

The lowdown: This cult favorite is a fantasy experience starring a young Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie and creations from the mind of director Jim Henson and his writing team, which included a screenplay by Terry Jones.

Connelly stars as Sarah, a 16-year-old girl who is very resentful of her baby brother, Toby, that she wishes he would just disappear.

When her wish comes true, Sarah finds herself distraught. To retrieve him, she must reach the center of a fantastical labyrinth where the wicked Goblin King (Bowie) has imprisoned the child.

The maze is filled with strange creatures and complex puzzles that confuse Sarah.

The movie charmed a majority of critics who awarded it a 73 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (Dolby 7.1 TrueHD compatible); English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted and alternate scene oubliette, screen tests for the role of Sarah, a looking back at the movie featurette, a Henson legacy featurette, a featurette on Bowie and his character, an anniversary question-and-answer session, an archival making of featurette, a commentary track and a look at the journey and characters through the maze.



The Cat O’ Nine Tails: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1971, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Filmmaker Dario Argento followed up his debut movie, “The Bird with the Crystal Plumage,” with this thriller starring Karl Malden and James Franciscus.

And while the movie was praised, Argento has called it the least favorite of his works.

The story begins with a break-in at a secretive genetics institute where nothing was taken.

Later, one of the institute’s doctors is killed. Reporter Carlo Giordani (Franciscus) is covering the break-in at the institute and the follow-up murder. His reporting interests Franco “Cookie” Arnò (Malden), a middle-aged blind man who formerly was a reporter.

Giiordani and Arnò team up to do their own investigation.

After many twists and turns — and more killings — they uncover the killer.

The movie, at 112 minutes, is a bit padded, but still holds your interest.

It earned an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Italian and English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a commentary track; interviews with Argento, co-writer Dardano Sacchetti, actress Cinzia De Carolis and production manager Angelo Iacono; script pages for the lost original ending; a booklet with an essay on the film by Argento, a fold-out poster and six double-sided postcard-sized lobby card reproductions.



Viva (Blu-ray)

Details: 2007, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated, sexual situations, nudity

The lowdown: Though released in 2007, this movie is a throwback to the sexploitation movies made by Russ Meyers in the 1960s and ’70s.

Anna Biller, who stars, wrote and directed “Viva,” plays Barbi, who is abandoned by her husband.

Her women’s lib-spouting girlfriend gets Barbi to discard her bra and liberate herself.

Barbi begins experimenting with men and women.

The movie is a look at the sexual scene of the 1970s, with hippies, nudist camps, orgies, bisexuality, sadism, drugs and vibrant colors.

It is an detailed depiction of the era, with big lighting, over-the-top performances, negligées, polyester and production values.

The film’s a campy hoot.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include behind-the-scenes footage and a commentary track with Biller.



One Dark Night: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, MVD Rewind Collection

Rated: PG

The lowdown: In one of her earliest films, Meg Tilly stars as Julie who two friends plan to initiate into their club.

Her test is to spend the night in a locked crypt.

Unfortunately, that same day, noted psychic Raymar is found dead after announcing that he had uncovered the secret of how to become even more powerful in death through the use of telekinetic powers.

This being a horror feature, Julie is locked in the same crypt as Raymar.

And then the joint starts jumping as the crypt becomes a battlefield with the dead Raymar bringing decaying corpses back to life, vaults and coffins cracking and opening and Julie fighting to survive.

The movie’s special effects are not great, but this horror outing is a low-budget effort.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a work print version of the movie, a commentary tracks with director Tom McLoughlin and producer Michael Schroeder, a second commentary with McLoughlin and producer Michael Schroeder, interviews with McLoughlin, Schroeder, make-up artist Paul Clemens, actress E.G. Daily, director of photography Hal Trussell and others.



Thoroughly Modern Millie (Blu-ray)

Details: 1967, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: G

The lowdown: This Roaring Twenties musical spoof starring Julie Andrews and Mary Tyler Moore is a cult favorite among some fans of the genre.

Andrews plays Mille, an innocent, small-town girl who comes to the big city in search of a husband — preferably a rich one.

She befriends Moore’s sweet Miss Dorothy, who is loved by rich businessman Trevor Graydon (John Gavin), for whom Millie works as a secretary.

The young women also have to contend with the evil landlady, Mrs. Meers (Beatrice Lillie), and party with jazz baby Muzzy (Carol Channing).

Then there’s paper-clip salesman Jimmy (James Fox), whom Millie is found of, but won’t marry because he is poor.

