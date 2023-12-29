The Holdovers: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, drug use, sexual material

The lowdown: Paul Giamatti gives a stellar performance as a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to watch over the few students with nowhere to go.

He eventually forms a bond with one of them, a very smart troublemaker, damaged by family issues, and magnificently played by newcomer Dominic Sessa.

The movie, set in the late 1970s, also features Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the school’s head cook, who recently lost a son in Vietnam.

Director Alexander Payne received kudos for his work, mixing some comedy with moral and relationship issues.

The movie garnered a 96 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 3.0 LCR DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 3.0 LCR DTS digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.66:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 3.0 LCR Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include deleted scenes, a making of featurette, a look at working with Payne, an alternate ending, a “Road Back to Barton” featurette, a look at the cast and a featurette on ancient history.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Marsh King’s Daughter (Blu-ray + DVD + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Norwegian Dream (Uncork’d Entertainment)

JAN. 5

For All Mankind: Season 4, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Man on the Run (Netflix)

Mayhem! (IFC Films)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Roadkill (Uncork’d Entertainment)

