Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2023, Disney-Buena Vista

Rated: PG-13, action violence and sequences, language, smoking

The lowdown: It is apropos that time and its manipulation comprise the major storyline of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The fifth movie in this iconic franchise dates back to the release of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981.

Time, though, seems to have caught up not only with Indiana Jones, but with Harrison Ford who, at 80, remains as invested in the role as deeply as the first time he donned Indy’s fedora.

That Ford’s Jones is a few steps slower, some pounds heavier and grayer proves that the clock cannot be turned back — even for heroic movie stars and characters. And what propels “Dial of Destiny” is the audience’s combined affection for the actor and the fond memories of the hero he has come to represent on screen.

Unfortunately, nostalgia only can buoy a production so much, which is evidenced by the movie seemingly at times spinning its wheels.

What “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” lacks are the magical qualities that transfixed audiences, especially during the first three movies.

And while the movie’s main villain may be Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Jürgen Voller, a still-fervent Nazi who wants to turn back time and fix the mistakes made by Adolf Hitler, the real enemy is technology.

From the computer-generated de-aging process of Ford in the movie’s first several minutes to the very obvious CGI-laden sequences, “Dial of Destiny” lacks the charm — or quaintness — of its predecessors.

The finale of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which garnered a 69 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, is poignantly perfect with the return of an important person from Indy’s past. It is a touching sequence that should close out this vaunted franchise on a high note.

Let’s hope Indiana Jones can finally enjoy his golden years in peace and contentment. He deserves it — and we owe him that gift for all he has given us.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a five-part, behind-the-scenes documentary that examines the making of the movie, a look at the recreation of 1969 New York, a look at the stunt sequences in Morocco, the underwater treasure hunt in Sicily and a look at the memorable climax; and a score-only version of the movie.

Silver Bullet: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1985, Scream Factory

Rated: R, bloody violence, language

The lowdown: This adaptation of a Stephen King novelette tells the tale of a peaceful town terrorized by a maniacal killer — who turns out to be a werewolf.

Of course, the townspeople believe the killings are the work of a madman, but 13-year-old, wheelchair-bound Marty (Corey Haim) knows that it’s a werewolf. What he doesn’t know is who in the town is transforming into the beast.

With the help of his Uncle Red (Gary Busey), Marty sets out to stop the beast before another full moon rises and the killer sinks its fangs into another victim.

The movie offers some choice satiric moments to counteract the bloody horror.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include three commentary tracks; isolated score selections and an audio interview with composer Jay Chattaway; interviews with actors Everett McGill and Kent Broadhurst and film editor Daniel Lowenthal; and a featurette on the movie’s special effects.

The Day of the Locust (Blu-ray)

Details: 1975, Arrow Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: John Schlesinger, Academy Award-winning director of “Midnight Cowboy,” helmed this adaptation of Nathanael West’s savage satire of decadence, sycophants, low-lives, parasites and broken dreams in 1930s Hollywood.

The cast includes William Atherton as Tom Hackett, who dreams of working as a graphic and arts designer at a major studio, wanna-be actress Faye Greener (Karen Black) and a quiet, transplanted Midwesterner Homer Simpson (Donald Sutherland).

The intersection of their lives leads to tragedy and death. The cast also includes Burgess Meredith, Bo Hopkins, Jackie Earle Haley, Geraldine Page, Richard Dysart and Pepe Serna.

At 144 minutes, the film drags at times, but its violent finale involving a riot at a movie premiere is a memorable sequence.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural and 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a visual essay about the movie with film historian-writer Lee Gambin; an appreciation of the film by critic Glenn Kenny; a featurette on the movie’s costumes, a commentary track with Gambin, assistant directors Leslie Asplund and Charles Zarko, production assistant Michael Childers and actors Pepe Serna and Grainger Hines and a booklet about the movie.

Tokyo Pop (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: This well-regarded indie feature directed and co-written by Fran Rubel Kuzui, follows Wendy (Carrie Hamilton) a wannabe rocker who is going nowhere in New York City.

She receives a postcard from Japan saying, “wish you were here” and spontaneously hops a flight to Tokyo with dreams of making it there as a singer.

She quickly finds herself broke and a fish-out-of-water gaijin (foreigner), so she moves into a hostel catering to gaijin and gets a job as a hostess in a karaoke bar.

