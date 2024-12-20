The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 24, unless otherwise noted:

Conclave (Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Dec. 17

Details: 2024, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, thematic material, smoking

The lowdown: A pope has died and a new pontiff must be selected; that is the setting for this dramatic mystery-thriller starring Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with running the secret process of selecting a new leader.

Lawrence soon finds himself in the center of a conspiracy, discovering a secret that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church.

A top-notch cast including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, Sergio Castellitto, Lucian Msamati and Carlos Diehz bring the proceedings to life under the direction of Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”).

The film garnered a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes as well as receiving six Golden Globe and 11 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie and a commentary track with Berger.

The Outrun (DVD)

Release date: Dec. 3

Details: 2024, Sony Pictures Classics-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, brief sexuality

The lowdown: Saoirse Ronan gives a brilliant performance as Rona who, after a decade in London, returns to her home on the Orkney Islands off Scotland.

The now-sober Rona is a solitary figure, working hard to suppress her memory of the events that set her on the path to recovery.

Slowly, the land begins to soothe her as day-by-day Rona’s strength and hope for herself begins to grow.

The movie is more a character study than a plot-driven feature. It’s a simple testament to the healing power of the natural world as the desolate nature of the islands allows time for self-reflection.

Ronan is the foundation of the movie, offering some of the best acting of her career.

The movie, which can be purchased at www.moviezyng or other online sellers, earned a respectable 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include deleted scenes, a “Bringing ‘The Outrun’ to Life featurette, a look at Ronan’s transformation to Rona, a behind-the-scenes featurette on filming in Orkney, a look at the book-to-screen process and a making of featurette.

The Talk of the Town (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 17

Details: 1942, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Cary Grant, Jean Arthur and Ronald Colman star in this classic comedy directed by George Stevens.

Grant portrays Leopold Dilg, an accused arsonist who escapes from jail and hides in the home of his friend, Nora Shelley (Arthur).

Posing as her gardener, Leopold teams up with Nora to convince her summer tenant, Supreme Court candidate Michael Lightcap (Colman), that Leopold was framed.

Lightcap, a stickler for the law, at first is skeptical, but soon comes around.

The movie’s craziness rests of the comedic timing of its trio as they continually dodge the police searching for Leopold while trying to discover the real crooks, as well as the romantic entanglements of both men falling for Nora.

The movie, which garnered an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, received seven Academy Award nominations, including best picture, original screenplay and original story.

The 4K Ultra HD can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English, French and Spanish DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette about the movie and a commentary track with author Marilyn Ann Moss.

“On the Road with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby” (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 26

Details: 1940-62, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Bob Hope and Bing Crosby traveled the globe in their seven “Road” movies without leaving the Paramount Pictures backlot.

Hope and Crosby clowned and crooned there way on the “Road to Singapore” (1940), “Road to Zanzibar” (1941), “Road to Morocco” (1941), “Road to Utopia” (1945), “Road to Rio” (1947), “Road to Bali” (1952) and “The Road to Hong Kong” (1962).

The duo romanced Dorothy Lamour in the first six movies — she made a cameo appearance in “Hong Kong” — while dropping quips, topical references, jokes about each other and somehow coming out on top in the end.

The films featured fine supporting actors including Anthony Quinn, Charles Coburn, Una Merkel, Douglas Dumbrille, Jerry Colonna, Joan Collins, Robert Morley, Robert Benchley, Gale Sondergaard, Vladimir Sokoloff and Jack La Rue.

Behind the cameras were directors as Victor Schertzinger, David Butler, Hal Walker, Norman Z. McLeod and Norman Panama.

The movies are a delight, with a lot of the Hope-Crosby interaction seemingly ad-libbed.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.36:1 full-screen picture (“Road to Singapore,” “Road to Zanzibar”), 1.34:1 full-screen picture (“Road to Utopia,” “Road to Rio”) 1.33:1 full-screen picture (“Road to Bali”) and 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“The Road to Hong Kong”); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles, except for “Rio” and “Bali.”

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks on “Morocco,” “Utopia,” “Bali” and “Hong Kong”; “Bob Hope and the Road to Success” featurette; an “Entertaining the Troops” featurette; “Command Performances” from 1944 and ’45.

Never Look Away (DVD)

Release date: Dec. 10

Details: 2024, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Lucy Lawless directed this documentary that looks at the work of CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth, who fearlessly captures footage of war zones — despite the dangers involved.

After receiving devastating injuries in the crossfire of battle, she returns to work more determined than ever to film what she sees and experiences.

The intimate portrait of a fearless and trailblazing female photojournalist features interviews with Moth’s family and friends, including CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

The movie is not only a tribute to Moth, but it spotlights the courage of all journalists and photographers who put themselves in harm’s way to report the facts and reveal the truth.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

The Tall Target (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 17

Details: 1951, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Dick Powell stars in this historical drama, set in 1861, with film noir overtones as a New York City detective who discovers a plot to assassinate President-elect Abraham Lincoln on his way from New York to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration.

The movie, directed by Anthony Mann, was inspired by the true-life “Baltimore Plot,” where the train was to stop so Lincoln could give a speech before reaching Washington.

Powell’s detective is named John Kennedy, which, in retrospect, is rather ironic as you have the namesake of a future assassinated president trying to prevent the murder of a past president.

The taut, suspenseful drama is filled with twists and a variety characters including Adolphe Menjou, Paula Raymond, Marshall Thompson, Will Geer, Richard Roper and Ruby Dee.

If you never has seen this movie, here’s a fine opportunity, as you can purchase the Blu-ray at www.moviezyng.com or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a 1949 radio broadcast of “Mr. President,” starring Edward Arnold and two classic MGM cartoons — “Jerry’s Cousin” and “Slicked-Up Pup.”

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

DEC. 25

Bad Sisters: Season 2, Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Shrinking: Season 2, Episode 12 (Apple TV+)

DEC. 27

Silo: Season 2, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Twice Colonized (Film Movement Plus)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Leave a comment