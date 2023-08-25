

The Flash (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2023, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence and action sequences, language, partial nudity

The lowdown: A lot of baggage needs to be unpacked in “The Flash.” Among the items, your tolerance of star Ezra Miller’s hyper performance, your patience with another plot device dealing with the multiverse and, most of all, your forbearance for nostalgia.

Sometimes “The Flash” is a fun movie, but it’s also too busy. The script by Christina Hodson throws too much at its audience. It’s like the magician who uses flashy diversions to distract while doing the trick.

Plus, at 144 minutes, “The Flash” is padded with cameos, as well as scenes that are repetitious and go nowhere.

The weakest link in the movie is Miller’s Barry Allen. The problem with Allen is that, as created in this DC cinematic universe, he is obnoxious, socially awkward and selfish. Unlike fellow superheroes, he seems more concerned with himself than mankind.

It also doesn’t help that Miller portrays two Barry Allens, the second, a teenager from an alternate timeline in which his mother — for whose murder his father was convicted — is as annoying as his older counterpart.

The killing of Barry’s mother is the hinge that the movie’s plot rests upon. Barry accidentally discovers that if he runs fast enough, he can go faster than the speed of light and travel back in time. Bruce Wayne-Batman (Ben Affleck, with little screen time in his farewell turn as Batman) warns him against it — pointing out how he could damage the fabric of time and cause irreparable harm.

But Barry pays no heed; he selfishly wants to see and talk to his mother again. In his mind, the needs of the one outweighs the needs of the millions — to paraphrase another movie franchise.

Well, you can guess how Barry mucks things up.

The cast includes the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne-Batman, a tired and bored looking Michael Shannon as General Zod and Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-el a k a Supergirl, who adds some much-needed sparks to the proceedings.

The character of The Flash may be defined by his super speed, but his solo movie simply lumbers.

Other critics were higher on the film than myself, as the movie earned a 64 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.90:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-True HD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include “The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus” podcast, a six-episode original scripted series with Max Greenfield as The Flash; a behind-the-scenes look at “Escape the Midnight Circus”; deleted scenes; and a variety of featurettes, including “Saving Supergirl,” “The Bat Chase,” “Battling Zod,” “Fighting Dark Flash,” “The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster,” “Making the Flash: Worlds Collide,” “Let’s Go Nuts: Batman Returns, Again,” “Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton” and “Flashpoint” Introducing the Multiverse.”

The Complete Story of Film (Blu-ray)

Details: 2011, 2021, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This four-disc set features two British documentaries by Mark Cousins that examines film history from its birth to today.

The set is comprised of “The Story of Film: An Odyssey: (2011) and “The Story of Film: A New Generation” (2021).

“The Story of Film: An Odyssey” is an expansive 15-hour journey that looks at the evolution of film through clips from hundreds of features from the United States, France, England, Germany and other nations.

It is not only a history lesson, but a love letter to cinema.

The sequel, “The Story of Film: A New Generation,” is a 2½-hour continuation that covers movies made between 2010 and 2021.

The episodes of each movie cover specific topics, with Cousins using scenes from specific films to enhance his themes, which include the evolution of stories, the rise of Hollywood, movie rebels, the arrival of sound, the growing awareness of European and Asian cinema, the post-World War II changes in cinema, the European New Wave, protests in film, the arrival of multiplexes, the digital revolution and extending the language of film.

The set is a treasure trove for film buffs and aficionados interested in the history of movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a 48-page booklet and viewer’s guide that features stories from the making of the documentaries to a full index of films and filmmakers.

Laurel & Hardy: Year One (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 1

Details: 1921-27, Flicker Alley

The lowdown: Before they were Laurel & Hardy, they were Stan (or Stanley) Laurel and Oliver Hardy, two journeymen comedians working for various studios during the silent film era of the 1910s and ‘20s.

Fate, in the person of Hal Roach, brought them together at this studio — but not as a team. Laurel and Hardy were featured as supporting players in Roach comedies before being officially teamed in 1927.

This two-disc set showcases the originals of this legendary comedy duo, starting with the first film in which they appeared together — “Lucky Dog” (1921) through “The Battle of the Century” (1927).

These short subjects have been meticulously restored by a plethora of experts and collectors.

The set features 15 shorts, three of which feature Laurel & Hardy as a team — The Second 100 Years,” “Putting Pants on Philip” and the aforementioned “The Battle of the Century.”

Unfortunately missing from the collection is “Hats Off,” considered the first official teaming of “The Boys.” It is too bad because the short began setting the template for the team. It also was remade and released in 1932 as “The Music Box,” the only Laurel & Hardy movie to win an Academy Award, the first for best live action short (comedy).

