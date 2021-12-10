The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 14, unless otherwise noted:

The Last Duel (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic violence, sexual assault, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: Ridley Scott directed this “Rashomon”-like epic set during the Hundred Years War in 14th-century France that explores the power of men, the injustice toward women and the shortcomings of justice.

Jodie Comer stands out as a courageous woman willing to stand up for truth — no matter the consequences.

Comer portrays Marguerite de Carrouges, wife of respected knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon.) She accuses Norman squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), her husband’s closest friend, of assaulting her.

Le Gris denies the charge. Marguerite defiantly refuses to stay silent, accusing Le Gris, which puts her life in jeopardy.

Jean de Carrouges must fight Le Gris to death in order to prove his wife’s innocence, with the victor — as these times dictate — to be determined by God.

The movie costars Ben Affleck as Count d’Alencon, a scheming ally of Le Gris.

Nicole Holofcener, along with Affleck and Damon, wrote the screenplay, which is based on true events about France’s last sanctioned duel.

The film, which is told from the viewpoints of all the three primary protagonists, received an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the major bonus offering.



The Card Counter (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, disturbing violence, nudity, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Paul Schrader (“Taxi Driver,” “Blue Collar”) wrote and directed this movie about a former military interrogator turned gambler who is haunted by the ghost of his past actions and decisions.

This is a meditative and brooding feature about guilt, redemption and retribution, with Oscar Isaac giving a tightly-controlled performance in the lead.

An aura of dread hangs over the movie, which costars Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

The movie earned an 86 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 side-matted picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 DVS and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the main extra.



One Night in Miami: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 2020, The Criterion Collection

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: In “One Night in Miami,” Oscar-winning actress Regina King moves to behind the camera, transforming us into flies on the wall as we listen to four powerful and famous black men — Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke — discuss what it means to be black as well as the responsibilities that encompasses.

The film takes place the night of Feb. 25, 1964, the night Clay defeated Sonny Liston and claimed boxing’s heavyweight crown.

The moment is early in the growing civil rights movement. It also is a time when the lives of this quartet of black icons are in flux.

The film, adapted by Kemp Powers from his play, has been opened up for the screen with scenes depicting the men facing challenges or adversities prior to their get-together in Malcolm X’s hotel room after the Clay-Liston fight.

King creates a compelling and very watchable feature, despite its theatrical origins. Most of the movie is confined to one set — Malcolm’s hotel room — where the men joke, tease, challenge and argue about what is expected of them.

This is a dialogue-heavy endeavor, but the words come in rapid-fire cadences as each man explains and defends his position on race and obligation to the community.

The movie garnered a 98 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include conversations between King and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, with King, Powers and critic Gil Robertson and between King and filmmaker Barry Jenkins; a featurette with King and cast members Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Gaines, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.; a making of featurette with King, Powers, director of photography Tami Reiker, editor Tariq Anwar producer Jody Klein, costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck and set decorator Janessa Hitsman; a featurette on the sound design with sound editor-mixer Andy Hay, sound mixer Paul Ledford and music producer Nick Baxter; and an essay by critic Gene Seymour.



Copshop (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and bloody violence, language

The lowdown: Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller about con artist Teddy Murretto (Grillo), who gets himself arrested and jailed in a small-town police station to hide out from hitman Bob Viddick (Butler).

Viddick, though, also gets himself locked up in the same facility so he can fulfill his mission.

His plan go awry when a rival assassin, played by Toby Huss, shows up and unleashes mayhem that threatens both men.

The movie is nearly stolen by Alexis Louder as the rookie police officer caught in the middle of all the bedlam.

The movie earned an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 DVS; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.



Broadcast Signal Intrusion (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 2021, Dark Sky Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A mystery-thriller about James (Harry Shum Jr.), a video archivist who has been haunted for three years by his wife’s sudden and mysterious disappearance.

He distracts himself with work, archiving old videos. While watching decades-old TV news footage, he sees a deeply disturbing video interference. When he sees other similar interferences, he becomes obsessed with the strange clips — and the more he sees, the further his obsession progresses.

As James investigates, he discovers troubling connections with his wife’s disappearance.

The movie is filled with ambiguities, nightmarish vibes and highly atmospheric. The finale may not please everyone as it is open to interpretation.

A majority of critics enjoyed the movie, rewarding it with a 72 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with Shum Jr. and director Jacob Gentry is the main extra.



Ivanhoe (Blu-ray)

Details: 1952, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This adaptation of Sir Walter Scott’s 1819 historical novel, stars Robert Taylor, Joan Fontaine, Elizabeth Taylor and George Sanders.

It is set during the time when King Richard the Lionheart, on his journey back to England from the Crusades, is being held for ransom by Leopold of Austria.

