The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 17, unless otherwise noted:

Piece by Piece (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2024, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, language, thematic elements, suggestive material

The lowdown: This musical experience takes you on a journey through the life of musician-performer Pharrell Williams. The story is told through the lens of LEGO animation as it chronicles the career and evolution of an innovative musician.

This unorthodox twist on the documentary format captures the singular nature of this one-of-a-kind performer.

The use of LEGOS may, at first, appear to be a gimmicky distraction but, in the context of Williams’ artistic philosophy, the movie works in an engaging manner that draws you in and holds your attention.

The sweet, inspiring film, which also includes Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbarland, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg, earned a respectable 83 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include an interview with Williams and director Morgan Neville.

Eastern Condors: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, The Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rated, action violence

The lowdown: Sammo Hung directed this action flick involving a group of Asian American prisoners dropped in Vietnam after the war on a secret mission to prevent a cache of weapons left behind by the U.S. from falling into the hands of the Viet Cong.

The movie is sort of a martial arts “Dirty Dozen,” with the added complication that one of the group actually is a double agent.

Double crosses and betrayal are mixed in with the fighting sequences.

And, of course, as the movie progresses, more and more of the group are killed.

The release features the Hong Kong as well as an English-dubbed “export cut” of the movie.

The cast also includes Yuen Biao, Yuen Wah as well as Hung.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese LPCM monaural and English Dolby digital monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film critic Tony Rayns, a new interview with Hung, 2001 interviews with Hung and Yuen Wah, an “Eastern Condors Live!” on-stage performance from the 1987 Miss Asia Pageant and an essay by film critic Sean Gilman.

Demolition Man: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1993, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: It is the year 2032 and crime is almost non-existent — that is until criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) awakens from a 35-year deep freeze in CryoPrison.

Phoenix sees this utopia as a world he can control. The police, no longer equipped to deal with 1990s brutality, are unable to stop him.

So the authorities revive “Demolition Man” Sgt John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone), a no-holds-barred, rule-bending police officer unjustly sentenced to CryoPrison, who originally defeated and arrested Phoenix.

Into this serene setting, the two old adversaries renew their old feud on the streets of San Angeles. The future won’t know what hit as the two enemies create havoc as they battle — one for revenge, the other for justice.

The movie, which costars Sandra Bullock in her breakout role, Denis Leary, Benjamin Bratt and Nigel Hawthorne, earned a 64 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The disc features the domestic “Taco Bell” and international “Pizza Hut” versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 TrueHD and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include two new commentary tracks, one with director Marco Brambilla and screenwriter Daniel Waters, and the other with film historian Mike White of the Projection Booth podcast; an archival commentary track with Brambilla and producer Joel Silver; interviews with production designer David L. Snyder, stunt coordinator Charles Percini, special make-up effects artist Chris Biggs and body effects set coordinator Jeff Farley; a visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson; a 60-page booklet with writings and essays about the movie; six postcard-sized artcards; and a double-sided fold-out poster.

Below (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2002, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language, violence

The lowdown: A haunting World War II thriller intensified by the close quarters of its submarine setting.

It is 1943 and the submarine, USS Tiger Shark, is ordered to pick up three survivors of a U-boat attack. Soon after, bizarre, frightening and deadly events begin to decimate the sub’s crew.

Soon, the tragic truth is revealed as the submarine is crippled by malfunctions that threaten the survivors.

The cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Olivia Williams, Matthew Davis, Zach Galifianakis, Holt McCallany, Scott Foley, Nick Chinlund and Jason Flemyng. The film, which garnered a 65 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, was directed by David Twohy and co-written by Darren Aronofsky.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track with Twohy, Davis, Greenwood, McCallany, Galifianakis and Chinlund on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, deleted scenes with optional commentary by Twohy and a featurette on the making of the movie.

The Claim (Blu-ray)

Details: 2000, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, sexuality, violence, language

The lowdown: Michael Winterbottom directed this adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s novel, “The Mayor of Casterbridge,” about family secrets and redemption set against a harsh Rocky Mountain winter.

Daniel Dillon (Peter Mullan) struck it rich during the Gold Rush, but the price he paid for his success soon comes back to haunt him. Twenty years later, Dillon owns and operates the town of Kingdom Come.