Laurel & Hardy fans will enjoy this set, which features very clean pictorial restorations as well as enjoyable musical scores.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English intertitles; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks on all the movies by film historian Randy Skretvedt, who is joined by Serge Bromberg, founder of Lobster Films, on “The Battle of the Century”; a documentary on the restorations by film historians Bromberg and Eric Lange; a video essay by historian John Bengtson on selected exterior film locations; a slide show presentation on “Hats Off”; image galleries featuring publicity materials, press reviews and production stills; alternate music tracks from the 1930s French re-releases of three of the shorts; and a booklet with details about each film in the set, the Blackhawk Films stewardship of the Laurel & Hardy films and additional notes by Bromberg.

The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A three-disc set featuring all 13 episodes that wrap up this CW series starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and his alter ego, The Flash.

The episodes wrap up threads from previous seasons and bring closure to several characters who have appeared in the series over its nine-year run.

The main story arc of the final season is Team Flash’s battle against a deadly group of Rogues, who descend on Central City. Aiding Barry is Oliver Queen who returns as Arrow.

The series ends with the birth of Barry and Iris’s daughter, Nora, and Barry choosing three new speedsters to watch over the city.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: “The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster” featurette, deleted scenes and a gag reel comprise the extras.

Little Women (Blu-ray)

Details: 1933, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Prior to Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, this 1933 production, directed by George Cukor and starring Katharine Hepburn as Jo, Joan Bennett as Amy, Jean Parker as Beth and Frances Dee as Meg, was considered the gold standard by which other versions of the novel were compared.

Hepburn, in only her fourth film, is the central character and, under Cukor’s direction, ably carried the movie that was embraced by Depression-era audiences.

The story, set during the Civil War era, follows the ups and downs of the March household, run firmly but lovingly by Spring Byington’s Marmee, while the girls’ father was fighting in the war.

The cast also included Paul Lukas as Professor Bhaer and Douglass Montgomery as Laurie.

The Blu-ray, which can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers, earned an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two Warner Bros. shorts starring Jack Haley, two Warner Bros. cartoons and an audio-only Scoring Stage Suite.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Ultimate Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 22

Details: 1993, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment-Buena Vista

Rated: PG, some scary images

The lowdown: This animated musical fantasy from the mind of Tim Burton tells the story of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington who is tired of scaring people and would prefer to spread the joy of Christmas.

His mission, though, puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good young boys and girls everywhere.

The film’s humor is playful and macabre.

The movie, which garnered a 95 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, features a memorable score by Danny Elfman.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a making of featurette, deleted scenes, a commentary track, a song selection option, Tim Burton’s short film, “Frankenweenie,” Burton’s original poem narrated by Christopher Lee and Jack’s haunted mansion holiday tour.

New Fist of Fury (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jackie Chan stars in this sequel to Bruce Lee’s “Fist of Fury,” directed by Lo Wei, who helmed the Lee movie.

The movie was one of Chan’s first major starring roles and he was chosen by Wei for the role.

The film takes place in 1910 in Shanghai. The Jing Wu martial arts school is in shambles and pressure from the Japanese armies to suppress a Chinese uprising after the martyrdom of Lee’s Chen Zhen in the first movie.

Chen’s fiancée Li Er (Nora Miao, reprising her role from the first film) escapes to Japanese-occupied Taiwan to hide at her grandfather’s school.

Despite her attempts not to call attention to herself, Li Er makes an enemy of karate master Okimura, who plans to take over all the Chinese-run schools on the island.

Entering the picture is Ah Long (Chan), a young aimless thief, who befriends Li Er after unknowingly stealing the late Chen’s famous nunchaku.

We watch as Ah Long must choose between giving into his fears or learning the martial arts of Jing Wu and fighting alongside Li Er against the Japanese oppressors.

The Blu-ray offers two versions of the movie, its original theatrical version and a re-release cut.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin, Cantonese and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary on the theatrical cut with martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and Michael Worth and a commentary on the re-release cut with action cinema expert Brandon Bentley; a video essay by Bentley comparing “New Fist of Fury” to its rival sequel, “Fist of Fury Part II” and a booklet about the movie.

The Life of Emile Zola (Blu-ray)

Details: 1937, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Paul Muni was Warner Bros. “prestige” actor during the 1930s, starring in a series of biographical films that were more popular with critics than with audiences.

Muni, a veteran of the Yiddish theater, was lured to Hollywood in the late 1920s with the advent of “talkie” pictures. He made an immediate impact when he was signed to Fox Pictures to star in “The Valiant.”

When he was dissatisfied with other roles offered by the studio, he returned to Broadway.

He was lured back to Hollywood in 1932 to star as Tony Camonte in Howard Hawks’ “Scarface.”

