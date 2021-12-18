The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 21, unless otherwise noted:

No Time to Die: 3-Disc Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD +digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, action violence, disturbing images, language, suggestive material

The lowdown: Daniel Craig’s final foray as 007 James Bond is like a greatest hits album, returning old friends — and enemies — and looking back instead of forward.

Craig’s farewell film is fierce and sentimental and, at 2 hours and 43 minutes, too long.

The movie’s nostalgic trip down memory lane often touches upon a much earlier Bond movie, “On His Majesty’s Secret Service,” the first without Sean Connery as Bond.

“No Time to Die” begins shortly after the events of “Spectre,” with Bond having left MI6. But his short-lived idyllic life is brutally interrupted by Spectre assassins.

Five years later, Bond is living off the grid in Jamaica, when he is called back into action by longtime friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The main focus of the movie is the hunt for one of those deadly bioweapons that, with the push of a button, can eliminate most of mankind.

It's no secret Bond triumphs, but the price he pays is higher than you would expect.

Craig is given a splendid send-off as Bond, which — again — hearkens back to “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

But that film was released in 1969, so a majority of today’s filmgoers — unless they are ardent 007 followers — are probably not familiar with it.

This dilutes the power of the emotional finale, but at least it gives Craig a well-deserved bon voyage for his 15 years of service.

This edition’s digital transfer is visually sharp, highlighting the movie’s various locations. The audio transfer also is very clean and clear.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include an “Anatomy of a Scene: Matera” featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s action sequences, a featurette on the various locations, a discussion about the costumes and sets and Craig’s introspective and candid reflections on his 15 years of portraying 007.



The Many Saints of Newark (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic violence, language, sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: This prequel to the iconic HBO series “The Sopranos” is not so much about young Tony Soprano (played here by Michael Gandolfini, son of the series’ original star, James Gandolfini), as about the uncle he idolizes, Dick Moltisanti, who helps shape the impressionable teenager into the mob boss he later becomes.

Moltisanti deals with the complications and trials of his professional and personal responsibilities even as racial tensions and challenges to the DeMeo crime family’s hold over the city of Newark are growing.

As in the original series, the foundation of the movie is the dysfunction of the DeMeo and Soprano families.

And even if you are not familiar with “The Sopranos,” the movie stands on its own as a violent mob saga.

A majority of critics agreed, awarding the movie a 71 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted scenes and two featurettes, a look at the making of the movie and another about Sopranos family honor.



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 14

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, action and intense sequences of violence, disturbing material, language, suggestive references

The lowdown: In this sequel, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is still struggling to exist with his extraterrestrial symbiote, Venom.

The journalist lands an exclusive death-row interview with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Kasady takes a bite out of Brock, becoming the host of another symbiote, Carnage, who appears to be more terrifying and dangerous than Venom.

Brock and Venom must now come to terms with their fractured relationship to defeat this new and powerful menace.

The movie, which costars Michelle Williams and Naomi Harris, divided critics who awarded it a 58 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks: English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted scenes, outtakes and bloopers, Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple, Concept to Carnage and Let There Be … Action featurettes and a look at reimagining the comic book character Cletus Kasady.



The Mitchells vs. the Machines: The Katie Mitchell Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 14

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, language

The lowdown: This highly-acclaimed animated feature — 98 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes — shows how a family with problems, no matter how big or small, can unite to work as one to — without exaggerating — save the world.

The Mitchell family embarks on a family vacation before daughter, Katie (voiced by Abbie Jacobson), starts her first year at film school.

Somewhere along the way, the world’s electronic devices come to life and stage an uprising.

Now the family, some of whom are rather old-school, must come together and, with the help of two robots, and save the world.

The voice talent includes Olivia Colman, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph. The movie is from the Academy Award-winning producers who brought us “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The movie’s digital transfers are sharp, clean and crisp, with no notable problems. The movie is a joy to experience as in the theatrical version or in Katie’s Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut!, with an additional 40-plus minutes of footage.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English Dolby surround audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish subtitles and English Dolby surround audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on the movies made by Katie Mitchell; a behind-the-scenes look at the filmmakers and cast members crafting the movie and their characters; a look at Katie’s film school and a lesson on making sock puppets; deleted scenes; a commentary track; eight bonus scenes; Katie’s movie, “Dog Cop 7”; and lessons on how to make Katie face cupcakes.