In the end, everything gets sorted out and love finds its true course.

The movie was directed by George Roy Hill, who went on to helm “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting” and “The World According to Garp.”

The movie is the roadshow edition, which was restored by Universal Pictures.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by author-film historian Lee Gambin and art historian Ian McAnally.



Blind Beast (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This lurid Japanese feature with horror overtones focuses on a blind sculptor who, with the help of his mother, kidnaps a beautiful model and brings her to the warehouse filled with demented art objects that mimic women’s bodies.

The film has tones of William Wyler’s “The Collector.” The main difference here is that it is hinted that the abducted model actually is forming an attachment with the artist.

The sculptor’s mother also has a change of art and feels badly about her part in the abduction.

This is a strange and provocative feature that fans of Japanese cinema may appreciate.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction to the movie by Tony Rayns, a commentary track by Earl Jackson and a video essay that offers some context about the story and its author.



Against the Current (DVD)

Details: 2020, Kino Lorber-Zeitgeist Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This interesting Icelandic documentary follows Véiga Grétarsdóttir, the first person in the world to attempt to kayak more than 2,000 kilometers — 1,243 miles — around Iceland counter-clockwise and “against the current.”

The feat is comparable to climbing the mountain K2.

The movie also looks at Grétarsdóttir’s personal journey. She was born a boy in a fishing village in the far west coast of the country. He had a wife and children, but, as the years went by, he decided he no longer wanted to live as a man.

At 38, he decided to undergo gender reassignment and Veigar became Véiga.

The personal journey was as difficult and challenging as her kayak expedition.

The movie intertwines both stories and follows Véiga’s 103-day journey. It is an inspirational story that should touch many.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Icelandic 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



The Clockmaker of St. Paul (Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Philippe Noiret gives a memorable performance in director Bertrand Tavernier’s debut film, based on a novel by Georges Simenon.

Noiret’s Michel is a clockmaker. He is a mild-mannered, unassuming man living alone in the city of Lyon after being deserted by his wife.

His life is upended when he learns that his son is wanted for murder. The shock causes Michel to begin re-examining his life.

A police inspector, played by Jean Rochefort, asks Michel for help, but the father soon realizes how little he really knows about his son. He begins to look for the truth behind the misfortunes that have befallen his family.

The movie was a critical success, garnering several praise-worthy reviews.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include a new introduction to the movie by filmmaker Walter Hill, a commentary track by Tavernier, a 2001 interview with Tavernier and Noiret, a 2008 interview with Tavernier and an excerpt from Tavernier’s upcoming memoir.



What’s So Bad About Feeling Good? (Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Veteran director George Seaton (“Miracle on 34th Street”) helmed this whimsical comedy about a wayward toucan that carries a highly contagious virus that causes intense feelings of happiness and kindness in anyone affected by it.

And that includes Pete (George Peppard) and Liz (Mary Tyler Moore), a pair of cynical New Yorkers who live as part of a beatnik commune in the city.

When Pete catches the virus, a wave of euphoria spreads throughout the Big Apple. People actually don’t care about working. And that won’t do.

The government dispatches professional problem solver J. Gardner Monroe (Dom DeLuise) to save the people of New York and return them to their neurotic and cynical selves.

The movie is a fine antidote to combat the current COVID pandemic and offer a few laughs.

The film costars Thelma Ritter, in her final role, John McMartin, Nathaniel Fry, Charles Lane and Susan Saint James.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson is the main bonus offering.



The Fatal Raid (Blu-ray)

Details: 2019, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This violent Chinese feature is a blood-filled, cops vs. gangsters outing set mostly in Macau.

The action begins with an operation that leaves many casualties on both sides.

Fast-forward 20 years where surviving team member Madam Fong leads a new squad hunting a group of anarchists terrorizing Macau.

An apparition from the original raid appears, bringing everything full circle and creating an explosive final confrontation.

The movie is your usual action-packed Asian cinematic offering from Well Go USA Entertainment. It will appeal more to action fans than your average moviegoer.

The Blu-ray contains an English-language track for those who don’t enjoy reading subtitles.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Guyana: Cult of the Damned (Blu-ray)

Details: 1979, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This movie was meant to cash in on the tragedy at Jonestown in Guyana, where more than 900 followers of cult leader Jim Jones’ Peoples Temple were either killed or committed suicide at Jones’ command.

More than 300 of those who died were children, who, along with many of their parents, drank poison.

