The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 19, unless otherwise noted:

The Exorcist: Believer: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violent content, disturbing images, language, sexual references

The lowdown: Director David Gordon Green, who reimagined the “Halloween” franchise, now takes a stab a revitalizing “The Exorcist.”

In this update, two little girls, Angela and Katherine, go missing. Three days later they return with no memories about what happened during their disappearance.

Soon, the girls begin exhibiting scary behavior, which cannot be explained.

The movie never achieves the level of the original “Exorcist,” even with the short appearance of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil from William Friedkin’s 1973 original feature.

A majority of critics savaged the movie, which garnered a 22 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, Complex Mandarin, French, Korean and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a making of featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at the reuniting of Burstyn and Linda Blair, a look at the stages of possession, a featurette on editing an exorcism, a look at the movie’s opening sequence, a featurette on theological experts who were consulted on the depiction of the religious ceremonies and a commentary track.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 12

Details: 2022, The Criterion Collection

Rated: PG, violence, rude humor, danger, dark thematic material, smoking

The lowdown: At no time in this movie will you find anyone singing about when you wish upon a star.

Simply put Disney’s 1940 animated classic out of your mind and enjoy Del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s stop-motion adaptation of the classic Carlo Collodi story.

This version the story is set in 1920s fascist Italy, ruled by Il Duce, Benito Mussolini. Thus, the fascist leader of the town considers Pinocchio a threat, labeling him a dissident and free thinker.

Pinocchio is instructed by Geppetto to attend school, but enroute, he is waylaid by money-hungry carnival owner Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz), who convinces him to join his show, promising to make Pinocchio and star.

It also seems that Pinocchio is immortal. He is shot on the orders of Mussolini, whom he offended during a performance, as well as being run over by a truck. But the Wood Sprite’s sister, Death (also Swinton), keeps sending him back to the living world.

And at one point, Pinocchio ends up in a fascist military youth camp. Del Toro’s movie is definitely not for the little ones.

The adult and somber themes of “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” may be off-putting. It is aimed more for adults than children.

It is an alternate version of a classic fairy tale taking place in a world that is more nightmarish than we have seen before. Yet, in the end, love and family do win out.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a documentary on the making of the movie, a featurette with del Toro and co-director Mark Gustafson talking about directing a stop-motion picture, a conversation with del Toro and film critic Farran Smith Nehme, an interview with curator Ron Magliozzi on The Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 exhibition devoted to the movie, a featurette on the eight rules of animation that informed the movie, a panel discussion with del Toro, Gustafson, production designer Guy Davis, composer Alexandre Desplat and sound designer Scott Martin Gershin, moderated by filmmaker James Cameron, a conversation among del Toro, Gustafson and author Neil Gaiman and a booklet with essays about the movie.

Dumb Money (Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Dec. 12

Details: 2023, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, sexual material, drug use

The lowdown: Another movie rooted in real events tells the story of how everyday people got rich by turning the mall video game store, GameStop, into the world’s hottest company.

It all starts with Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who sinks his life savings into the stock and posts about it on social media. Soon, his social media posts — and his life — begin blowing up, as does the lives of those who follow him.

His stock tip becomes a movement with everyone getting rich — until, that is, the billionaires begin fighting back. Before you know it, both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

The movie is a populist tale with a sympathetic bent towards the regular folks trying to get a share of the American dream. The film, which received an 84 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include “Fat Cats vs. The Roaring Kitty” and “Diamond Hand Ensemble” featurettes, deleted scenes and a commentary track.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Night Shift Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 12

Details: 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, strong violent content, bloody images, language

The lowdown: This film adaptation of the popular horror game centers on Mike who, recently fired and desperate for work so that he can maintain custody of his little sister, takes a job as a security job at an abandoned theme restaurant — Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

Mike, however, soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. His nights there will include unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into a hellish nightmare.

The movie spends a lot of time on Mike’s family problems; the scary elements are tamer than expected and can’t decide whether it wants to go for frights or laughs.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.00:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a look at the transformation from game to movie, a featurette on the animatronics and a “Five Nights in Three Dimensions” featurette.

JFK: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1991, Shout! Studios-Shout Select

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: Sixty years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, his death still is shrouded in controversy.

Many still believe that the “lone gunman” theory of Lee Harvey Oswald as the killer is riddled with holes and inconsistencies, and conspiracies about the president’s death still are being investigated.

In the midst of all this, Shout! Has reissued Oliver Stone’s “JFK,” which helped keep the sparks of a plot to kill the president and its cover-up alive.

This four-disc set features a 4K Ultra HD director’s cut, the director’s cut and theatrical versions on Blu-ray discs and a Blu-ray disc with extras.

Stone’s movie was praised by those who believe in government links to the assassination and condemned by people who believe the findings of the Warren Commission.

