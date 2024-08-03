The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 6, unless otherwise noted:

Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 30

Details: 2020-23, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jason Sudeikis stars as American football coach Ted Lasso, hired by Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) to manage the struggling AFC Richmond team, after she becomes the new owner as part of a bitter divorce settlement from her very rich husband.

Welton hired Lasso hoping his inexperience would be the downfall of the team and devastate her ex-husband who cared more about the team than her.

Lasso, however, though not knowing much about soccer is at first ridiculed and hated by the Richmond team members. His only allies are his friend and assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Richmond team assistant Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed).

Over the course of the three seasons, Lasso’s optimism and folksy leadership turns the team around, helping power its players to success.

The seven-disc set features all 34 episodes of the Apple TV+ series, which, over its three seasons was nominated for 61 Emmy Awards, winning 12, including two for Sudeikis.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

No Way Out (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: July 30

Details: 1987, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, sexual content, violence, language

The lowdown: Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman and Sean Young head the cast of his contemporary re-imagining of the 1948 thriller “The Big Clock.”

While the original movie was set in the world of publishing, the remake sets the film in the political world of Washington, D.C. and inside the Pentagon.

Costner plays Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tom Farrell, the new CIA liaison for Defense Secretary David Brice (Hackman). Young portrays Susan Atwell, Brice’s mistress who has a fling with Farrell.

When Atwell is murdered, Farrell is asked by Brice’s aide, Scott Pritchard (Will Patton), to investigate the killing and make sure nothing links Brice to Atwell.

At the same time, Farrell must keep his own involvement with Atwell a secret from everyone else.

The movie, which earned a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomato, features several plot twists, including the hunt for a Soviet mole in the Pentagon, and narrow escapes.

Director Roger Donaldson maintains a very high level of suspense and tension, abetted by a strong supporting cast including Howard Duff, George Dzundza and Fred Thompson.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track with Donaldson, another with filmmaker-historian Steve Mitchell and writer-actor Richard Brewer and an interview with Donaldson.

The Lady From Shanghai (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Release date: July 30

Details: 1947, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Orson Welles directed and starred with his then-wife, Rita Hayworth, in this film-noir feature about an Irish sailor, Michael O’Hara (Welles), hired to work on the yacht of disabled criminal defense attorney Arthur Bannister (Everett Sloane), is attracted to Bannister’s wife, Elsa (Hayworth), and she seems to reciprocate his feelings.

The yacht is to sail from New York to San Francisco, via the Panama Canal. Also aboard is Bannister’s partner, George Grisby (Glenn Anders), who offers O”Hara $5,000 to participate in a scheme in which he “murders” Grisby, who wants to fake his own death.

The film contains several twists and turns as Grisby actually winds up dead, Bannister defends O’Hara at his trial and, after learning of his wife’s relationship with the sailor, hopes to lose the case.

The finale takes place during a shootout in a Chinatown hall of mirrors, where all loose ends are tied up, and O’Hara walks away and free and wiser man.

Though filmed in 1946, Columbia Pictures president Harry Cohn did not like what he saw — especially that the red-headed Hayworth had, at Welles instructions, cut her hair and dyed it platinum blonde. Cohn cut several sequences and ordered retakes.

Thus, the movie was not released until 1948. Over the years, the movie’s reputation has risen, earning an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The 4K Ultra HD release can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English, French and Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with the late filmmaker, Peter Bogdanovich, and a conversation with Bogdanovich.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Single, Out: Season 2 (DVD) (Cinephobia Releasing)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

13th Summer (Indican Pictures-Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Banel & Adama (Kino Film Collection)

Bless Their Little Hearts (Kino Film Collection)

Darkness: Those Who Kill: Season 3 (Viaplay)

Ganymede (VMI Releasing)

The Storyteller: The Complete Collection (Shout! Studios)

Widow Clicquot (Vertical Entertainment)

AUG. 7

Dance Moms: A New Era (Hulu)

Sunny: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Time Bandits: Episodes 5 & 6 (Apple TV+)

Women in Blue (Las Azules): Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

AUG. 8

Filmmakers for the Prosecution (Amazon Prime-Apple TV+-Kino Film Collection)

Nuremberg: Its Lessons for Today (Amazon Prime-Apple TV+-Kino Film Collection)

One Fast Move (Prime Video)

The Shakedown (Prime Video)

AUG. 9

The Beautiful Summer (Film Movement Plus)

The Bikeriders (Peacock-Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Duchess (Saban Films)

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (Indican Pictures-Magnolia Home Entertainment)

The Instigators (Apple TV+)

Lady in the Lake: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Nadia (IndiePix Unlimited)

Retreat (Film Movement Plus)

Warm Water Under a Red Bridge (Film Movement Plus)

Yo Gabba GabbaLand (Apple TV+)

AUG. 12

Solar Opposites: Season 5 (Hulu)