Richard’s brother, Prince John, knows of this, but does not act.

A valiant Saxon knight, Wilfred of Ivanhoe, tries to raise the ransom money, but is opposed by Norman knights, most notably Sir Brian de Bois-Guilbert and Sir Hugh de Bracy, supporters of Prince John.

The film contains some exciting jousting sequences, storming of castles, swordplay and a love triangle involving Ivanhoe, Fontaine’s Rowena and Taylor’s Rebecca, a young Jewish woman.

The movie, one of many MGM filmed for tax purposes in England in the 1950s, received an 81 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the WAC store at Amazon.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (16x9) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A Tom and Jerry cartoon, “The Two Musketeers,” is the main bonus offering.



Number Seventeen (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 1932, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Alfred Hitchcock directed this British mystery-comedy about the search for some stolen jewels.

Ben, a hobo, enters an empty London house seeking shelter. Instead, he finds a corpse.

Soon after, a detective named Barton, but who introduces himself as Forsythe, turns up and begins questioning Ben.

They are interrupted by a young woman who falls through the roof. She explains that her father has disappeared, and she has received a cryptic telegram that mentions the empty house and a missing necklace.

As the movie progresses, more suspicious characters turn up, all looking for the necklace. What’s more, none of them claim to be who they say they are.

The movie includes an exciting train-bus chase using miniatures. This early Hitchcock feature is an interesting piece of moviemaking, despite the fact that, later in life, Hitchcock claimed he did not like it.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.20:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a “Hitchcock — The Early Years” documentary, an introduction to the film by Noël Simsolo and audio excerpts from the “Hitchcock/Truffaut: Icon Interview Icon” series.



The Four Seasons (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Alan Alda, Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Bess Armstrong, Jack Weston, Rita Moreno and Sandy Dennis star in this comedy about three wealthy 40-something couples who frequently spend winter, spring, summer and fall vacations together.

Along the way, they share life’s joys and sorrows, especially when one friend leaves his wife for a much-younger woman.

This, of course, creates tension and force the other friends to take sides, reminding us that friendship, like the seasons, is forever changing.

This amusing movie, written and directed by Alda, received a 77 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.



The Waltons’ Homecoming (DVD)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This made-for-TV movie is a remake of the 1971 movie, “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story,” that spawned the television series, “The Waltons.”

The story remains basically the same: It’s Christmas season 1933 as John and Olivia Walton struggle during the Great Depression to raise their six children.

John Walton has been away working at a mill to support his family, and Olivia — as well as the children — are thrilled to learn that John is coming home for Christmas.

A winter storm and bus crash derail their plans and the eldest child, John Boy, must brave a life-changing journey into the Blue Ridge Mountains to search for his father.

The movie features Ben Lawson as John Walton, Bellamy Young as Olivia Walton, Logan Shroyer as John Boy and Richard Thomas as the adult John Boy and narrator of the story.

The story is timeless, and this remake is as inspirational and heartfelt as the original.

I am bound to record that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of the DVD I reviewed in this column. The opinions I share with you are my own.

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



“Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema V” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1952-57, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A three-disc set featuring a trio of dark, twisted noir films — “Because of You” (1952), “Outside the Law” (1956) and “The Midnight Story” (1957).

Stars appearing in the movies include Loretta Young, Tony Curtis, Gilbert Roland and Jeff Chandler.

“Because of You” finds Young as blonde bombshell Christine Carroll who finds out too late that her fiancé is a gangster and that she is his unwitting accessory.

She is imprisoned, emerging later with dark hair and an interest in nursing. She becomes a nurse’s aide at a hospital and soon marries a battle-fatigued patient, played by Chandler. Joseph Pevney directed the film.

“Outside the Law” stars Ray Danton as a former convict given the chance to redeem himself, as well as avenge the murder of an old Army buddy, by going undercover and help authorities bust a ring of counterfeiters who will stop at nothing, including murder, to protect their operation. The movie was directed by Jack Arnold, better known for several science fiction releases he made at Universal, including “The Incredible Shrinking Man,” “Creature from the Black Lagoon” and “It Came from Outer Space.”

Curtis stars in “The Midnight Story” as San Francisco traffic cop Joe Martini who sets out to find the killer of beloved priest Father Tomasino. Martini, ordered off the case by a homicide detective, quits the force and undertakes his own investigation.

His prime suspect is Italian restaurant owner Sylvio (Roland). Complications arise when Martini falls in love with Sylvio’s cousin, played by Marisa Pavan. Pevney also directed this movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture (“Because of You”), 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“Outside the Law”) and 2.35:1 widescreen picture (“The Midnight Story”); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks on all three movies.



