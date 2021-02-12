By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Feb. 16, unless otherwise noted:

Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2020, Warner Home Entertainment-HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence, sexual content, language

The lowdown: A three-disc set featuring all 10 first-season episodes of this HBO series that combines Lovecraftian horrors and historical fiction set in 1950s Jim Crow America.

Three men — Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Leti Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) leave Chicago in search of Atticus’ father, Montrose Freeman (Michael K. Williams).

Their journey becomes a struggle to survive as, along the way, the must overcome the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could have sprung from the imagination of writer H.P. Lovecraft.

At times, this series is intense and frightening.

In compliance with Warner Bros. and the FTC, I must print the following: “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of the Blu-ray I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include Orithyia Blue and the Imagination of Diana Freeman, about a character in a graphic novel written by a character in the show; a look at some of the show’s Gothic horrors; a featurette on the production of the series; and brief interviews and cast members and filmmakers.



San Francisco (Blu-ray)

Details: 1936, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In this Golden Age MGM drama-disaster film-musical, we get Clark Gable in top form as cynical rogue Blackie Norton, owner of a nightclub in San Francisco’s Barbary Coast; Jeanette McDonald as the innocent singer he hires, exploits and ultimately falls in love with; and Spencer Tracy as a priest, Father Tim Mullen, who is always trying to reform Blackie and save his soul.

The highlight of the movie, of course, is the 1906 earthquake, which doesn’t occur until about 90 minutes into the 115-minute feature. The special effects are impressive, and you can always fast forward to get to them.

The movie is a sanctimonious stew, but a prime example of what drew audiences to movie theaters in the 1930s.

The film is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive, www.warnerarchive.com or other Internet dealers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (4x3) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a 46-minute 1996 documentary about Gable, a cartoon, two travelogue short subjects about the city of San Francisco and Treasure Island and an alternate ending sequence.



The Kid Stays in the Picture (Blu-ray)

Details: 2002, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, sexual images, brief violence, language

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at the life and career of Robert Evans, who rose from actor to running a major Hollywood studio.

Evans was discovered by Norma Shearer, who believed he bore a resemblance to her late husband, MGM movie producer Irving Thalberg. Evans was cast as Thalberg in the bio pic “Man of a Thousand Faces,” in which James Cagney starred as silent film legend Lon Chaney.

His brief acting career ended in the early 1960s, when he decided to become a film producer. In 1967, he was installed as the head of Paramount Pictures, where he oversaw such movies as “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Love Story,” “The Godfather” and “Chinatown.”

Evans’ life took a downward spiral when, in 1980, he pled guilty to cocaine trafficking. Over the next 12 years, he produced just two movies — both flops — “The Cotton Club” and “The Two Jakes,” a sequel to “Chinatown.”

Evan was married seven times; his wives included Camilla Sparv, Phyllis George, Ali MacGraw and Catherine Oxenberg.

The documentary, produced and directed by Brett Morgen and Nanette Burstein, traces Evans’ larger-than-life career, which is based on Evans’ autobiographical book.

Movie buffs will definitely enjoy this look at a Hollywood figure who went from legend to infamous — and made it partially back again.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with the directors and various featurettes that look at Evans’ career and films with which he was associated.



2020 World Series Collector’s Edition: Los Angeles Dodgers (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 9

Details: 2020, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Dodger fans will embrace this eight-disc set that includes every inning of every game of the first World Series won by the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1988.

The season was unique; reduced to 60 games because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dodgers carried on through an expanded playoff format before facing the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays at a neutral site — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers prevailed, winning the World Series in six games through clutch hitting and pitching from such stars as Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler and Corey Seager.

So, here’s a chance to relive these historic games and again watch the Dodgers take home the Commissioner’s Trophy for the seventh time in the franchise’s history.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: Extras include the complete game three of the National League Divisional Series and complete game seven of the National League Championship Series; multiple audio options include television, Dodgers radio and Spanish-language broadcasts; and a sleevestats insert with game trivia and official stats.



The War (Blu-ray)

Details: 1994, Kino Lorber

Rated: PG-13, intense sequences of human conflict and struggle

The lowdown: This drama, set in 1970 Mississippi, focuses on Vietnam veteran Stephen Simmons (Kevin Costner), his son, Stu (Elijah Wood), wife, Lois (Mare Winningham) and daughter, Lidia (Lexi Randall).

