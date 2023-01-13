The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Jan. 17, unless otherwise noted:

The Menu (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2022, Disney-Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong violence, language, sexual references

The lowdown: Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as a young couple who travel to an exclusive island restaurant where the chef, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, has prepared a very expensive and lavish menu.

As the meal progresses, it becomes obvious that the guests are about to be served some shocking surprises that are not on the menu.

The film is a dark comedy-satire-horror-like mash-up that looks at social inequities and snobbish foodie culture.

The movie’s strange ending may not satisfy everyone, but enough critics had their appetites sated to award the film an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a look inside the movie and deleted scenes.



Voodoo Macbeth (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Lightyear Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In 1936, a 21-year-old Orson Welles was chosen by the Federal Theatre Project’s Negro Unit to bring Shakespeare to the Harlem community and direct an all-Black reimagining of “Macbeth.”

Welles conceived a Haitian vision for the Scottish play, which became a landmark in African-American theatrical history.

The film, the first release from the USC School of the Cinematic Arts, features the collaboration of 10 directors and eight writers to offer varying perspectives on the project.

Despite all these chefs in the kitchen, the production is solid, skillfully produced and impressive.

A majority of critics agreed, awarding the movie a 71 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2:1 picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track and footage of the original production.



“Missing in Action Trilogy” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984-88, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R: violence, language

The lowdown: After the end of the Vietnam War and the return of American POWs, rumors persisted that some servicemen were still being held captive in Vietnam.

These tales spurred a cottage industry of action movies in which former soldiers or special forces members returned to Vietnam to rescue those left behind.

Thus, Sylvester Stallone went back in “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” as did Gene Hackman in “Uncommon Valor.”

Topping them all, though, was Chuck Norris whose Col. James Braddock was a one-man army, single-handedly killing hundreds of stuntmen and extras over a four-year period in this three-movie set.

“Missing in Action” (1984) introduces former POW Braddock who, contrary to assurances by Vietnamese officials that no American soldiers are still prisoners, receives evidence to the contrary and returns on his own to rescue them.

“Missing in Action 2: The Beginning” (1985) is a prequel, which shows Braddock’s capture, his mistreatment and torture by his North Vietnamese enemies and his eventual escape.

The franchise finale, “Braddock: Missing in Action III” (1988) finds Braddock returning to Vietnam to find the wife and son he believed were dead. He learns that are being held in a Vietnamese prison camp and, again, takes on overwhelming odds to rescue them.

No one will mistake these movies as art or even very good. But they are action-filled, popcorn-munching and entertaining potboilers with lots of explosions and bodies flying in every direction.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks on all three movie and an interview with screenwriter James Bruner on “Missing in Action.”



Lady Whirlwind and Hapkido double feature (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated, martial arts action

The lowdown: Angela Mao is the main attraction as she kicks ass in both of these action-filled thrillers.

In “Lady Whirlwind,” Mao’s Tien Li-Chun seeks to avenge the death of her sister, who — pregnant — committed suicide after being abandoned by her boyfriend, Ling Shi-hua.

The irony is that Tien must team up with Ling to fight a common foe before she can get the opportunity to kill him herself.

Sammo Hung was the martial arts choreographer and had a small role as one of the villains.

“Hapkido,” set in 1934, deals with Japanese and Chinese factions coming to blows. Mao portrays Yu Ying who, with two male friends, is studying hapkido in Korea so she can return to China and teach the technique to others. Hung plays one of the friends.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture (both movies); Mandarin and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio monaural (both movies) and Mandarin and English LPCM monaural (“Hapkido”); English SDH and English subtitles (both movies).

Don’t miss: Extras on “Lady Whirlwind” include an interview with Mao, three commentary tracks, a conversation between Frank Djeng and Mao’s son and alternate English credits. Two commentary tracks, an archival interview with Mao and other cast members, an archival featurette and alternate opening credits comprise the “Hapkido” extras.



Loudmouth (DVD)

Details: 2022, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The life and career of minister and activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is examined in this documentary.

Sharpton has long been a polarizing figure; a firebrand on the national stage for racial justice and now and elder media statesman.

The movie looks at his many battles for social and economic equality. Among those talking about Sharpton are former President Barack Obama, James Brown, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“Loudmouth” offers more about Sharpton’s various crusades than what set him on his path or his personal life.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



Death Knot (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An Indonesian horror film that centers on a brother and sister who return to their hometown after the suicide of their estranged mother.

Upon their arrival, they are confronted by angry villagers who are convinced that the siblings’ mother was a follower of a dangerous kind of black magic that were supposedly responsible for several mysterious deaths over many years.

The villagers demand that the siblings leave the village and also insist that they be allowed to burn their childhood home to rid the town of its curse.

The brother and sister are skeptical, of course, but a series of strange events leads them to believe that some truth to what the villagers have been telling them may be true.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.90:1 widescreen picture; Indonesian DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Ghost Warrior (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A samurai warrior, discovered in a frozen sleep, is awakened after 400 years and shipped to then-contemporary Los Angeles.

The warrior, Yoshi, struggles to survive and understand the harsh and complicated challenges of the modern-day City of Angels, a task many of us cannot deal with today.

Yoshi is a master of Japan’s 16th-century fighting arts and, when he escapes from the institute that ended his centuries of sleep, he puts his skills to use against the violent and confusing world in which he finds himself.

The committed performance of Hiroshi Fujioka as Yoshi makes for entertaining viewing.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track and an interview with special effects makeup artist Robert Short.



Big Time Gambling Boss (Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Japanese import, set in 1934, centers on a gang boss, Arakawa, who is too ill, so a successor must be named.

After some intrigue, Ishido, a junior member of the gang clan, is chosen. Clan honor and loyalties are sorely tested when Matsuda, a senior clansman and heir apparent, is released from prison. Violent internal strife ensues.

The film is one of the all-time greats of the yakuza genre, being singled out by writer-director Paul Schrader for its richness and complexity.

This release marks the film’s Blu-ray debut. The cast is headed by Tomisaburo Wakayama, known for “Lone Wolf and Cub.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a visual essay on the film and its place in the genre; a masterclass with Mark Schilling, author of “The Yakuza Movie Book”; and a booklet with writings about the movie.



Gunfight at Rio Bravo (DVD)

Details: 2022, Shout! Studios

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Here’s a twist on your traditional Western: A Russian gunslinger, Ivan Turchin (Alexander Nevsky), rides into a small Texas town, where he immediately finds trouble.

Turchin gets on the bad side of the Hellhounds, a murderous outlaw gang.

The outmanned and outgunned townspeople, threatened with annihilation by the Hellhounds, put their trust in Turchin to protect them.

But what can one man do? Luckily, Turchin is not alone. He finds allies in Marshal Austin Carter (Oliver Gruner) and Sheriff Vernon Kelly (Joe Cornet, who also directed).

The trio decide to make a last stand against the overwhelming and bloodthirsty odds.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Detective Knight: Redemption (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Back to the Wharf (Red Water Entertainment)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Gunfight at Rio Bravo (Shout! Studios)

Night Train (Saban Films)

On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier (1091 Pictures)

She Is … (Gravitas Ventures)

Snow Falls (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Utama (Kino Lorber)

Virtually Heroes (Screen Media)

JAN. 19

Legions (XYZ Films)

JAN.. 20

All Eyes on Me (Film Movement)

Out of Exile (Saban Films-Paramount Home Entertainment)

Servant: Season 4, Episode 2 (Apple TV+)

Shape Island (Apple TV+)

Truth Be Told: Season 3, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

Violent Night (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

JAN. 23

The Ghosts of Monday (Cleopatra Entertainment)