The Seduction of Joe Tynan (Blu-ray)

Details: 1979, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Alan Alda wrote and starred in this political drama about a liberal senator with presidential aspirations who is asked to lead the opposition to a Supreme Court nominee.

Tynan’s professional and personal lives are hectic and strained, especially with his wife, Ellie (Barbara Harris), of whom he sees little because of the demands of his job.

His life becomes even more complicated when he begins working on his new assignment with civil rights activist Karen Traynor (Meryl Streep). Soon, they begin an ill-advised affair.

Tynan’s principles are challenged by his aspirations and his affair, in this feature directed by Jerry Schatzberg (“The Panic in Needle Park.”)

“Joe Tynan” was Streep’s fourth movie — all in supporting roles. Her next two features — “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” — would accelerate her rise to one of the greatest — if not the best — performers of our time.

The movie, which garnered an 86 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, costars Rip Torn, Melvyn Douglas, Carrie Nye and Charles Kimbrough.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus component.



My Stepmother Is an Alien (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, Arrow Video

Rated: PG-13, rude humor, sexual situations, language

The lowdown: Dan Aykroyd and Kim Basinger star in this science-fiction romantic comedy about an astronomer and an alien who fall in love.

Aykroyd’s Steve Mills accidentally causes a gravitational disruption in deep space. A race of advanced aliens reacts, sending one of their own, disguised as a beautiful woman named Celeste (Basinger), to Earth to investigate.

Celeste’s mission is to seduce Steve to gain access to his research. Instead, she finds her falling in love with the widower scientist.

The situation does not please Mills’ young daughter, Jessie (Alyson Hannigan), who is not very happy about the prospect of having a new mother.

This offbeat, risqué and touching comedy, which costars Jon Lovitz, Joseph Maher and Seth Green, was directed by Richard Benjamin.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track and an interview with Benjamin.



The Fabulous Dorseys: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1947, The Film Detective

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Like most biopics about musicians, “The Fabulous Dorseys” freely mixes facts and fiction.

The movie follows the rise, rivalries and rifts of the Big Band-era brothers, Tommy and Jimmy, toning down most of their acrimonious disputes.

The first part of the film chronicles their poor childhood in which their strict music teacher father, played by Arthur Shields, instills a love of music in his sons.

Later, we follow the Dorsey brothers as they rise to fame with such hits as “Tangerine” and “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You.”

As I mentioned, divining reality from screenwriter creation is rather muddled, but fans of Big Band music should enjoy the movie.

The digital transfer is not pristine; some scratches are noticeable, but not that distracting.

The movie costars Janet Blair and features many real-life musicians who worked, performed or just were friends with the Dorseys, including pianist Art Tatum.

The movie is your standard glossy Hollywoodized biography meant more to entertain than educate, so sit back, tap your feet and enjoy the music.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.36:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a documentary, “The Fabulous Forties: Big Bands on Screen” with C. Courtney Joyner and an insert booklet with some stills and writing by Don Stradley.



Mass Appeal (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Jack Lemmon stars as Father Tim Farley, the complacent, affable and popular priest of a conservative Roman Catholic parish.

Farley does not create waves. He tells his parishioners what they want to hear, making jokes from the pulpit, instead of the truth.

His life is upended when Farley’s superior, Monsignor Thomas Burke (Charles Durning), sends Farley the newly ordained Deacon Mark Dolson (Zeljko Ivanek), an idealistic liberal former seminary student, who earlier had challenged Farley and the church.

Farley is ordered to make Dolson toe the line, but, instead, the veteran priest slowly begins to reconsider church dogma.

To its credit, the movie does not offer any easy solutions.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.



2021 World Series Champions: Atlanta Braves (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The Atlanta Braves were a team that faced and overcame adversity during the 2021 season. At mid-season, the team had a losing record and lost superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. to a season-ending injury.

But as the trade deadline neared at the end of July, the Braves acquired a quartet of outfielders — Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario — who led them, first, to the National League East Division championship.

The Braves went on to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division and the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Atlanta was seen as the underdog when they faced the Houston Astros in the World Series. But, as it was during the season, the team was underestimated, making the naysayers and doubters eat their words.

This two-disc Blu-ray set offers a recap, narrated by Braves fan Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, of game footage and highlights that will please any fan of the team.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include season highlights, clinching moments and a “How They Got There” featurette.



Bedtime Story (Blu-ray)

Details: 1964, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Marlon Brando and David Niven star in this comedy about two conmen on the French Riviera.

Brando’s Freddy Benson enjoys creating elaborate ruses to seduce women. Niven’s Lawrence Jameson likes to pose as a prince to swindle wealthy women.

When the men meet, each considers the other an interloper — and a threat.

A challenge is issued, with the loser having to vacate the premises.

Thus, the arrival of soap heiress Janet Walker (Shirley Jones) sets the men on competing tracks to trick her out of her fortune — and into bed.

