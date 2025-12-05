The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 9, unless otherwise noted:

I Know Where I’m Going!: Combo Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1945, The Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An enchanting romance from filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, set in the Scottish Hebrides, stars Wendy Hiller and Roger Livesey.

Hiller is Joan Webster, a headstrong 25-year-old, who is ambitious and independent and “always knows where she’s going.”

She leaves her home in Manchester for the isle of Kiloran in the Hebrides to marry industrialist Sir Robert Bellinger, one of the wealthiest men in England, who is nearly her father’s age.

She reaches the isle of Mull, where she is forced to stay because of bad weather. On Mull, she feels like a fish out of water, having nothing in common with the isle’s residents.

Her attitude begins to change when she meets Torquil MacNeil (Livesey), a Royal Navy officer, trying to get home to Kiloran while on a shore leave. As the weather worsens, Joan and Torquil spend more time together causing Joan to re-evaluate her priorities.

In the end, true love triumphs with bag pipers preceding their final embrace.

This black-and-white feature is a wonderful, stirring of the conflict between the head and the heart.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with film historian Ian Christie; an introduction to the movie by filmmaker Martin Scorsese with a restoration demonstration featuring commentary by film editor Thelma Schoonmaker Powell; behind-the-scenes stills narrated by Schoonmaker Powell; a 1994 documentary, “I Know Where I’m Going! Revisited” by Mark Cousins; a photo essay by writer Nancy Franklin exploring the locations used in the movie; home movies from one of director Powell’s Scottish expeditions, narrated by Schoonmaker Powell; and an essay by critic Imogen Sara Smith.

Lady of Burlesque: Archive Collection Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1943, Film Masters-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Barbara Stanwyck stars in this lighthearted murder-mystery set in the world of burlesque.

Stanwyck stars as Deborah Hoople aka Dixie Daisy, a brash burlesque performer who is suspected of murder.

The movie is based on “The G-String Murders,” written (with the help of a ghost writer) by Gypsy Rose Lee.

The movie features a strong cast, including Iris Adrian, Gloria Dickson, Marion Martin, Janis Carter, Victoria Faust and Stephanie Bachelor as well as Michael O’Shea, J. Edward Bromberg, Frank Conroy, Charles Dingle and Pinky Lee.

William A. Wellman was behind the camera. The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English closed-captioned.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by Karen Burroughs Hannsberry and liner notes by Susan King.

Dan Curtis’ Gothic Tales (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973-74, Kino Lorber-Kino Cult #42

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Two 19th-century supernatural stories, one by Oscar Wilde, the other by Henry James, are featured in this set.

Shane Briant (“Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter,” “Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell”) stars in “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” as the London aristocrat who never ages, while his portrait grows old and hideous as it displays all his transgressions.

The supporting cast includes Charles Aidman as Basil Hallward, the artist who painted the portrait of Gray; Nigel Davenport as Sir Harry, Gray’s hedonistic companion; John Karlen, Vanessa Howard and Fionnala Flanagan.

Lynn Redgrave heads the cast in the adaptation of James’ “The Turning of the Screw.” She plays Miss Cubberly, a governess hired to take care of two orphans in a country manor.

She soon comes to believe that the estate is haunted by the spirits of a former governess and her lover. Her pursuit of the truth leads Cubberly to the brink of insanity.

Both stories had been filmed before; the most memorable “Picture of Dorian Gray” was the 1945 MGM version with Hurd Hatfield, while Deborah Kerr assayed the role of the governess (named Miss Giddens) in 1961’s “The Innocents.”

Technical aspect: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include introductions by Jeff Thompson, author of “The Television Horrors of Dan Curtis”; two commentary tracks on “Dorian Gray,” one by film historian David Del Valle, the other by author, artist and film historian Stephen R. Bissette; a commentary track on “The Turn of the Screw” by film historian Anthony Slide; and a promo short on “Turning of the Screw” featuring interviews with Curtis and Redgrave.

Rosa (Blu-ray)

Details: 1986, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An energetic blend of martial arts, comedy and romance centering in which eccentric police officer “Little Monster” Ha (Yuen Biao) is partnered with hot-tempered officer Lui Gung (Lowell Lo) on a very important case — finding a missing police informant.

Their only lead is Rosa (Lu Hsiao-Fen), the informant’s mysterious girlfriend. But as danger grows, love and loyalty become just as complicated as the case.