The story’s main impetus is Stu and Lidia’s determination to build the ultimate treehouse.

Stephen, meanwhile, is trying to rebuild his life while battling nightmares of his wartime experiences.

Trouble arises when a conflict erupts between Stu and Lidia and the neighborhood children over the ownership of the treehouse.

At 126 minutes, the movie is overwrought at times and features too many statements about the human condition.

For fans of Wood and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, it is nice to see him as a budding teenager.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks comprise the bonus offerings.



The Swordsman (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Korean historical drama about a famed swordsman blinded in a coup against the king who goes into hiding after the tragic events.

When traffickers kidnap his daughter, he must again take up the sword to rescue her.

Two other swordsmen also are featured — one, the dynasty’s best swordsman chooses a simple life, while the other, the best swordsman from another dynasty, wants to be the best in both dynasties.

If you enjoy swordplay, this is a movie that will entertain.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Korean and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Man With a Movie Camera (Blu-ray)

Details: 1929, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that is part historical and part artistic as director Dziga Vertov uses rapid editing and other cinematic effects to chronicle from morning to night, the daily activity in a Russian city.

This urban examination shows people at work, at recreation and at the machines that keep the city alive and moving.

This silent film has no titles nor narration, but strongly conveys the marvels and majesty of a then-modern city.

The movie was restored by the British Film Institute and features an orchestral score composed and conducted by Michael Nyman (“The Piano”).

Silent film buffs will be enthralled by Vertov’s use of dissolves, split-screens, slow-motion and freeze frames that make “Man With a Movie Camera” and timeless and universal experience.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture.

Don’t miss: The extras include a commentary track, a look at Vertov’s life and a video essay about the director.



Mayor (DVD)

Details: 2020, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This acclaimed political documentary follows Musa Hadid, the liberal Christian mayor of Ramallah, during his second term in office.

Hadid’s goals included repaving sidewalks, attract more tourism and plan the city’s Christmas celebration.

His ultimate mission is to end the occupation of Palestine.

The movie is rich with detail and some humor as Hadid fights for the dignity of his residents and to achieve his dream.

The film was embraced by critics, who awarded it a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and Arabic 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track and deleted scenes comprise the bonus materials.



So Evil My Love (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 9

Details: 1948, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Ray Milland shifts to the dark side in this film noir set in late 19th-century England.

Milland’s Mark Bellis wins the heart of an innocent woman, Olivia Harwood (Ann Todd). He rents a room in her boarding house where, soon, her love causes her to follow Bellis into a life of crime as he persuades Olivia to steal from her friend, Susan Courtney (Geraldine Fitzgerald), who is married to a wealthy peer.

Olivia finds a packet of scandalous letters that could ruin the Courtneys.

But will her goodness prevail, or will she blindly do the bidding of her corrupt lover?

The film costars Leo G. Carroll and Hugh Griffith.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus offering.



Jetsons: The Movie (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Kino Lorber

Rated: G

The lowdown: “The Jetsons” TV series debuted in 1962 and ran for one season on ABC. It was a space-age counterpart to the then-popular “Flintstones.”

Because the animated series remained popular in syndication, a movie version was created in 1990.

The story finds George Jetson, his wife, Jane, daughter, Judy, son, Elroy, Rosie the Robot and family dog Astro moving to an asteroid fill of futuristic wonders.

George has been sent by his company to run operations on the asteroid. The family soon discovers that the company’s activities are disturbing the underground home of creatures named Grungees.

The Jetsons and Grungees must work together to spread peace on their shared home.

The movie was produced and directed by the series’ original creatures William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

The voices of George and Jane were reprised by original voice actors George O’Hanlon and Penny Singleton.

Legendary voice actor Mel Blanc was also featured in the cast.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks comprise the main bonus features.



God of the Piano (DVD)

Details: 2019, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An Israeli family drama that is a disturbing examination of expectations.

Anat (Naama Preis) has never been able to achieve the musical standards set by her exacting father.

Her hopes ­— and those of the family — turn toward Anat’s unborn son. The boy, however, is born deaf.

Undeterred, Anat takes measures to make sure the boy becomes a musical prodigy that her father always wanted.

As the boy matures, however, he becomes indifferent to achieving the destiny in which his family has invested so much.

