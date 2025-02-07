The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Feb. 11, unless otherwise noted:

“Tom and Jerry: The Complete CinemaScope Collection” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1940-67, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera are probably best known today for their animated TV series such as “The Flintstones,” “The Jetsons,” “Yogi Bear” and, of course, “Scooby-Doo.”

For film buffs, especially those keen on animation, Hanna and Barbera were the creators of 114 Tom and Jerry cartoons for MGM between 1940 and 1958 — winning seven Academy Awards for best animated short film.

This Blu-ray includes 23 shorts plus three bonus cartoons all produced in widescreen formats.

Titles include “Pet Peeve,” “Touché, Pussy Cat,” “Tom and Chérie,” “The Egg and Jerry,” “Busy Buddies,” “Royal Cat Nap,” “Feedin’ the Kitty,” “Robin Hoodwinked” and “Timid Tabby/”

Like its rivals at Warner Bros., these cartoons featured slapstick, zany visual jokes and music.

The Blu-ray can be bought at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural or stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include three additional cartoons — “Good Will to Men,” “Give and Tyke” and “Scat Cats.”

Conclave (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2024, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, thematic material, smoking

The lowdown: A pope has died and a new pontiff must be selected; that is the setting for this dramatic mystery-thriller starring Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with running the secret process of selecting a new leader.

Lawrence soon finds himself in the center of a conspiracy, discovering a secret that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church.

A top-notch cast including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, Sergio Castellitto, Lucian Msamati and Carlos Diehz bring the proceedings to life under the direction of Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”).

The film garnered a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes as well as receiving six Golden Globe and 11 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations.

This combo pack can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie and a commentary track with Berger.

Bad Reputation (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 4

Details: 2018, Magnolia Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, sexual references, drug use, nudity

The lowdown: A documentary that chronicles the life and career of Joan Jett from her early years of the hard-rock group, The Runaways, to her longtime collaboration with Kenny Laguna as Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, as well as her long-term impact and presence as a rock pioneer and mentor.

Her talent and success inspired and facilitated many young women to rock and let their voices be heard.

Besides looking at Jett, this compelling movie also examines the battle for gender equality through music.

This look at Jett will please her fans as it captures her spirit. The Blu-ray can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a backstage at Jett’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, music videos, theater performances of “Bad Reputation” and “Fresh Start” and sound checks for “Bad Reputation” and “Fresh Start.” Nadia (DVD)

Details: 2021, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A sports documentary that looks at the life of soccer star Nadia Nadim, whose father was killed by the Taliban and escaped Kabul with her mother and four sisters.

The family relocated in Denmark where a passion for soccer helped her thrive. She eventually became a striker for the national team and the elite Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

After her success, Nadia wants to return to Afghanistan to uncover details about the fate of her father. But with the country still in the grips of the Taliban, the trip is very dangerous, leaving Nadia to forge ahead with her goal to become a reconstructive surgeon.

Nadia’s story is inspirational and the movie’s growing popularity helps spread the word of her tenacity and courage.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English, French, Danish and Dari/Farsi 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Alice, Sweet Alice: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1976, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: An early slasher movie noted as the film debut of Brooke Shields as well as its alleged anti-Catholic themes.

Shields plays Karen, the younger sister of Alice. On the day of her first communion, Karen is murdered by a masked unknown killer in a yellow raincoat,, who strangles the child, steals her crucifix and sets her body on fire.

Initially, Karen’s divorced parents suspect Alice, who is institutionalized, but as the killings continue, it is obvious she is not the culprit.

The disc contains all three versions of the movie — “Communion,” its original title, “Alice, Sweet Alice” its American title and “Holy Terror,” its 1981 re-release title to capitalize on Brooks’ notoriety after the release of Louis Malle’s “Pretty Baby.”

“Alice” was influenced by the movies of Alfred Hitchcock as well as Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now.”

Over the years, the film has gathered a cult following.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track with Richard Harlan Smith, an archival commentary with director Alfred Sole and editor M. Edward Salier, a featurette with Sole looking back at the movie, interviews with composer Stephen Lawrence and cast member Niles McMaster, a look at the film’s locations, a featurette with filmmaker Dante Tomaselli, Sole’s cousin, on his connection to the film, deleted scene, split-screen version comparison and an illustrated booklet.

A Certain Killer / A Killer’s Key: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1967, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Raizô Ichikawa, a top Japanese actor in the 1960s, stars in these two hitman-action movies.

In “A Certain Killer,” Ichikawa’s character lives a low-profile existence as a chef at a local sushi restaurant as a cover for his real job as a professional assassin. He uses poisoned needles to kill his victims.

In his latest job, he is hired by a low-level member of a local yakuza group to eliminate a rival gang boss. The sudden arrival of a spirited young woman creates complications on his relationship with his new employer.

Ichikawa’s assassin returns in “A Killer’s Key.” In this outing he masquerades as a traditional dance instructor who is called upon to avert a potential financial scandal that threatens a powerful yakuza organization with ties to powerful figures in the political sphere.

Both films are stylish with expressionistic color cinematography.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Asian cinema expert Tony Rayns, a 30-minute introduction to both movies by Japanese film scholar Mark Roberts and a booklet with essays about the movies comprise the extras.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

In the Summers (Blu-ray & DVD) (Music Box Films)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Bonus Track (Sunrise Films)

The Demoness (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Inhuman Kiss 2: The Last Breath (One Tree Entertainment)

Match Point: Episodes 1 & 2 (Amazon Prime-Apple TV+)

Naked Acts (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Kino Lorber)

Mom (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Paradise: Episode 5 (Hulu)

Rats (Yellow Veil Pictures)

FEB. 12

Love You to Death (A Muerte): Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Mystic Quest: Season 4, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Prime Target: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

FEB. 13

Keep the Change (Kino Film Collection)

Possession (Kino Film Collection)

Sly Lives! AKA The Burden of Black Genius (Hulu)

Who Shot Otto Mueller (Viaplay)

FEB. 14

The Dead Thing (Shudder)

Flow (Max)

The Golden Lotus (Film Movement Plus)

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

One Night in Tokyo (Buffalo 8)

Rez Comedy (Margin Films)

Rounding (Music Box Films-Doppelganger Releasing)

Severance: Season 2, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Something Is About to Happen (Film Movement Plus)

Timestalker (Level 33 Entertainment)

