The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 11, unless otherwise noted:

Book Club: The Next Chapter (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, language, suggestive material

The lowdown: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen return as the four best friends who decide to take their book club to Italy to experience the girls’ trip they never were able to have.

In Italy, events do not go as smoothly as planned. The usual plot complications arise, causing rifts among the women as secrets are revealed, romance blossoms and adventure ensues.

The light-hearted, feel-good comedy is there to simply entertain; no heavy lifting on either the cast or viewer is expected.

The movie’s main flaw is that it fails to fully utilize the gifts of its talented quartet of actresses.

The cast also includes Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a featurette about the making of the movie with cast members and filmmakers, a look at the costumes designed for the four women leads and a behind-the-scenes look at filming in Italy.



“Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XV” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1957, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: By the late 1950s, the film noir era was nearing its end. Despite the Cold War, a growing feeling of optimism was spreading in the country.

Studios, though, continued releasing movies that looked at the darker sides of people. The three features in this set are “Man Afraid,” “The Girl in the Kremlin” and “The Tattered Dress.”

George Nader and Phyllis Thaxter star in “Man Afraid,” as a minister and his wife threatened by the vengeful brother of a burglar Nader’s Rev. David Collins caught in his son’s room and unintentionally killed after a struggle.

Edward Franz plays the brother who stalks the couple’s son.

“The Girl in the Kremlin” stars Lex Barker as an O.S.S. agent and Zsa Zsa Gabor as a Lithuanian refugee who lead a manhunt across Europe for Soviet leader Joseph Stalin who had altered his appearance with plastic surgery, faked his own death and vanished.

“The Tattered Dress” stars Jeff Chandler as lawyer James Blane, who is hired to defend a socialite on trial for the murder of a bartender who made a pass at his wife. Jack Carson portrays a scheming sheriff who frames Blane for bribing a juror, played by Gail Russell.

The movie, directed by Jack Arnold (“The Incredible Shrinking Man”) exposes the hidden evil bubbling beneath the surface of a quiet desert town.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture (“Man Afraid,” “The Tattered Dress”) and 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“The Girl in the Kremlin”); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track for each movie.



Human Desire (Blu-ray)

Details: 1954, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Fritz Lang directed this film noir thriller based on Emile Zola’s “La Bête Humaine.”

The story features Glenn Ford as Jeff Warren, a Korean War veteran, who returns to his job as a railroad engineer. He soon gets involved in a web of suspicion, sex and murder involving brutish Carl Buckley (Broderick Crawford) and his femme fatale wife, Vicki (Gloria Grahame).

Vicki makes a play Warren and tries to convince him to kill her husband, who had killed a man whom he suspected was having an affair with his wife.

The cast also includes Edgar Buchanan, Grandon Rhodes and Kathleen Case.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A featurette about the movie with actress Emily Mortimer is the main bonus component.



Stooge-O-Rama: The Men Behind the Mayhem — and Even More Mayhem (Blu-ray)

Details: 1923-2023, Kit Parker Films-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: As a child of the 1950s, there were many days I rushed home from school, turned on the television to watch the Three Stooges.

In this era, parents were appalled that the “violence” perpetrated by the Stooges — the eye-gouging, slaps, head-bopping and punches — would influence their children in harmful ways. But even as kids, we somehow knew it was not real.

The Stooges never earned the respect from “serious” movie critics and historians as did Laurel & Hardy or the Marx Brothers. Perhaps it was because they worked at Columbia Pictures or because they rarely made feature-length films.

Whatever the reason, the Stooges were funny, with one of their early shorts — “Men in Black” — earning an Academy Award nomination.

The Stooges made close to 200 shorts — all for Columbia. The trio, which started in vaudeville, as part of Ted Healy and his Stooges, originally featured Moe Howard, Larry Fine and Shemp Howard. When Shemp left in the early 1930s, he was replaced by his younger brother, Curly Howard. Shemp rejoined the Stooges in 1946 after Curly suffered a stroke.

Upon Shemp’s death in 1955, Joe Besser (best known as Stinky from “The Abbott and Costello Show”) became the third Stooge in 1956 and 1957. In 1958, he was replaced by Joe DeRita.

This three-disc set features archival rarities, color home movies, outtakes and archival interviews of the Stooges.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural.

Don’t miss: The set features more than eight hours of bonus materials including a documentary; a lost theatrical featurette, “Surprise, Surprise” (1937); a 1934 short “Everybody Loves Music,” starring Shemp Howard; unreleased outtakes, television appearances; commercials; and audio recordings from live appearances.



Only in Theaters (DVD)

Details: 2022, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that focuses on the Arthouse Cinema in Los Angeles, its legacy and the Laemmle family that has run it for generations.

