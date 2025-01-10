The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Jan. 14, unless otherwise noted:

My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Filmmaker Mark Cousins wrote and directed this documentary that looks at the career and films of Alfred Hitchcock, using the director’s own words — voiced by Alastair McGowan — as Hitchcock rewatches his films.

The odyssey takes us through Hitchcock’s silent films to his classic movies of the 1950s and ’60s.

If you are one of the few cinephiles in the world who never has seen a Hitchcock movie, than Cousins’ work will serve as an entertaining introduction enlivened by several film clips from sone of Hitchcock’s best features.

The movie offers insights into many of the frequent obsessions that appeared over and over in the director’s works.

The passion Cousins brings to his movie is contagious and will likely increase your appreciation for the works of the “Master of Suspense.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include audio of McGowan’s voice test, a question-and-answer interview with Cousins, graphics animation tests and Cousins’ introductions to “Notorious,” “Rope” and “Saboteur.”

The Lords of Flatbush: 50th Anniversary (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 31

Details: 1974, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: PG

The lowdown: A small movie remembered not for its story, but for the careers it helped launch.

The film revolves around four young men — a gang of sexy rebels in 1950s Brooklyn who call themselves The Lords of Flatbush — who raise hell, steal cars, shoot pool, get into street fights and chase girls.

You may have heard of two of the actors who were featured as Lords — Sylvester Stallone and Henry Winkler. Hmm, I wonder whatever happened to them?

Of course, both went on the iconic careers in movies and television.

The other two Lords are portrayed by Perry King and Paul Mace.

The dominant plotline follows King’s Chico Tyrell trying to win the heart of WASPish Jane Bradshaw (Susan Blakely), while Stallone’s Stanley Rosiello is being pressured to marry his girlfriend, Frannie (Maria Smith), who claims to be pregnant.

The film is nostalgic fun in the vein of “American Graffiti,” “Grease” and “The Wanderers.”

The Blu-ray can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online dealers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English, French and Spanish subtitles.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds — Live in Houston (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 17

Details: 2024, Cleopatra Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A 2006 concert film in which the group, founded in 1974 by harmonica player-vocalist Kim Wilson and guitarist Jimmie Vaughan offer 11 tracks that capture their Cajun, rock and soul influences.

The 11 titles in the set are: “Slow Down,” “Postman,” “Rock With Me,’ ‘Got to Get Out,” “Painted On,” “Two Time Fool,” “Wait on Time,” “Wrap It Up,” “Pretty Baby,” “Tuff Enuff” and “Marked Deck.”

Fans of the group will not be disappointed with this Blu-ray.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English Dolby digital.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Touristic Intents (Blu-ray & DVD & Amazon Prime & Apple TV+) (First Run Features)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Escape (Well Go USA Entertainment)

In the Shadow of Beirut (Grasshopper Film)

Man With No Past (Republic Pictures-Paramount Pictures)

To Dye For: The Documentary (Amazon Prime-Apple TV+)

X-Treme Riders (One Tree Entertainment)

JAN. 16

A Real Pain (Hulu)

Divine Order (Kino Film Collection)

Scam Goddess (Hulu)

Taking Venice (Kino Film Collection)

Unstoppable (Prime Video)

JAN. 17

Alarum (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

La Pieta (Film Movement Plus)

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers (Hulu)

Severance: Season 2, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

Silo: Season 2, Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