It is up to Anat to protect her son, stand up to her father and confront him about the harsh toll his obsession has placed on the family.

The movie received singular praise from many critics, who gave it a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Hebrew 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a short film.



Wings of the Hawk (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 9

Details: 1953, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Legendary director Budd Boetticher directed this action-packed Western starring Van Heflin.

Heflin plays Irish Gallager, an American miner in Mexico in 1910 whose gold mine is unjustly seized by Col. Paco Ruiz (George Dolenz), a corrupt administrator.

Later, the angry Gallager saves the life of guerilla leader Raquel Noriega (Julie Adams) and then discovers there is a price on his head.

A romance begins to grow between rescues and ambushes. It all comes to a head with revolutionary leader Pascual Orozco’s march on Ciudad Juarez.

The cast also features Noah Beery Jr. Abbe Lane and Antonio Moreno.

The disc includes 3-D and 2-D versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 3.0 and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: “Hypnotic Hick,” a Woody Woodpecker cartoon in 3-D; a 20-minute audio commentary by 3-D expert Mike Ballew; and a commentary track by film historian Jeremy Arnold.



The Underneath (Blu-ray)

Details: 1995, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Steven Soderbergh directed this modern noir thriller starring Peter Gallagher as Michael Chambers, a gambling addict, returns to his Texas hometown for the wedding of his mother.

Trouble begins soon after he arrives, as he begins an affair with his ex-wife, Rachel (Alison Porter), who also is dating the thuggish Tommy Dundee (William Fichtner).

Because Dundee finds Michael and Rachel together, Michael becomes embroiled in an armored car heist involving an old girlfriend, played by Elisabeth Shue and his new stepfather, played by Paul Dooley.

The cast also includes Joe Don Baker, Shelley Duvall and Anjanette Comer.

Soderbergh fans will find “The Underneath,” one of his earlier features, interesting and gripping.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The solo bonus item is a commentary track.



Breaking Surface (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Doppelgänger Releasing

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Half-sisters Ida and Tuva take a recreational winter dive off a remote section of the Norwegian coast a few days after Christmas.

A rockslide traps Tuva underwater and Ida, who is less experienced, must act quickly to save her. Compounding Ida’s efforts is the discovery that the rockslide also hit their campsite, burying all their equipment — including their phones and car keys.

It is up to Ida to rescue Tuva and, as she takes action, a fractured family life is exposed with Ida fighting for more than saving her sibling.

This edge-of-your seat thriller is ingenious and intense.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Swedish and Norwegian 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include behind-the-scenes featurettes on the challenges of underwater filming, a VFX reel, cast and crew interviews and a time-lapse look at the underwater set construction.



Bordertown: Season 2 (Blu-ray)

Details: 2019, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This three-disc set features the complete second season of this Finnish television series centering on chief investigator Kari Sorjonen of the Serious Crimes Unit.

During the season, Sorjonen investigates a series of murders on the border between Finland and Russia.

As he investigates, we get a glimpse of the darker side of human nature.

It’s stimulating to see criminal procedure series from other countries and the similarities — and differences — of how they deal with and investigate crimes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 200:1 widescreen picture; Finnish 2.0 DTS stereo; English subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Archenemy (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

Fear of Rain (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Mambo Man (DVD) (Corinth Films)

Random Acts of Violence (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (RLJE Films)

Things Don’t Stay Fixed (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

Tomato Red: Blood Money (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Act of Reading (Gravitas Ventures)

Death Trip (Gravitas Ventures)

Faceless (Indican Pictures)

Monster Hunter (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Rock Camp, the Movie (Giant Pictures)

Supernova (Bleecker Street)

Amend: The Fight for America (www.netflix.com/AMEND) (Netflix, Feb. 17)

Playing for Keeps: Season 2, Episode 1 (Sundance Now, Feb. 18)

The Astrology of Pandemics (Amazon, Feb. 19)

Days of the Bagnold Summer (Greenwich Entertainment, Feb. 19)

Dead Air (Freestyle Digital Media, Feb. 19)

Silk Road (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Feb. 19)

The Violent Heart (Gravitas Ventures, Feb. 19)

The Cry (Acorn TV, Feb. 22)

Euphoria Special: Parts 1 & 2 (HBO Home Entertainment, Feb. 22)

Love My Way: Series 2 (Acorn TV, Feb. 22)



