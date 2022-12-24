The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 27, unless otherwise noted:

Halloween Ends: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2022, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody horror violence and gore, language, sexual references

The lowdown: After 40-plus years, is this really the end of Michael Myers?

Co-writer-director David Gordon Green, who has helmed this final trilogy in this franchise, claims it is. But you will have to watch to make sure.

It's a duel to the death between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers, who has not been seen for four years after the events of “Halloween Kills.”

Laurie lives with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has chosen to put her fears and trauma aside and finally embrace life.

But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a torrent of violence and terror is reignited leading to a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael Myers.

After 13 movies and numerous “deaths” can Michael finally be gone for good? Only the future can tell.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition,, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes, a featurette with Curtis and filmmakers celebrating the horror franchise, a look at the iconic town of Haddonfield; a behind-the-scenes look at the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, a gag reel, a look at how the evil within Haddonfield has evolved, a look at the film’s visual style, a closer look at some of the gruesome death scenes and a commentary track with filmmakers and cast members.



Nobody’s Fool (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1994, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language, nudity

The lowdown: Paul Newman shines in this feature in which he plays “Sully” Sullivan, a 60-year-old who is an expert at avoiding adult responsibilities.

Sullivan spends his time between a local bar and the occasional construction job. Sullivan has bad knees and a worse attitude.

His life is upended when Peter (Dylan Walsh), the son he walked out on, shows up with his grandson and a sob story about his failed marriage.

Sullivan is forced to deal with emotions he’d rather keep buried. He also must assume the roles of father and grandfather but is he up to the task.

The cast also includes Jessica Tandy as Sulllivan’s landlord, Melanie Griffith as his ex-boss’ wife as well as Bruce Willis, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Philip Bosco, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Josef Sommer.

The film, which received a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, was written for the screen and directed by Robert Benton (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Places in the Heart.”)

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track with filmmaker-film historian Jim Hemphill and interviews with author Richard Russo, who wrote the book on which the movie was based, and actress Catherine Dent.



Laws of Gravity (Blu-ray)

Details: 1992, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: A gritty feature that looks at the lives of two small-time Brooklyn hoods who live and die by different laws.

Peter Greene and Adam Trese star as Jimmy and Jon who believe they have found the big score they’ve always dreamed of when Frankie, an old friend and ex-con, arrives in town with a load of illegal handguns for sale.

The guns become a point of contention for the friends and their families.

When Jon is jailed for a domestic dispute, Jimmy decides to sell the guns to raise bail money. When Frankie discovers his guns are missing, he goes after Jimmy to get them back — at any cost.

This independent movie, shot in 12 days, was written and directed by Nick Gomez. The film, which earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, costars Edie Falco of “The Sopranos.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition,1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary with Gomez, moderated by historian-filmmaker Daniel Kremer, is the main extra.



Twilight (Blu-ray)

Details: 1998, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, some sexuality

The lowdown: A powerhouse cast headed by a trio of Academy Award-winners — Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon and Gene Hackman — star in this mystery directed by Robert Benton and co-written by Benton and Richard Russo (“Nobody’s Fool”).

Newman portrays Harry Ross, a burned-out private eye who becomes involved in a murder mystery tied to a long-unsolved case of Hollywood dreams, schemes and cover-ups.

Sarandon and Hackman play Catherine and Jack Ames, movie stars at the end of their careers. Ross lives on their estate because the couple feel guilty after their runaway daughter, Mel (Reese Witherspoon), shot Ross years earlier.

The cast also includes James Garner, Stockard Channing, Giancarlo Esposito, Liev Schreiber, M. Emmet Walsh and Jason Clarke.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critics Alain Silver and James Ursini is the major bonus component.



Ancient Aliens: Season 16 (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Sylvio (Blu-ray) (Music Box Films)

When Men Were Men (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Broadway Rising (Vertical Entertainment)

Head Rush (Glass House Distribution)

Leonor Will Never Die (Music Box Films)

DEC. 28

Echo 3: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

DEC. 30

The Mosquito Coast: Season 2, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest: Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses: Season 2, Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Wildcat (Amazon Prime)



