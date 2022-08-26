The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 30, unless otherwise noted:

The Phantom of the Open (DVD)

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, strong language, smoking

The lowdown: “The Phantom of the Open” is a tribute to everyone who ignored the doubters and naysayers and chased their dreams.

Whether or not they succeeded does not matter; what does, is that they tried.

This heartwarming British movie, based on a true story, introduces Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator from Barrow-in-Furness. Flitcroft is a dreamer and optimist, always encouraging his family to follow their hearts.

His son, Michael, an executive at the company where Flitcroft works, warns his father that management plans extreme changes, putting his dad’s job in jeopardy. Michael advises him to begin thinking about a new career.

Watching television one night, Flitcroft is mesmerized by a golf tournament. Though he never lifted a club in his life, Flitcroft is enthralled by the game and decides to enter the British Open Golf Championship in 1976.

Flitcroft shoots the worst round in the history of the tournament and is barred from competing in the Open.

But that does not deter Flitcroft who, with the help of his supportive wife, Jean, creates a disguise and enters under an assumed name.

“The Phantom of the Open” is a lighthearted, almost fairy tale-like, feature bolstered by strong performances from two excellent actors — Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” “Paddington,” “Paddington 2”).

As director Craig Roberts and writer Simon Farnaby show, while Flitcroft may be a pariah to the golf establishment, he becomes a folk hero to duffers from Japan to Grand Rapids, Mich., where a golf tournament is named for Flitcroft and the golfer with the highest score is honored.

“The Phantom of the Open” is an underdog story that proves the adage that every dog — or mediocre player — has his (or her) day.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and 5.1 audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major bonus component is a “Finding Flitcroft” featurette.



Facing Nolan (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Nolan Ryan is one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history — the holder of 51 records, including most strikeouts (5,714) and the most no-hitters (7).

The documentary, “Facing Nolan,” chronicles not only Ryan’s 27-year career with the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, but his personal life as well.

The movie is not simply about wins and losses or balls and strikes; it’s a love story that examines the loving and enduring relationship between Ryan and his wife, Ruth.

The two grew up in the small town of Alvin, Texas, and were high-school sweethearts. Ruth has been by Nolan’s side through all the ups and downs of his career. During his darkest days when he thought he should quit baseball, it was Ruth who convinced him to continue.

Many teammates, opponents, family members and friends are interviewed, offering their opinions and anecdotes about Ryan. These include former Mets catcher Jerry Grote, Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, Roger Clemens, Rod Carew, Dave Winfield, George Brett, Pete Rose, Randy Johnson and Craig Biggio as well as former President George W. Bush, a former co-owner of the Rangers.

Ryan is described as a good ol’ Texas boy; a cowboy rancher who enjoys working with cattle; an outdoorsman who loves spending time with his children and grandchildren.

At times, “Facing Nolan” plays like one of those MLB Network profiles of former players. But the film does look at some of the dark periods of Nolan’s life, such as when his son, Reid, was seriously injured when struck by a car.

The documentary, written and directed by Bradley Jackson, is noncontroversial, a portrait of a Texas boy who, for the most part, let his pitching arm do his talking.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a question-and-answer sessions with Ryan, Tom House and Pitching Ninja, archival clips and a SXSW Festival question-and-answer session.



Blue Bloods: The Twelfth Season (DVD)

Details: 2021-22, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A five-disc set featuring all 20 season 12 episodes of this long-running CBS series that is as much about family as it is about solving crimes.

For years, the Reagan family has been protecting the residents of New York City as members of the NYPD as well as in the prosecutor’s office. Their moral compass points them to do right, even if it goes against the grain.

During the season, police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) clashes with the mayor over how best to protect the city after a recent rise in crime.

Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) seeks the help of Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), a psychic medium, during his investigation into the murder of a 2-year-old boy.

As usual, despite clashes and disagreements, the family gathers for their traditional Sunday dinner that bonds them.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include deleted scenes, an overview of the Reagans in season 12, a gag reel and a “My Best Friend” featurette.



Naomi: The Complete Series (Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 23

Details: 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This three-disc set contains all 13 episodes of this CW series about Naomi, a teenager in a small town in Oregon, who discovers that she is an alien, who, as a baby, was adopted by her family.