Brando is rather adept at comedy, but he was a great actor who tried many genres.

The movie set the template for the Steve Martin-Michael Caine comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with film historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson is the main extra.



Revenge of the Shogun Women 3D (Blu-ray)

Details: 1977, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, sexual assault

The lowdown: Martial arts aficionados and fans of 3-D movies will enjoy this action film set in China near the turn of the 18th century.

Thirteen women train to become nuns after they are ravaged by bandits. A mastery of kung fu is required before the women finish their training.

After the nuns leave the temple, they seek those who wronged them to avenge themselves.

The movie, which contains a solid visual transfer, is packed with martial arts action.

The 3-D work is sometimes a bit off the wall, but that just adds to the movie’s guilty pleasures.

The Blu-ray includes both the BD3D polarized and anaglyphic (red/cyan) 3-D versions of the movie as well as a standard 2-D version.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include three 3-D shorts — “College Capers” (1953), “Persian Slave Market” (1953) and “Two Guys from Tick Ridge” (1973).



Busting (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 1974, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Elliott Gould and Robert Blake star as vice squad detectives Keneely and Farrel in this action-thriller that marked the debut of writer-director Peter Hyams.

Keneely and Farrel find themselves battling their corrupt superiors after they go after crime czar Carl Rizzo (Allan Garfield).

Being demoted after a shoot-out does not deter them from bringing Rizzo to justice, even if they have to break or discard every rule in the book.

Costars include Antonio Fargas, Michael Lerner, Sid Haig, Cornelia Sharpe and William Sylvester.

The rogue cop angle is familiar, but Gould and Blake make it an entertaining watch.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks, one with Hyams, and the other with Gould and film critic Kim Morgan, are the main bonus components.



Gomorrah: Second Season (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 2015, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A four-disc set featuring all 12 second-season episodes of this gangster series about the fight for supremacy between crime families in Naples.

A power vacuum exists as the era of the Savastano clan comes to an end, and rival gangs are battling to fill it.

The set offer alternate English audio on every episode.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian and English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



The Brass Bottle (Blu-ray)

Details: 1964, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Tony Randall stars in this fantasy-comedy as architect Harold Valentine, who buys an antique Arabian bottle at an auction.

He brings it home, rubs it and — you guessed it — he frees a centuries-old, imprisoned genie, Fakrash (Burl Ives).

The overly-grateful Fakrash happily grants Valentine’s every wish, which leads to many problems and complications for the architect — especially when it comes to his fiancée, Sylvia Kenton (Barbara Eden).

There are camels, elephants and belly dancers that Valentine must deal with — all the while convincing everyone, including Sylvia, that he is not crazy.

The movie is an OK little comedy. It’s biggest contribution to pop culture was that it inspired the television series “I Dream of Jeannie,” which starred Eden.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary with film historian Lee Gambin, which includes an interview with Eden.



Luzzu (DVD)

Details: 2021, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman, is faced with a difficult decision — he can repair his leaky luzzu, a traditional multicolored wooden fishing boat, or he can exchange it for an EU payout and join a black-market operation that is destroying the Mediterranean fish population as well as the livelihoods of the local families who depend on it.

This is a story about tradition — Jesmark could continue as his father and grandfather and eke out a meager living, or he can take the money to better the lives of his wife and newborn son.

The movie, which looks and sounds very vibrant and sharp, captures the quickly fading art of these Maltese fishermen. It is sincere and compelling, offering a glimpse of a world and culture of which most of us are unfamiliar.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Maltese 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a pair of documentary shorts, an original screen test and a commentary with star Jesmark Scicluna and director Alex Camilleri.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Achoura (DVD & digital) (Dark Star Pictures)

The Darkness on the Road (DVD & digital & VOD) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Dead Pit (Blu-ray) (Code Red-Kino Lorber)

Memory House (DVD) (Film Movement)

Mosley (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Playdurizm (Blu-ray) (Artsploitation Films-Kino Lorber)

Pond Life (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

South of Heaven (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Circus Boy (Apple TV+)

The French Dispatch (Fox Home Entertainment)

Halloween Kills (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Fox Home Entertainment, Dec. 15)

Selling Tampa (www.netflix.com/SellingTampa) (Netflix, Dec. 15)

Dead Asleep (Hulu, Dec. 16)

Fortress (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Dec. 17)

Mother/Android (Hulu, Dec. 17)

Mr. Birthday (VMI Entertainment, Dec. 17)

Swan Song (Apple TV+, Dec. 17)

Wild About Harry (Global Digital Releasing, Dec. 17)

The Witcher: Season 2 (Netflix, Dec 17)



Coming next week: No Time to Die



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Share

Leave a comment