About to reach her breaking point, her fortunes change when she meets Hiro (Diamond Yukai), a rock ‘n’ roller whose band also is looking for its big break. Hiro convinces Wendy to become the band’s lead singer and the pair also form a romantic connection.

Through luck and perseverance they finally get their 15 minutes of fame. But Wendy begins to realize that being a gaijin rocker may simply be a passing fad.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and Japanese 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

The Aviator’s Wife (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 14

Details: 1981, Metrograph Pictures-Kino Lorber

Rated: PG

The lowdown: The wonderful Eric Rohmer directed this farce of romantic overanalysis about a young man who sees his girlfriend’s ex leaving her apartment early one morning. That sends his imagination into overdrive.

The young man, Francois, later meets a 15-year-old girl while he is following his former girlfriend, Anne.

He tells the 15-year-old Lucie his story and, intrigued, she joins Francois as they spend the day following Anne.

In filming, Rohmer explores hand-held camera work and introduces younger, less articulate characters that appear in his other movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main bonus component.

Computer Chess: 10th Anniversary Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 14

Details: 2013, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A weird, engaging comedy set during a weekend tournament for chess software programmers in the early 1980s.

The movie, shot on vintage video equipment, looks at a time when the contest between technology and the human spirit seemed up for grabs.

Many of the characters are eccentric geniuses who are possessed with the vision to teach a CPU to defeat man at his own game, thus laying the groundwork for artificial intelligence that we know of today.

Nerds take center stage in this idiosyncratic feature that is odd, dysfunctional and sweet.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include archival interviews with director Andrew Bujalski, producer Alex Lipschultz and actor Wiley Wiggins; a 2019 Austin Film Society question-and-answer session; a crowdfunding plea video; two commentary tracks; “Computer Chess” reference games; a1969 Sony AVC-3260 video camera tutorial; and a trailer for an upcoming sequel written and directed by A.I.

Four Adventures of Reinette and Mirabelle (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 21

Details: 1987, Metrograph Pictures-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A breezy feature that traces the exploits of two young women, Mirabelle, an ethnology student from Paris, and Reinette, an aspiring artist from the country.

They meet during Mirabelle’s holiday in the country when Reinette helps her repair the tube of her bicycle.

They soon become fast friends and writer-director Eric Rohmer’s film tells four vignettes that make up the film as it covers the young women’s first two days together.

They soon decide to become roommates in Paris. Throughout the remaining stories, they encounter many of the inevitable characters of a modern city — the impossible waiter, the Metro station hustler, the kleptomaniac and the snobbish gallery owner.

The film looks at urban and rural savvy as the women navigate the city in this light, entertaining feature.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps (DVD & VOD) (First Run Features)

Abigail (DVD & digital) (Dark Star Pictures)

The Bell Keeper (DVD) (Screen Media)

The Caller (DVD & digital) (Canvas Media Studios)

NOV. 14

Open (DVD) (Virgil Films-Kino Lorber)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Murder at the End of the World: Episode 5 (Hulu)

The Ballad of Little Jo (Kino Lorber)

Bodyshop (Breaking Glass Pictures)

The Canterville Ghost (Shout! Studios)

Everyone Will Burn (Drafthouse Films)

I ... for Icarus (Kino Now

Lucy & Whitney (Indican Pictures)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (Amazon Prime)

Mille Milliards de Dollars (Kino Now)

Nightmare on 34th Street (Wild Eye Releasing)

Rhythm Thief (Kino Lorber)

There’s Something in the Barn (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Waikiki (Level 33 Entertainment)

Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer (Shout! Studios)

DEC. 6

Black Cake: Episode 8 (Hulu)

The Buccaneers: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial (Apple TV+)

We Live Here: The Midwest (Hulu)

DEC. 8

All Souls (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Fast Charlie (Vertical Entertainment)

For All Mankind: Season 4, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Into the Weeds (Film Movement)

Leave the World Behind (Netflix)

Merry Little Batman (Amazon Prime)

The Mission (Hulu)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Peacock (IndiePix Films)

The Portrait (Saban Films)

Raging Grace (Brainstorm Media)

The Sacrifice Game (Shudder)

Slow Horses: Season 3, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

DEC. 10

Story Ave (Kino Now)

Coming next week: The Creator

