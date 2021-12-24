The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 28, unless otherwise noted:

The French Dispatch (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: R, nudity, sexual references, language

The lowdown: Wes Anderson’s latest movie is a bouquet to journalism; a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé.

The stories featured in the film are hit-and-miss. The film, overall, is driven by its all-star cast, including such Anderson regulars as Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and Owen Wilson.

The cast also includes Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Léa Seydoux and Lyna Khoudri.

Anderson has created a nostalgic whimsy anthology that will not disappoint his devotees and filmgoers in general.

The movie garnered a 74 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.



“Shawscope: Volume One: Limited Edition” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972-79, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This 10-disc set, eight Blu-rays and two CDs, feature 12 mostly martial-arts movies from the Hong Kong-based Shaw Brothers.

The titles in the set range from historical dramas to comedy to a rampaging kaiju. The set includes:

“Five Fingers of Death” (1972), originally titled “King Boxer,” the movie centers on a young student who is sent away to train under a new master so he can win a local martial arts contest and prevent local thugs from gaining power and prestige.

“The Boxer from Shantung” (1972). A young man leaves his impoverished life in Shantung for Shanghai, where he hopes to seek his fortune. Instead, he is drawn into a world of evil, corruption and gang warfare, where his only protection is his fighting prowess.

“5 Masters of Death” (1974). Five martial arts students escape the destruction of the Shaolin temple. Afterward, each seeks revenge and begins training in their own fighting styles until they become The Five Shaolin Masters.

“Shaolin Temple” (1976). The Shaolin Temple is the last place in China to resist the tyrannical Manchu Dynasty. That is because of its unique fighting style, which many men from throughout the nation come to the temple eager to learn. But the Abbot grows older, he realizes the Manchu leaders want to destroy the temple and eradicate its fighting techniques. The Abbot finally decides to admit and train worthy men to learn the way of Shaolin.

“The Mighty Peking Man” (1977). This “King Kong”-lite feature is a departure from the usual fare of kung-fu movies released by the studio. A team of explorers head to the jungles of India to capture a creature, The Mighty Peking Man, who lives there with his beautiful — and scantily clad — ward. They are brought to Hong Kong where the creature demonstrates that he cannot be chained, escaping and creating havoc in the city.

“Challenge of the Masters” (1976). A teenager is sent to his father’s teacher to learn and train in the discipline of hung gar kung fu. After his training is completed, he must battle an assassin to regain the honor of his school.

“Executioners from Shaolin” (1977). A multi-generational story of revenge that pits the disciples of a Shaolin temple against Pai Mei, the founder of Pai Mei kung fu, and his disciples.

“Chinatown Kid” (1977). A young man who has trouble with local gangs, escapes to San Francisco, where the same gangs are causing trouble. He starts pitting one gang against the other in a ploy to clean-up the city, basically the same strategy used in “Yojimbo” and “A Fistful of Dollars.” The Blu-ray offers the longer international cut of the movie.

“The Five Deadly Venoms” (1978). The dying master of the Poison Clan sends his last martial arts student to find the master’s five most mysterious and dangerous disciples, each trained in a different fighting style, to unite them and root out a conspiracy to destroy their clan.

“Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms” (1978). Three men crippled by an evil warlord become friends and learn kung fu from an old teacher and his disciple, who was transformed into an idiot through torture by the warlord.

“Heroes of the East” (1978). A Chinese man marries a Japanese woman through an arranged marriage. The new husband manages to insult all of her martial arts family by issuing a challenge to her that is misinterpreted by the others. The man now has to prove his worth through a series of duels with seven Japanese martial artists who accept his challenge. The movie features various martial arts styles and weapons.

“Dirty Ho” (1979). A Manchurian prince, who is an excellent martial artist but prefers to maintain a low profile, hires a thief to be his bodyguard. The thief believes the prince is a merchant who deals in wine, antiques and paintings. The thief is reluctant at first, until a conspiracy to assassinate the prince is uncovered. The thief begins to take his martial arts training seriously so he can protect his new master.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture (“Shaolin Temple,” “The Mighty Peking Man,” “The Five Deadly Venoms,” “Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms,” “Heroes of the East”), 2.35:1 widescreen picture (“The Boxer from Shantung,” “5 Masters of Death,” “Challenge of the Masters,” “Executioners from Shaolin,” “Chinatown Kid,” “Dirty Ho) and 1.33:1 full-screen picture (“Five Fingers of Death); Mandarin, Cantonese and English LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentaries, appreciations of the movies, new and archival cast interviews, alternate credit sequences and a 60-page booklet with essays about the movies.



Sparrows (Blu-ray + DVD)

Release date: Dec. 21

Details: 1926, VCI Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Next to Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star in movies during the silent era was Mary Pickford, dubbed “America’s Sweetheart.”

She spent most of her career playing young spunky girls or women who could handle any situation.

“Sparrows” is one of her best roles. Pickford plays Molly, the oldest of a dozen orphans held at a “baby farm” deep in a swamp in the South. There, the evil Mr. Grimes and his wife treat the children like slaves, working them tirelessly.

Molly is the protector of the younger kids. When Grimes becomes involved in a kidnapping plot, Molly finally decides to escape the farm and lead all the children to safety.

The movie is very harrowing, with an unforgettable performance by Gustav von Seyffertitz as Grimes.

The digital transfer is solid, reconstructed from 35mm prints by the Library of Congress and was restored by the Mary Pickford Foundation.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; musical score 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; DVD: 1.33:1 full-screen picture; musical score 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a souvenir booklet with photos and essays.



Disciples of Shaolin (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 14

Details: 1975, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Shaw Brothers feature is a Hong Kong action-thriller about rival gangs and clashes between workers at competing textile neighborhood factories.