The Long Goodbye (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Elliott Gould stars as Raymond Chandler’s classic private eye, Philip Marlowe, in this detective story from maverick director Robert Altman.

Gould’s Marlowe is asked by his longtime friend, Terry Lennox (former major league pitcher Jim Bouton), to drive him to Mexico.

When Marlowe returns, police grab and question him about the death of Lennox’s wife. He remains a suspect until it is learned that Lennox committed suicide.

Marlowe buys none of that and begins his own investigation, while also taking a new case from beautiful blond Eileen Wade (Nina van Pallandt) who, coincidentally, has a past with Lennox.

The screenplay is by Leigh Brackett, who also several years earlier, adapted the Marlowe mystery, “The Big Sleep” — which starred Humphrey Bogart as Marlowe and Lauren Bacall — for the big screen.

As in other Chandler stories, Marlowe finds himself in a maze of sex and deceit, not knowing who is friend or foe.

The movie impressed critic who awarded it a 94 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include featurettes with Gould and Altman, cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond, ones about Altman with David Thompson, Chandler with Tom Williams, and a look at hard-boiled fiction with Maxim Jakubowski; a commentary track with film historian Tim Lucas; a 1973 “American Cinematographer” articles; and a “Trailers From Hell” episode with Josh Olson.



Hell Hath No Fury (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic and bloody violence, language, sexual content

The lowdown: This historical drama, set during World War II, centers on a French woman, Marie (Nina Bergman), who, branded a traitor by her countrymen, is rescued by American soldiers on the condition they lead them to a cache of gold before the Nazis return to retrieve it.

She has no choice but to accept in this action-thriller that features betrayal, greed and vengeance.

Bergman’s performance is the strong foundation on which the film is built.

The movie, despite being action oriented, is rather bleak in outlook.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS_HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.



Saint-Narcisse (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated, sexual content

The lowdown: This Canadian feature is set in 1972 and focuses on Dominic, a young man with a strange fetish — he relishes his own reflection.

He nourishes his obsession by posing for Polaroid selfies.

The death of Dominic’s beloved grandmother opens a door to a series of revelations that change Dominic’s world.

He discovers that his lesbian mother did not die in childbirth and, more importantly, he has an identical twin brother, Daniel, who was secretly raised in a remote monastery.

Dominic is reunited with his estranged family and soon becomes involved in a web of sex, revenge and redemption.

Director Bruce LaBruce’s movie was highly praised by critics for its cleverness, frankness and look at religious hypocrisy.

The movie earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary with LaBruce and deleted scenes.



Roh (DVD)

Details: 2019, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Malaysian thriller with supernatural overtones tells of a brother and sister, living deep in a bamboo wilderness, who meet a strange girl covered in clay.

They give the girl food and shelter, even though their mother has warned them about superstitions of seen and unseen dangers lurking in the jungle.

How does the girl repay the hospitality shown to her? She delivers an ominous prophecy — they will all die before the next full moon.

Soon, more and more strange and terrifying events occur as an unknown and terrible evil from within the forest grows closer and closer to the family.

This is a suspense-filled chiller that holds you in its grip. It’s abetted by a solid digital transfer that captures every movement and sound.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; Malay 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the main extra.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — the Movie: Mugen Train (Blu-ray) (Aniplex-Funimation)

Fortress (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Antlers (Fox Home Entertainment)

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime)

Benedetta (IFC Films)

Hard Luck Love Song (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix)

Repossession (Gravitas Ventures)

Emily in Paris: Season 2 (Netflix, Dec. 22)

Hipbeat (Indie Rights, Dec. 23)

Don’t Look Up (www.netflix.com/dontlookup) (Netflix, Dec. 24)

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, Dec. 24)

The Scary of Sixty-First (Utopia, Dec. 24)



Coming next week: The French Dispatch