The film offers excellent stunts, crisp back-and-forth banter and drama.

Yuen Biao provides some fine martial arts sequences that will entertain fans of the genre.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) 2.0 monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by Hong Kong cinema expert Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto, a second commentary with Hong Kong cinema expert David West, an interview with director Joe Cheung and actor-director Benz Kong; English opening and closing titles and a booklet.

Triple Threat: Three Films With Sammo Hung (Blu-ray)

Details: 1974-90, Eureka Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Sammo Hung, along with Jackie Chan and Yuen Biao, was among the most popular of the new generation of martial artists who helped revive the genre.

Hung found fame as the director and star of “The Iron-Fisted Monk,” among other titles.

This set features a trio of movies spanning Hung’s career from supporting player to stardom.

The set includes “The Manchu Boxer” (1974), in which Hung plays the villainous foil to a roaming martial artist who enters a boxing tournament to defeat a gang of bandits.

In “Paper Marriage” (1988) Hung stars as a down-on-his luck Chinese boxer living in the United States, who is paid to marry an immigrant from Hong Kong, played by Maggie Cheung. She wants to gain American citizenship, and he wants to keep loan sharks off his back.

The last film, “Shanghai, Shanghai” (1990), finds Hung as an infamous gangster who gets embroiled with Yuen Biao, who has come to the city to find his police officer brother.

Fans of Hung will enjoy these movies that mix action with some comedy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) 2.0 LPCM; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include commentary tracks on the three movies, extended, international versions on “Paper Marriage and “Shanghai, Shanghai,” an interview with “Paper Marriage” director Alfred Cheung and a booklet with writing about Hung.

Beast of War (Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody violence, gore, language

The lowdown: A World War II drama in which a young group of Australian soldiers, survivors when their ship was sunk, must find a way to endure in harsh seas on a quickly shrinking life raft.

Soon, they face a more ferocious danger — a hungry great white shark. Putting aside their interpersonal conflicts, they must unite to defeat a deadlier enemy.

And while the movie lacks any real character development, it is always fun to watch man vs. shark films to see who comes out on top.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and French subtitles.

Robin and the Hoods (DVD)

Details: 2024, Shout! Studios-Shout! Kids

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A family friendly, kids-oriented movie about Robin, a very imaginative girl who is the leader of a group of kids, The Hoods, who love to play fantasy games on a patch of land they call The Kingdom.

Their biggest concern is a rival gang looking to appropriate their domain. However, events create a bigger threat — a plan to develop their playground area into a new leisure facility for the town.

Faced with the ruthless spokesperson, “Clipboard,” Robin and her friends must find a way to save their play area before it becomes too late.

This is a simple movie that is rather entertaining to view.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 anamorphic widescreen; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Other titles being released during the week include:

A Few Feet Away (DVD & digital & VOD) (Cinephobia Releasing)

A Savage Art (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Devilman Crybaby Deluxe Edition (Blu-ray) (Shout! Studios-Radial Entertainment)

Rabbit Trap (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnet Releasing)

Soul on Fire (DVD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

All’s Fair: Episode 8 (Hulu)

The Best of Aliens Uncovered: Part 2 (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Dawn of the Dogman (Small Town Monsters)

Dead of Night (Kino Lorber-Apple TV+-Prime Video)

Köln 75 (Kino Lorber-Apple TV+-Prime Video)

Pig Hill (Cineverse)

Vanguard: Episode 5 (Viaplay)

DEC. 10

Down Cemetery Road: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Loot: Season 3, Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Merv (Prime Video)

Palm Royale: Season 2, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

DEC. 11

The Beach Hotel: Episodes 1-4 (Viaplay)

The Mother, the Menacer and Me (Persimmon)

Murdering Love: Episodes 3 & 4 (Viaplay)

Naked Acts (Kino Film Collection)

DEC. 12

February (Film Movement+)

Influencers (Shudder)

The Nipple Talk: Episode 6 (Film Movement+)

One More Shot (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Pluribus: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Turbulence (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Visions (Dark Sky Films)

Wadd: The Life and Times of John C. Holmes (Omnibus Entertainment)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

DEC. 15

AFTERSHOCK: The Nicole P. Bell Story (Roc Nation-Manny Halley Productions)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948@bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