The Laemmles have used the theater in supporting, innovating and elevating filmmaking but popularizing independent and documentary films as well as their filmmakers.

The movie was filmed over a two-year-plus period as the theater and family faced many challenges, losses and personal victories.

The movie features interviews with filmmakers Allison Anders, Cameron Crowe, Ava DuVernay, Nicole Holofcener and James Ivory and film critics, authors and historians Kenneth Turan and Leonard Maltin.

The movie is sentimental and poignant as well as an keen reminder of the importance of movie theaters.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include an alternate opening sequence, additional interviews and a commentary track with the movie’s director.



Chile ’76 (DVD & digital)

Details: 2022, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A political drama set during the early days of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship explores a woman’s dangerous flirtation with political engagement.

Carmen (Alina Kupperheim, “A Fantastic Woman”) leads a sheltered upper middle-class life. She heads to her summer home in the off-season to supervise its renovation, while also participating in local charitable works through her church.

Her husband, children and grandchildren visit often during the winter bringing with them reminders of the outside world. When the family priest asks her to take care of an injured young man he has been secretly sheltering, Carmen is unknowingly drawn into the world of Chilean political opposition and must face real-world threats that she is not equipped to handle unleashing potentially disastrous consequences for her and her family.

The movie, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, garnered a 90 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Spanish 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Kupperheim and a look at the film’s reception at Cannes.



“Mickey & Friends: 10 Classic Shorts: Volume 2” (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: June 27

Details: 1935-52, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Continuing its celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the studio releases another set of animated shorts featuring Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto and other favorite characters.

The set includes such cartoons as “Mr. Duck Steps Out,” “Pluto’s Party,” “Mickey’s Trailer,” “The Band Concert,” “Tugboat Mickey” and “Lonesome Ghosts.”

The set contains an advisory for our now-PC-obsessed culture, warning that the cartoons have not been altered and contain negative depictions or mistreatment of people and cultures as well as scenes of smoking.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, & DVD: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English, Spanish and French 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.



Employee of the Month (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A dark comedy about Inès, a longtime model employee at a cleaning supplies company, who knows she is long overdue and entitled to a raise.

When she finally confronts her incompetent and misogynistic boss, he cruelly rejects her request while making a lecherous pass at her. Melody, a new intern, witnesses the boss’s actions and jumps in to help her coworker. In the process, however, both women unexpectedly find themselves with blood on their hands and a mess to clean up.

As the movie progresses, the women devise increasingly crazy solutions to cover their tracks.

This wicked Belgian farce earned a 77 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Day Zero (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Another zombie apocalypse feature, this one dealing with a former elite soldier who is released from prison after serving eight years.

He plans to reunite with his estranged wife and young daughter.

But the outside world has changed for the worse. A dangerous virus with terrifying effects on the body has overtaken mankind.

The soldier must use all his skills and training to evade the legions of undead chasing him through a dangerous and brutal urban landscape so he can redeem himself and rescue his family.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 (enhanced) widescreen picture; Filipino DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Shin Ultraman (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Cleopatra Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Ultraman has been part of Japanese culture since the 1960s either as a television series, in movies and comic books.

Like Godzilla and Gamera, Ultraman is an iconic figure whose popularity has not abated.

“Shin Ultraman” stars Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”) as the head of Japan’s SSSP Kaiju defense taskforce.

After a difficult encounter with a formidable kaiju, a silver giant appears from the sky to rescue the planet. He is dubbed Ultraman; His identity and purpose remain a mystery.

The movie is a re-imagining of the character. The film features some cosmic twists, charismatic villains and, of course, kaiju.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 Dolby digital and English (dubbed) 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; Japanese closed-captioned and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is an image slide show.



Tintin and the Mystery of the Golden Fleece / Tintin and the Blue Oranges (Blu-ray)

Details: 1961, 1964, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The character of Tintin has been around since the late 1920s, originally created for the youth supplement of a Belgian newspaper.

Since then, Tintin has appeared in numerous adventures in movies, radio and television shows and comics.

“Tintin and the Mystery of the Golden Fleece” (1961) the intrepid boy reporter and his faithful dog, Snowy, travel with Captain Haddock to collect a strange bounty from the late Captain Paparanic — a rusty, old ship called the Golden Fleece.

Paparanic’s he real treasure, as they discover from a map marked with an “X”, lies in a chest under the sea.

In “Tintin and the Blue Oranges” (1964), the young reporter tries to crack the riddle of an oddly colored citrus that can be grown in the desert — and possibly solve world hunger.

These movies were the first live-action screen adaptations of the character.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD monaural; English subtitles.