When railroad surveyor Donald Dalglish (Wes Bentley) comes to town with the beautiful, but ailing Elena (Nastassja Kinski) and her daughter, Hope (Sarah Polley, it stirs up the ghost of Dillon’s past and threatens to destroy all that he has built.

Dillion realizes that despite his wealth, his life has been empty and without joy. He ends his relationship with Lucia (Milla Jovovich), giving her gold bricks and properties, including the town saloon/brothel. He then renews his vows with the dying Elena.

Dalglish decides to route the railroad away from Kingdom Come for easier access. Lucia takes her property, including the brothel and girls, to the valley in which the railroad will pass, to the new town of Lisboa.

After Elena’s funeral, Hope also leaves Dillon as she wants to make a future with Dalglish. The distraught Dillon sets fire to the town, later freezing to death at the shack where he made his initial bargain.

The movie earned a 62 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic Scout Tafoya is the main extra.

The Beloved Rogue (Blu-ray)

Details: 1927, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: John Barrymore works to outdo the swashbuckling Douglas Fairbanks in this silent film in which Barrymore portrays French poet, patriot and vagabond François Villon.

Villon, who entertains the citizens of Paris with his poetry and jests, is banished from the city by King Louis XI (Conrad Veidt) after insulting the king’s powerful cousin, Duke Charles of Burgundy (Lawson Butt).

Despite his exile, Villon returns to Paris, supplying food and wine to its poor citizens by using the king’s catapult.

The evil Burgundy is the villain of the piece, of course, and one of his henchmen, Count Thibault (Henry Victor), is set to marry Charlotte (Marceline Day), the king’s ward whom Villon also loves.

After many adventures and stunts, Villon saves the king, Paris and his beloved France.

The movie was directed by Alan Crosland who a year earlier directed Barrymore in “Don Juan” and who, later in 1927, would direct Al Jolson in “The Jazz Singer,” the movie’s first talkie.

“Rogue’s” cast also includes Slim Summerville, Max Swain, Angelo Rossitto and Nigel de Brulier.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English intertitles and 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo musical score by Robert Israel.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction to the film by Orson Welles and a commentary track with film historian Anthony Slide.

Yokohama BJ Blues (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese crime drama about BJ, a part-time private eye with a meager clientele, who also is a blues singer.

When BJ’s best friend is killed, he gets the blame, so he begins his own investigation to clear his name.

What he uncovers is a complex web involving crooked cops, drug-dealing mobsters, the city’s underground gay and biker scenes and even his own checkered past.

The movie is a loose remake of Robert Altman’s “The Long Goodbye,” that also allowed Yusaku Matsuda’s BJ to break away from his action hero image.

Director Eiichi Kudo enjoyed the change of pace from his usual samurai movies for which he was noted.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include interviews with cast member Mari Hemmi, screenwriter Shoichi Maruyama and writer-Yokohama expert Toru Sano, who also looks at the movie’s locations and a booklet with essays about the movie.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Omni Loop (DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Sleep (Blu-ray & DVD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Terrifier 3 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Steelbook & 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray & DVD) (Cineverse)

Tokyo Ghoul: 10th Anniversary: Complete Series (Blu-ray) (Crunchyroll)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Blink (Disney-Hulu)

Caravaggio (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Kino Lorber)

Chasing Chasing Amy (Level 33 Entertainment)

Glass Casa (Amazon Prime)

The Little Mermaid (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Magic Penguin (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Separated (Greenwich Entertainment)

DEC. 18

Bad Sisters: Season 2, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

The Secret Lives of Animals (Apple TV+)

Shrinking: Season 2, Episode 11 (Apple TV+)

DEC. 19

Conspiracy of Silence (Viaplay)

The Hairdresser’s Husband (Kino Film Collection)

Yvonne’s Perfume (Kino Film Collection)

DEC. 20

Before: Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Her Body (Film Movement Plus)

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (Hulu)

Silo: Season 2, Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

The Six Triple Eight (www.netflix.com/TheSixTripleEight) (Netflix)

DEC. 23

Jazz Loft (Kino Film Collection)

Loving Highsmith (Kino Film Collection)