The movie is a fictionalized account of the horrific event, changing the cult leader’s name to James Johnson (Stuart Whitman) and the name of the settlement to Johnsontown.

Gene Barry plays the congressman murdered by cult members. Others in the cast include such veterans as Joseph Cotton, John Ireland, Yvonne De Carlo and Bradford Dillman.

This Mexican American production is simply exploitation, created to earn a profit off an event that shocked the world.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: The major extra consists of an isolated score and effects.



Beginning (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Kino Lorber-Mubi

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The wife of a leader of a Jehovah’s Witness community sees her life spinning out of control after their provincial town is attacked by an extremist group.

As her world crumbles around her, a detective intrudes into her home creating more turmoil and chaos for the woman.

This Georgian production, which is the debut film of writer-director Dea Kulumbegashv, focuses on how the attack exacerbates the inner discontent of the wife and she struggles to make sense of her life and desires.

The movie impressed critics, who awarded in a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; Georgian 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and English subtitles.



Moment by Moment (Blu-ray)

Details: 1978, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, sexual situations, language

The lowdown: John Travolta was riding high after “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease,” but he hit a big speed bump on his climb up the Hollywood ladder with this May-December romantic feature in which he costarred with Lily Tomlin.

Tomlin portrays Trisha Rawlings, a lonely, middle-aged Beverly Hills socialite who husband has left her. Travolta is Vick “Strip” Harrison, a charming young drifter.

The pair begin a flirtation that grows into a passionate relationship despite their age and class differences — as well as the fact that there was zero chemistry between Tomlin and Travolta.

The movie was written and directed by Tomlin’s longtime partner Jane Wagner.

The movie is a blot on the careers of Tomlin and Travolta, both of whom, thankfully, recovered from this embarrassment and went on to better things.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.



Peek-a-Boo / “B” Girl Rhapsody: Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture: Volume 12 (Blu-ray)

Details: 1952-53, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: With the advent of television, the exploitation picture, like the rest of the movie industry, was losing audiences.

Instead of showing movies about the dangers of drugs or pre-marital sex, producers of these movies turned burlesque houses for inspiration.

“Peek-a-Boo” (1953) displays a troupe of burlesque beauties displaying their wares and performing their striptease acts. Thrown in for good measure are a gang of baggy-pants comedians.

“ “B” Girl Rhapsody” (1952) uses an audience point-of-view to present an old-school, bump-and-grind show that, while testing the boundaries of mid-1950s morality on screen, did not cross the line.

Both movies were directed by burlesque impresario Lillian Hunt.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English monaural.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks on both movies.



The Dark (Blu-ray)

Details: 1979, MVD Rewind Collection-Code Red

Rated: Not rated, violence

The lowdown: A series of murders is terrorizing Los Angeles. Evidence suggests the killer may not be human.

A writer, played by William Devane, takes a personal interest, since his daughter was one of the victims.

The killer, dubbed “The Mangler,” stalks the streets, attacking and mutilating random people.

Also looking for the killer is a TV reporter, played by Cathy Lee Crosby and a police detective played by Richard Jaeckel.

The killer, it turns out, is not of this earth.

The movie has a checkered history. Tobe Hooper was the original director, but he left — or was fired — after filming began. He was replaced by John “Bud” Cardos.

The cast also features Keenan Wynn and Biff Elliott.

The movie received a cold reception from critics.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a commentary track, an isolated score track, an interview with composer Roger Kellaway and an interview with Cardos.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Funhouse (DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Habit (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Jurassic Hunt (DVD & digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

My Father’s Brothers (DVD & VOD) (Passion River)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Totally Amazing (Blu-ray + CD) (Cleopatra Entertainment, Aug. 27)



FOR KIDS

Dreambuilders (Blu-ray + DVD) (Shout! Factory Kids)



DIGTAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Final Frequency (8168 Productions-Winter Star Productions)

The Forever Room (Freestyle Digital Media)

Summer Days, Summer Nights (American International Pictures)

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix, Aug. 25)

Clickbait (Netflix, Aug. 25)

Behemoth (Level 33 Entertainment, Aug. 27)

The Colony (Lionsgate Home Entertainment-Saban Films, Aug. 27)

Demonic (IFC Midnight, Aug. 27)

He’s All That (www.netflix.com/HesAllThat) (Netflix, Aug. 27)

No Man of God (RLJE Films, Aug. 27)

When I’m a Moth (Dark Star Pictures, Aug. 27)

My Life Is Murder: Season 2 (Acorn TV, Aug. 30)