The Phantom Creeps (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Universal Pictures-The Serial Squadron

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Fans of Bela Lugosi will enjoy this 1939, 12-chapter serial in which the actor stars as Dr. Alex Zorka, a mad scientist with an array of inventions, including a device that makes him invisible, explosive spiders, a Z-ray that paralyzes his enemies and the strangest robot you’ve ever seen to help in his plans to conquer the world. All his gadgets were created from a powerful element Zorka discovered in Africa — courtesy of stock footage from “The Invisible Ray.”

What makes this Blu-ray stand out is the new transfer. It is the best copy of the movie I have seen in several years — and it is the first I have watched that included the original Universal Pictures titles.

The serial has its drawbacks — a lot of stock footage from earlier Universal serials and features, bland supporting cast members — including Robert Kent as the stalwart Capt. Bob West and Dorothy Arnold as intrepid reporter Jean Drew, who always seems to be in the right — or wrong — place at the right time.

For those who want an interesting piece of trivia, Arnold was the first Mrs. Joe DiMaggio.

Others in the cast include Jack C. Smith as Monk, Zorka’s cowardly, conniving and unreliable assistant; Regis Toomey as West’s second in command; Edwin Stanley as Dr. Mallory, a scientist aiding West; and Edward Van Sloan — the original Professor Van Helsing — as the head of the spy ring seeking Zorka’s inventions.

As I said, this transfer is impressive; the picture only has a couple of minor glitches and the audio track is very crisp and clear.

The serial is quite entertaining and Lugosi does chew some scenery at times, but for the most part his performance is quite restrained and satisfying.

“The Phantom Creeps” can be ordered at www.serialsquadron.com.

Technical aspects: 1.33 full-screen picture; English audio.



McBain (Blu-ray)

Details: 1991, Synapse Films

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Christopher Walken plays Robert McBain, a POW rescued in the jungles of North Vietnam by a group of Rangers, led by Santos (Chick Vennera).

McBain expresses his gratitude and, in return, Santos gives him half of a $100 bill, telling him that if the other half of the bill finds him, he can pay his rescuer back.

Eighteen years later, Santos is killed in Colombia while leading a fight against drug lords and corrupt politicians. His sister, Christina (Maria Conchita Alonso), goes to New York with the other half of the bill.

She enlists McBain to help overthrow the corrupt regime. He recruits the surviving Rangers who rescued him, including Michael Ironside and Steve James.

The movie is pure exploitation with a lot of explosions and killings.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track.



Close to Vermeer (DVD)

Details: 2023, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that takes you behind the scenes of the largest Vermeer exhibition ever mounted.

The paintings are on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, where they have received very positive reviews and have captured the imagination of the art world.

The event, which already is sold out, is historic.

The movie looks at what goes to create such a monumental exhibition, including what makes a Vermeer a Vermeer, to new discoveries while searching around the world for Vermeer’s paintings.

The film scored an impressive 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Dutch 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes are the main extra.



Yes I Am — The Ric Weiland Story (DVD)

Details: 2023, Kino Lorber-Virgil Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that chronicles an LGBTQ pioneer and the unknown founder of Microsoft who used his newfound wealth for philanthropy.

During his life, Weiland donated more than $200 million to fund more than 60 non-profits organizations.

Yet, despite his gigantic impact on society and his growing wealth, Weiland seemed to slip deeper into self-doubt, depression and an imposter-like syndrome.

Weiland committed suicide in 2006, yet his legacy lives on.

The movie, narrated by Zachary Quinto, features Bill Gates and others who knew Weiland.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English Dolby digital stereo.



Other titles being released on Tuesday unless otherwise indicated:

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Blu-ray + DVD + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Bad Girl Boogey (DVD) (Dark Star Pictures)

Beau Is Afraid (Blu-ray + DVD + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Cocaine Shark (DVD) (Wild Eye Releasing)

Galatea (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

Hi-Fear (DVD) (Wild Eye Releasing)

In the Arms of Morpheus (DVD) (IndiePix Films)

Operation Black Ops (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Scream VI (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray & DVD) (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Sisu (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Abode (Dark Star Pictures)

Close to Vermeer (Kino Now)

How I Met Your Father: Season 2, Part B, Episode 8 (Hulu)

L’Immensita (Music Box Films)

Monsters Without (Indican Pictures)

Philosopher of the Sea (Viaplay)

Only in Theaters (Kino Now)

Tintin and the Mystery of the Golden Fleece / Tintin and the Blue Oranges (Kino Now-Amazon)

JULY 12

The Afterparty: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Hijack: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Platonic: Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Quarterback (Netflix)

JULY 13

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

JULY 14

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

The Channel (Brainstorm Media)

The Crowded Room: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

The Flood (Saban Films)

Foundation: Season 2, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas (Hulu)

Swagger: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