There’s a lot of martial-arts fighting throughout the movie’s 107 minutes between a shaolin disciple and Manchu clan members who run the neighborhood mill.

The movie also features some political criticism of bosses who exploit their workers.

The martial arts action is fast, furious and often. Fans of the genre will not be disappointed.

For those adverse to subtitles, the movie includes an English-dubbed track. Myself, I prefer subtitles to the sometimes badly dubbed voices commonly used in these movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin and English LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a look back at the movie and its star, Alexander Fu Sheng; two commentary tracks; an interview with actor and director Jamie Luk; a booklet and poster.



The Andy Griffith Show: The Complete Series Collection (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 7

Details: 1960-68, CBS Television Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Being a big-city boy, I never could appreciate “The Andy Griffith Show” or the residents of Mayberry.

Call me a city slicker or a snob, but the series never appealed to me.

However, I can recognize its impact — it still airs today — as well as its wholesomeness.

Griffith was a star, being acclaimed in the drama, “A Face in the Crowd,” and the comedy, “No Time for Sergeants.”

He also had a solid stand-up career.

The role of Sheriff Andy Taylor fit him like a glove. Most the problems for Taylor came from his high-strung deputy, Barney Fife (Don Knotts). Taylor, as a widower — divorce was a no-no in television at this time — also had to deal with young son, Opie (Ron Howard). (I wonder, whatever happened to that kid?)

The series also was the launching pad for Jim Nabors, who appeared as Gomer Pyle from 1962 to 1964, before being spun off into his own series.

This 32-disc set features all 249 small-town episodes; the first five seasons are in black and white, while the final three are in color.

Fans of the series will embrace the idea of looking back at a simpler time in their lives.

The audio and digital transfers are mostly very solid; some splotches and lines are evident throughout.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 4:3 full-screen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural (season one) and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio (seasons 2 through 8); English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include the seventh season episode of “The Danny Thomas Show,” which introduces Griffith; home movies by Ron Howard’s parents; a 1957 Edward R. Murrow “Person to Person” interview with Griffith and his wife; the 1986 “Return to Mayberry” made-for-TV movie; sponsor ads; and a season two episode of “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”



Try Harder! (DVD)

Details: 2021, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at students at San Francisco’s Lowell High, one of the finest public schools in the nation.

The school attracts high achievers — nearly 70 percent Asian-Americans — from across the city to thrive in a fiercely competitive atmosphere.

The film follows seniors through hallways and classrooms as pressure increases to impress admission officers at elite universities with grades, test scores and other nonacademic achievements.

The students proudly identify as nerds and frankly tell their stories, including humor, despite all the stress surrounding them.

The question is: Will they achieve their dreams? And what happens if they fall short?

The movie, a positive story about the merits of academics, earned an impressive 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



Where the Red Fern Grows (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 14

Details: 2003, MVD Marquee Collection

Rated: PG

The lowdown: This family-friendly movie, based upon the popular novel by Wilson Rawls, tells of 10-year-old Billy Coleman who, after two years of hard work, has saved enough money to buy a pair of redbone hound pups, who he plans to train as hunting dogs.

As Billy works with “Old Dan” and “Little Ann,” a strong bond develops between boy and dogs. The animals soon become the finest hunting dogs in the valley.

Throughout the movie, lessons are taught about loyalty, courage and perseverance.

The cast includes Joseph Ashton as Billy, Dave Matthew, Mac Davis, Ned Beatty, Dabney Coleman and Kris Kristofferson as older Billy Coleman.

The film provides some scares and emotional intensity that viewers can embrace.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and 2.0 LPCM stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a “Roots of a Classic” featurette; a look at the journey from book to scree; and a behind-the-scenes look at how the movie’s animal stars were discovered and trained.



MacGyver: The Complete Collection (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 2

Details: 1985-92, 1994, CBS Television Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: MacGyver was the secret agent whose adversity to guns allowed him to use any common idea — from a sewing needle to a spoon to construct gadgets to get in — and out — of places where he wasn’t wanted, as well as tight spots if he was captured.

Richard Dean Anderson stars in all 139 episodes — as well as two made-for-TV movies — in this delightful 33-disc set.

The series added the word “MacGyvering” to the language, something every DIYer can appreciate.

The set’s audio and visual transfers are very solid only a few minor discernable distractions.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 4:3 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural (season one) and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural (seasons 2-7); English SDH subtitles (season one only).

Don’t miss: The two made-for-TV movies comprise the extras.



ABBA Forever: The Winner Takes It All (DVD)

Release date: Dec. 10

Details: 2019, Pop Twist-Wiernerworld

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that tells the story of ABBA featuring all four members of the group to musical performances of some of their greatest hits.

The group’s pre-ABBA career is chronicled, as is their rise in the music world, making them worldwide hit-makers.

The film looks at their hit musical, “Mamma Mia!”, and shows the group in the studio creating their one-of-a-kind sound. The film also includes 16 extended clips from ABBA songs.

The movie also features interviews with such fellow musicians as Donny Osmond, Bono, Neil Sedaka and ABBA engineer Michael Tretow.

ABBA fans will enjoy this movie for its detailed look at the group and the music it offers.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby digital.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Wedding to Remember (DVD) (FilmRise)

Calling for Love (DVD) (FilmRise)

The Gardener (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Mayday (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Red Snow (DVD & digital & VOD) (4Digital Media)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, Jan. 2)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

An Exquisite Meal (Gravitas Ventures)

National Champions (STX Films)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (www.netflix.com/CrimeSceneTheTimesSquareKiller) (Netflix, Dec. 29)

The Standups: Season 3 (Netflix, Dec. 29)

The Lost Daughter (www.netflix.com/thelostdaughter) (Netflix, Dec. 31)



Coming next week: Antlers