He then went to Warner Bros. to star in the intense social drama “I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang.” It was after that film that he signed a contract with Warner Bros.

There he began his run of biographical movies, winning a best actor Academy Award for his performance in “The Story of Louis Pasteur” in 1936.

In 1937, he starred in “The Life of Emile Zola,” which told the story of the French author and champion of the downtrodden. The movie is best remembered for Zola’s defense of the wrongly convicted Capt. Dreyfuss, played by Joseph Schildkraut, who won a best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal.

The movie itself won a best picture Academy Award.

The Blu-ray can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two Warner Bros. shorts and a “Lux Radio Theater” adaptation of the movie.

Bride of Chucky: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Seed of Chucky: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Curse of Chucky: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Cult of Chucky: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1998-2017, Scream Factory

Rated: R, unrated, strong horror violence and gore, language, sexual content, drug use

The lowdown: “Child’s Play,” released in 1988, introduced movie audiences to the demonic doll, Chucky. It was followed by “Child’s Play 2” in 1990 and “Child’s Play 3” in 1991.

Seven years elapsed before the series resumed in 1998 with “Bride of Chucky,” which was followed by three sequels in the next two decades.

“Bride of Chucky” (1998) begins about 10 years after the events of “Child’s Play.” In the movie, the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, still imprisoned inside the child’s doll, is reborn when his old flame, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), rescues the battered doll parts from a police department impound.

Chucky, though, wants his girl cut down to size, so he transforms her into a beautiful little terror. Together, the pair cannot wait to begin their homicidal honeymoon. They hookup with a pair of unsuspecting newlyweds and leave a trail of murder and destruction behind. Brad Dourif and Tilly voice the deadly duo.

In “Seed of Chucky” (2004), Chucky and Tiffany are brought back to life by their orphan offspring, Glen. The trio travel to Hollywood where Chucky again begins a murderous spree. The Blu-ray disc features the theatrical and unrated cuts of the movie.

“Curse of Chucky (2013) finds Nica (Fiona Dourif, Brad’s daughter) receiving a mysterious package that she doesn’t give much thought.

But, after the mysterious death of her mother, Nica begins to suspect that the talking, red-headed doll her visiting niece has been playing with may be the key to the increased bloodshed and chaos.

Both the 4K and Blu-ray discs contain the unrated version of the movie, while the Blu-ray also features the theatrical version.

In “Cult of Chucky” (2017), Nica has been confined to any asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years. She is mistakenly convinced that she, not Chucky, killed her family.

But after her psychiatrist introduces a new group therapy toll — a “Good Guy” doll — a series of deaths hit the asylum causing Nica to begin wondering if she isn’t crazy after all.

Andy (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis for the original “Child’s Play,” comes to Nica’s aid. To save her, though, he must first deal with Tiffany (Tilly, again), who will do anything, including murder, to help her beloved devil doll. This two-disc set also contains the theatrical and unrated versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include commentary tracks on each film with director Ronny Yu on “Bride of Chucky,” writer-director Don Mancini on all four movies as well as cast members; making of and behind-the-scenes featurettes; deleted scenes; and a gag reel.

Madeleine Collins (DVD)

Details: 2021, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A psychological drama starring Virginie Efira as Judith, a woman who leads a secret double life.

In Switzerland, she lives with Abdel, with whom she is raising a young daughter. In France, she lives with Melvil, with whom she has two older boys.

Gradually, her fragile balance, based on her lies and back-and-forth trips, begin to take its toll and she begins to mentally deteriorate.

Efira gives a commanding performance as the movie builds suspense in a thriller that provides a logical explanation for all we have seen.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; French 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Wichita (Blu-ray)

Details: 1955, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Another Western that focuses on the life and legend of Wyatt Earp, this one set in Wichita, Kansas, before his more famous turn as the marshal of Tombstone.

Joe McCrea, no stranger to Westerns, plays Earp, who went to Wichita to open a business, as reluctant at first take the job of marshal, but once he accepted, he became a no-nonsense lawman who brooked no opposition.

Like most movies about Earp, “Wichita” basically whitewashes to life of the famed lawman who, among other occupations, was a gambler and a brothel owner.

The movie, directed by Jacques Tourneur, costars Vera Miles, Lloyd Bridges, Wallace Ford, Edgar Buchanan, Peter Graves, Keith Larsen, Carl Benton Reid, John Smith and Walter Sande.

The movie, which earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.55:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two cartoons, “Deputy Droopy” and “The First Bad Man,” comprise the main extras.

The Spanish Dancer (Blu-ray)

Details: 1923, The Milestone Cinematheque-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Director Herbert Brenon, who directed such silent films as “Peter Pan” (1924, “Beau Geste” (1926), “The Great Gatsby” (1926) and “Laugh, Clown, Laugh” (1928), was behind the camera for this romantic drama starring Antonio Moreno and Pola Negri.

