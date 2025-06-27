The following titles were released on Tuesday, June 24:

Eephus (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 24

Details: 2025, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In baseball, the eephus pitch is a slow, high-arcing ball that is sometimes described as looking like a slow-pitch softball pitch.

Basically, it is a junk pitch used to throw batters off guard. The most infamous use of the pitch was by its creator, Rip Sewell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in the 1946 All-Star Game, which Ted Williams immediately slammed for a three-run home run.

“Eephus” the movie is as unexpected as Sewell’s pitch. It is a delightful, poignant comedy set at a New England baseball field where two recreational teams, Adler’s Paint and the Riverdogs, play for the last time as their field is set to be displaced by a construction project.

As the day progresses, the players compete, converse, joke and squabble as they face the uncertainty of a new era.

The movie, co-written and directed by Carson Lund, is a tribute to sports, community, camaraderie, escapism and the passage of time.

The most prominent name in the cast is former Major League pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee.

The film garnered a 100 percent fresh rating on 72 reviews at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with Lund, co-writer Michael Basta and director of photography Greg Tango; a cast commentary featuring actors from both teams; a behind-the-scenes featurette; a blooper reel; a pickup baseball game at East River Park in New York City; and interview with Lee; a question-and-answer session with Lund at the Jacob Burns Film Center; a conversation with Lund at the Harvard Film Archive; storyboards; and an inside baseball essay.

The President’s Wife (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 24

Details: 2023, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Catherine Deneuve stars as Bernadette Chirac, the wife of newly-elected French president Jacques Chirac (Michel Vuillermoz) in this witty political feature based on true events.

Bernadette has long been the woman-behind-the-man force, having worked for years in the shadow during her husband’s ascent to the presidency.

But once living in the presidential Elysée Palace, Bernadette is all but forgotten by her husband, which frustrates her to no end. She believes, no expects, she has earned her place she deserves among the political elite.

The movie, co-authored and directed by Léa Domenach’s feature-film debut is very savvy as it chronicles Madame Chirac’s rise from invisible political spouse to a major media figure — as calculated as it was inevitable — is driven by Deneuve’s sharp and memorable performance.

French politics is gently jabbed in the movie, which earned an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is comprised of deleted scenes.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Bloodstorm (DVD & digital & VOD) (One Tree Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Aespa: World Tours in Cinema (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Aliens Uncovered: Golden Frequency (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Nine-Ring Golden Dagger (Well Go USA Entertainment)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion Special (Hulu)

Taeyong: TV Track in Cinemas (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Thunderbolts* (Disney-Marvel)

Zenithal (Dark Star Pictures)

JULY 2

The Buccaneers: Season 2, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (Paramount+)

Heads of State (Prime Video)

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2, Episode 8 (Hulu)

Stick: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

JULY 3

The American Nurse (Kino Film Collection)

Mafia: Episode 3 (Viaplay)

Verstapen — Lion Unleashed 4 (Viaplay)

JULY 4

Japanese Erotica: The Ancient Art of Shunga, the Rise of Roman Porno and Director Akihiko Shiota (Film Movement Plus)

The Nude Woman

Picture of Spring

Shunga: The Lost Japanese Erotica

Wet Woman in the Wind

Murderbot: Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

One to One: John and Yoko (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Pretty Thing (Shout! Studios)

Smoke: Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

JULY 7

1923: Season 2 (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Such Brave Girls: Season 2 (Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Leave a comment