Either way, this star-studded movie is interesting viewing with Kevin Costner heading the cast as New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison, who begins investigating the assassination. Others in the cast include Tommy Lee Jones, Sissy Spacek, Kevin Bacon, Joe Pesci, Michael Rooker, Gary Oldman, Laurie Metcalf, Donald Sutherland, Jay O. Sanders, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

The movie received an 84 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track Stone; a featurette with Stone discussing the movie; interviews with editor Hank Corwin, co-producer Clayton Townsend, special makeup effects artist Gordon J. Smith, cinematographer Robert Richardson; 12 deleted and extended scenes; an assassination updated featurette; and a featurette about the mysterious Mr. X.

The Wandering Earth II (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This sequel, set in the near future, looks at humanity’s challenge after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will wipe out the planet.

To avoid extinction, humans build gigantic engines to propel the planet to a new solar system to avoid the fiery flares of the sun.

However, the journey is filled with dangers and challenges and humanity’s final shot at survival will depend on a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous life-or-death operation to save their planet.

The film is a prequel to 2019’s “The Wandering Earth.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.75:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Mandarin Dolby Atmos and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese subtitles.

Into the Weeds (DVD)

Details: 2022, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that examines the story of Lee Johnson, a groundskeeper, and his fight for justice against agrichemical giant Monsanto, the manufacturer of Roundup herbicide.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

A year later, Johnson filed a lawsuit claiming that Ranger Pro, a commercial-grade variant of Roundup, was a substantial contributing factor in causing his Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Blending interviews, testimonials, trial footage, news coverage and verité, the film follows the progression of the lawsuit, while also stepping back to consider the systematic impact of glyphosate-based herbicides on human health, our food system and biodiversity of the planet.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: A call to action and “Bees, Guts and Glyphosate” featurettes and a music video are the main extras.

War Movie: The American Battle in Cinema (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 5

Details: 2023, Cantilever Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set that offers a five-part documentary series that looks at the depiction of military conflicts in the movies — from “The Birth of a Nation” to “Dunkirk” and others.

Many of these movies have been praised by critics and bashed by veterans who were part of the bloody events shown on screen.

The series examines the history of war in American films, but also how the medium shaped the nation’s perspective on conflict, foreign policy, race, masculinity and national identity.

The five 60-minute episodes are” “The Camera and the Gun” (1900-1938), “The “Good” War” (1939-1949), “The Shifting Tide” (1950-1975), “Into the Jungle” (1976-2000) and “Brave New World” (2001-2020).

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital stereo.

Elegant Beast (Blu-ray)

Details: 1962, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese import about the Maeda family, who seems so self-effacing, yet are concealing a massive secret.

Daughter Tomoko is the mistress of a best-selling, wealthy author. Son Minoru embezzles funds from with his lover, Yukie, who has her own hidden agenda.

Father Tokizo is a former military man who swears he will never return to the poverty he knew during the war — no matter what it takes.

One after another those affected by the various schemes by family members show up on their doorstep. But these so-called victims all have their own agendas.

The gamesmanship continues to grow with each knock on the door. The movie was a major influence on the Japanese New Wave movement.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include an appreciation by filmmaker Toshiaki Toyoda, an interview with film critic Toshiaki Sato and a booklet.

The Facts of Murder (Blu-ray)

Details: 1960, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Ingravallo (Petro Germi), an Italian police inspector, has been called to a Roman apartment building to investigate a robbery.

The inspector questions the tenants, but soon comes to realize something is off-kilter. As the investigation continues, the case progresses from a routine robbery to a murder.

The police officer must discover who is the killer and the motive for the murder.

This Italian feature has a film noir-like look and atmosphere, some of which pre-date the nation’s giallo genre of the next decade.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; Italian LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A visual essay on Italian film noir, a documentary about Germi and a new interview with Germi comprise the bonus components.

Mondo New York: 2-Disc Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 1988, MVD Rewind Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A movie that purports to examine the weird underground scene of 1980s New York City.

It features some singers, comics and artists from around the city, but most are not what you would call top-tier performers. It really doesn’t go anywhere or do much — and it definitely is not shocking in any way.

The movie is more of a time capsule of the city and really as no connection the strange “Mondo” genre of movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with cast members Joey Arias, Joe Coleman, Shannon Laumeister and producer Stuart Shapiro; and an 18-page booklet.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Murder at the End of the World: Episode 7 (Hulu)

Merry Good Enough (Freestyle Digital Media)

My Life as Lasse Hallström (Viaplay)

Snow White’s Christmas Adventure (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

DEC. 20

Maestro (Netflix)

DEC. 22

For All Mankind: Season 4, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Breakwater (Vertical)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses: Season 3, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