Negri is Maritana, a Gypsy dancer and fortune teller. Moreno is Don Cesar de Bazan, a nobleman who, despite his title, is penniless.

Don Cesar is arrested for dueling and sentenced to die but is saved by Maritana’s fervent appeal to Queen Isabella (Kathlyn Williams).

Don Cesar and Maritana marry. King Philip IV, however, takes a hankering to Maritana and lures her to a hunting lodge. Don Cesar, who has escaped from jail, arrives in time to save her from the king’s advances.

Soon after, the queen arrives and, seeing Don Cesar and the king fighting, becomes jealous. Maritana saves the day, the king and her husband with her quick wit.

For her efforts, Philip restores Don Cesar’s estates to him so the nobleman and his Gypsy bride can live happily ever after.

The cast also includes Adolphe Menjou as a Spanish nobleman and future child star Frank Coghlan Jr.

The movie features a new score by composer Bill Ware.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English intertitles; music 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film historian-author Scott Eyman and dance historian Naima Prevots, an interview with Ware and a restoration demonstration.

Hardcore (Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 22

Details: 1979, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, nudity, sexual content, language, violence

The lowdown: George C. Scott gives an intense performance as Midwestern businessman Jake VanDorn whose daughter disappears on a church trip to California.

VanDorn hires sleazy detective Andy Mast, played by Peter Boyle, to find the young girl, whom he discovers in a pornographic movie.

VanDorn frustrated by a lack of police action, takes matters into his own hands. He goes to California and, with the help of Nikki (Season Hubley), a prostitute, poses as an adult-film producer as a way to find his girl.

The movie is, in turn, exploitive, uneven, compelling and uncomfortable. It was written and directed by Paul Schrader. The film received a 74 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks, one with Schrader, the other with film historians Eddy Friedfeld, Lee Pfeiffer and Paul Scrabo.

Taxi Hunter (Blu-ray)

Details: 1993, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Anthony Wong stars as mild-mannered Ah Kin whose pregnant wife dies because of the actions of a careless and unfeeling cab driver.

Ah Kin declares war on all cabbies deciding to kill all the bad ones.

The film, which is a distant cousin to Joel Schumacher’s “Falling Down,” is dark and gritty. It also features some nice crashes.

Wong makes Kin sympathetic as he spares some cabbies he sees as good people.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with Hong Kong film expert Frank Djeng; and interviews with Wong, scriptwriter-producer Tony Leung Hung-Wah and action director James Ha.

Staying Alive (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1983, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Five years after strutting his dance moves at Brooklyn’s discos, John Travolta’s Tony Moreno is living in Manhattan, working to make it as a dancer on Broadway.

Moreno faces many challenges as he is torn between success and the two women in his life, played by Cynthia Rhodes and Finola Hughes.

The movie, co-written and directed by Sylvester Stallone, alas, is a very disappointing sequel as Stallone unwisely tries to transform Moreno into a dancing Rocky.

The movie features some new, but not very memorable Bee Gees songs, but looks more like musical clips from MTV videos than a cohesive movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Hughes and a commentary track with film historian David Del Valle and Ed King of the Irish Film Institute.

City of the Living Dead (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Cauldron Films

Rated: Not rated, graphic violence, gore

The lowdown: Italian filmmaker Lucio Fulci worked in many genres over a career that spanned nearly 50 years, but e his best remembered for his “Gates of Hell” trilogy.

This film, which stars American actor Christopher George, is the first of the three.

In a mysterious New England town, a priest hangs himself in a cemetery, causing the gates of Hell to open.

About the same time, a psychic named Mary Woodhouse enters a trance and witnesses the cosmic events, causing her to seemingly die of fright.

After being buried alive, a skeptical reporter, Peter Bell (George), rescues her. Together, they travel to the strange New England town of Dunwich to help close those hellish gates before evil is released upon the entire world.

The movie is not for the weak of stomach with gut-spewing, brain smashing and head drilling. The film, even with its gore, has a Lovecraftian aura to it.

This is a three-disc set with the movie on the 4K and one of the Blu-ray discs and extras on the second Blu-ray disc.

Technical aspects: 4K; 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a new and three archival commentary tracks; interviews with actor Giovanni Lombardo Radice, actor Carlo De Mejo, production and costume designer Massimo Antonello Geleng and special effects artist Gino De Rossi; a question-and-answer session with costar Venantino Venantini & “Cannibal Holocaust” director Ruggero Deodato; a question-and-answer session with music director Fabio Frizzi ;and a question-and-answer session with costar Catriona MacColl; and a look through the Bonaventure Cemetery.