Like most CW superhero shows, Naomi deals with her exploits as well as the personal dramas with her friends and family.

The series was canceled after its first season.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on adapting “Naomi” from a comic-book series to television, a profile of star Kaci Walfall, an “Adaptation of a Hero” featurette and a Georgia filmworks featurette.



Cat People: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Scream Factory

Rated: R, violence, sexual content, language

The lowdown: Paul Schrader directed this adaptation of the classic Jacques Tourneur-Val Lewton feature about a young woman, Irena (Nastassja Kinski), who slowly learns that she is descended from a race of werecats.

She travels from Canada to New Orleans to visit her brother, Paul (Malcolm McDowell), also a werecat who, in his form of a panther, has killed several people.

Irena begins a romantic relationship with Oliver (John Heard), curator at a local zoo. She fears having sex with him because she learns that it would transform her into a panther.

This remake is more sexual and violent than the original. It is abetted by an upgraded 4K transfer that highlights the movie’s audio and visual qualities.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track with Schrader, interviews with Kinski, McDowell, Heard, costars Annette O’Toole and Lynn Lowery, Schrader and composer Giorgio Moroder; a featurette about the movie; an on-set featurette with Schrader; a look at Tom Burman’s special makeup effects; matte paintings from the movie; and an interview with filmmaker Robert Wise about Lewton.



Running Out of Time Collection (Blu-ray)

Details: 1999-2001, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In the first of these two movies directed by Johnnie To, hostage negotiator Ho Sheung-sang is drawn into a psychological cat-and-mouse game with a criminal mastermind with only weeks to live.

Andy Lau plays Cheung Wah, the criminal who has terminal cancer, and Lau Ching-Wan portrays Ho.

Over a three-day period they try to outwit each other.

The movie won several Hong Kong Film Awards, leading to a sequel that also starred Lau as Ho.

In “Running Out of Time 2,” Ho must contend with a brilliant art thief with a taste for drama and theatrical fare.

Both are highly entertaining movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and Mandarin 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English LPCM monaural (“Running Out of Time”) and 5.1 monaural (“Running Out of Time 2”); English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Commentary tracks on both movies; a 52-minute documentary from 2003 about Hong Kong cinema mythology; a “Running Out of Time 2” making of featurette; an archival interview with composer Raymond Wong; and archival interviews with Lau, To and screenwriters Julien Carbon and Laurent Courtiaud.



Mata Hari (Blu-ray)

Details: 1985, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, sexual content, violence, partial nudity

The lowdown: Sylvia Kristel portrays the legendary World War I-era seductress-spy who used her charms to worm secrets from both German and Frenchmen during the conflict.

As she beds and elicits information from two friends now on opposite sides of the war, she walks a thin tightrope of intrigue and betrayal that finally catches up with her.

This is not your romanticized 1930s’ Greta Garbo take on the character.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with film historians David Del Valle and Nathaniel Bell is the main extra.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

American Carnage (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Gravedigger (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

Sex & Lucia (Blu-ray) (Music Box Films)

AUG. 31

Grindhouse Double Feature: Beyond the Gates of Hell & Liza: Warden From Hell (Blu-ray) (SCS Entertainment)



FOR KIDS

Belle: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (GKids-Shout! Factory)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Untold: Volume 2: Operation Flagrant Foul (Netflix)

SEPT. 1

Love in the Villa (www.netflix.com/LoveintheVilla) (Netflix)

Mack and Rita (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Mike: Episodes 3 & 4 (Hulu)

SEPT. 2

Bad Sisters: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

The Book of Delights (Film Movement)

Burial (IFC Midnight)

Five Days at Memorial: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul (Peacock)

Kaepernick & America (Dark Star Pictures)

Mister Limbo (Terror Films)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

One Way (Saban Films-Paramount Pictures)

See: Season 3, Episode 2 (Apple TV+)

Surrogate (Indie Rights)

Trying: Season 3, Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Wire Room (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

SEPT. 5

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Episode 5 (Hulu)



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Thank you for reading Film Yap. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment