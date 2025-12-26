The following titles are being released on Dec. 30, unless otherwise noted:

Italia: Fire and Ashes (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The birth and growth of Italian cinema in the early 20th century is the focus of an interesting and informative documentary that looks at the stars, filmmakers and genres that helped grow the worldwide popularity of its movies.

The movie is narrated by Isabella Rossellini whose father, Roberto, was one of the most influential Italian directors of his nation’s post-World War II neo-realism movement.

The documentary uses archival footage and the words of the people who contributed to its aesthetics.

Unfortunately, the rise of Mussolini and fascism in Italy helped curtail the sublime and sophisticated product filmmakers were presenting to audiences.

Post-war cinema saw a resurrection in Italy with a new group of artists who rose from the ashes of defeat.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture and 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Italian audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with novelist and critic Tim Lucas is the main bonus component.

Bugonia: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Dec. 23

Details: 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody, violent content, suicide, grisly images, language

The lowdown: Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest effort is a psychological thriller in which two conspiracy-obsessed young men Teddy and Don — played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis — kidnap Michelle, a powerful pharmaceutical CEO, played by Emma Stone, whom they believe is an alien, whom they call Andromedans, planning on destroying humanity.

Locking her in their basement, Teddy gives her four days to arrange a meeting with the Andromedan leader.

“Bugonia” is satirical, absurd, bizarre and unsettling, driven by the performances of Plemons and Stone. And it fits into Lanthimos’ wheelhouse of eccentricity and social commentary.

The movie earned an 87 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.50:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.50:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette that includes interviews with cast members and filmmakers as well as behind-the-scene footage featuring sets, music and cinematography.

Beau Geste: 100th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 25

Details: 1926, The Film Preserve-Artcraft Pictures-Allied Vaughn

The lowdown: “Beau Geste” is an enduring classic, having been filmed at least four times. The two most famous adaptations are this 1926 version starring Ronald Colman, Neil Hamilton and Ralph Forbes, directed by Herbert Brenon, and director William A. Wellman’s 1939 remake starring Gary Cooper, Ray Milland and Robert Preston.

The story is well-known, centering on the strong bond between brothers, Michael “Beau” Geste (Colman) and his brothers, Digby (Hamilton and John (Forbes).

The central mystery of the story is the theft of a famous and valuable jewel from an English manor. To avoid implicating any one of them, the brothers flee, reuniting at a remote French Foreign Legion outpost,

There, beside dealing with hostile Arabs, they must fend off the treachery of the evil Sergeant Lejaune, played by Noah Beery Sr. and the rat-like sneak and informer Boldini, played by William Powell before he gained acclaim as droll and dapper charmer in such films as “The Thin Man.”

The cast also included Alice Joyce, Norman Trevor, Mary Brian and Victor McLaglan.

What stands out about this Blu-ray is the restoration. It is near-perfect, gathered from 35mm and 16mm sources from the Library of Congress, UCLA, the Museum of Modern Art, the George Eastman House and private collectors.

The Blu-ray, in black-and-white with some scenes color tinted, can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English intertitles and a 5.1 audio soundtrack.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by film historian Frank Thompson; a radio adaptation by Orson Welles; a new score by Rodney Sauer from the original 1926 compositions; a video essay “Music for Beau Geste” with Sauer; and a collectible booklet with notes by Thompson.

On Borrowed Time (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 16

Details: 1939, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Despite its somewhat grim subject matter — death — this fantasy offers heart and sparks of humor.

After the death of his parents in a car accident, Pud (Bobs Watson) goes to live with his Gramps (Lionel Barrymore) and Granny (Beulah Bondi).

Pud adores Gramps and, after giving generously to the minister who delivered the eulogy for Pud’s parents, makes a generous payment to the clergyman.

Pud tells Gramps that because he has done a good deed, he can make a wish. Since boys are constantly stealing Gramps’ apples, he wishes that anyone who climbs his apple tree must stay there until he permits them to climb down.

Pud’s mean, self-righteous Aunt Demetria wants to adopt Pud to get her hands of his inheritance. Her continual harping brings Pud to tears and Gramps to a near-fatal heart attack.

To help Gramps, Pud gets him a glass of water. While he is gone, Mr. Brink (Cedric Hardwicke), the personification of death, comes for Gramps. Gramps refuses to go, telling Death that he is needed to take care of Pud. When Granny, who Gramps calls Miss Nellie, calls for her husband, Brink vanishes.

Gramps tricks Brink into climbing the apple tree where he is stuck. People around Gramps believes he is crazy, until he proves them otherwise.

The movie’s ending is satisfactory in a sense, with Gramps and Pud able to stay together for eternity.

The “On Borrowed Time” Blu-ray can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two radio adaptations, one from 1946, the other from 1948; a classic MGM cartoon; and an MGM Fitzpatrick Traveltalks short, “A Day on Treasure Island.”

Other titles being released during the week include:

Good Night and Good Luck (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Cop (Kino Film Collection)

DEC. 31

Made in Korea: Episodes 2 & 3 (Hulu)

Palm Royale: Season 2, Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

JAN. 5

My Life is Murder (Acorn TV-Viaplay)

Coming next week: Tron: Ares

