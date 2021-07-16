The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 20, unless otherwise noted:

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three (DVD)

Details: 2020-21, CBS Home Entertainment-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery lands 1,000 years in the future.

It is a time in which Starfleet and the Federation are a mere shadow of their former selves because of a catastrophic event known as The Burn.

Burnham and her shipmates, Commander Saru (Doug Jones), Lt. Cmdr. Paul Starmets (Anthony Rapp), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Dr. Hugh Culbert (Wilson Cruz) and Burnham’s new ally, Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajaia), set out to find the source of The Burn and do what they can to halt or reverse it.

This four-disc set features all 13 exciting episodes of the latest addition to the “Star Trek” universe.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include deleted scenes; a “Writer’s Log” featurette with showrunner Michelle Paradise about shooting the beginning of the third season in Iceland; an overview of the season with cast members and the creative team; a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts; a featurette with Martin-Green taking fans on her season-long journey and her personal record of the season and her character; a featurette on actor Kenneth Mitchell who plays Aureilio and Mitchell’s life with ALS; a gag reel; and a behind-the-scenes look at the bridge crew.



Take Me Out to the Ball Game (Blu-ray)

Details: 1949, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A delightful MGM musical combining baseball and romance starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Esther Williams that hits it out of the park with some delightful singing and dancing.

In the movie, set in the early 1900s, Kelly and Sinatra portray Eddie O’Brien and Dennis Ryan, the double-play combo for the Wolves. In the off-season, they are song-and-dance men vaudevillians.

The team is thrown a curve ball in spring training when its owner dies. The new owner, K.C. Higgins, turns out to be a woman (Williams) with definite ideas about how to run the team.

This causes conflict with O’Brien, while Ryan falls head over heels for Higgins.

Betty Garrett is featured as an avid baseball fan with a romantic eye set on Ryan.

The lively musical numbers include Kelly’s “The Hat My Dear Old Father Wore upon St. Patrick’s Day,” and if you are keen fan of Kelly’s choreography, you will notice steps he later reused in his creation of the ballet sequence in “An American in Paris.”

The Blu-ray is a made-on-demand release from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wbshop.com/warnerarchive or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16:9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include two deleted musical numbers, “Baby Doll” and “Boys and Girls Like You and Me” and an MGM cartoon, “The Cat and the Mermouse.”

Snatch (4K + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: July 13

Details: 2000, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong violence, language, nudity

The lowdown: Guy Ritchie’s sophomore outing as a director is crime feature with interesting characters, dark humor and lively dialogue.

The movie turns on a diamond heist gone wrong, an Irish gypsy turned prizefighter and a very temperamental dog.

Jason Statham and Stephen Graham star as Turkish and Tommy, who are pressed into promoting a crooked bare-knuckle fight with local organized crime boss and fellow boxing promoter Brick Top (Alan Ford).

When Turkish and Tommy’s fighter, “One Punch” Mickey O’Neil (Brad Pitt), does not throw the fight as planned, Brick Top demands a rematch.

While all of this is taking place, a huge diamond theft occurs, with “Franky Four Fingers” (Benicio Del Toro), who snatched the gem, disappearing somewhere in London.

Everyone soon begins looking for Franky and the diamond, with Russian mobsters, Jewish jewelers and incompetent amateur robbers all seeking the diamond.

The movie spins madly round and round, dazzling you and keeping you entertained.

A majority of critics enjoyed the movie, giving it a 73 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, deleted scenes with optional commentary, a making of featurette, storyboard comparisons and a video photo gallery.



Mortal Kombat (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: July 13

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic and bloody violence, language, sexual references

The lowdown: This gory and brutal video-game adaptation is filled with mystic gobbledygook about various realms that fight for supremacy and bromides about overcoming and harnessing your fear to utilize your full potential.

The movie is one big formulaic cliché.

It’s only saving grace is its fight sequences; and even some of those are diminished by very obvious CGI enhancements. These action sequences, though marred at times, give the film a sense of life and movement.

Players most likely will appreciate the movie more than those not that familiar with the game.

You watch “Mortal Kombat” with no expectations. What you see is what you get, vicious and bloody combat, bodies eviscerated and heads exploding.

No judgment, but if that’s your bag, then “Mortal Kombat” is the movie for you.

“Mortal Kombat” is aimed at a niche audience — gamers familiar with its rules and characters.

They will enjoy every bloody encounter and bruised and battered body.

Technical aspects: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos TrueHD, Dolby digital descriptive audio and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos TrueHD, Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include deleted scenes, a making of featurette, 11 featurettes on fan-favorite characters, a behind-the-scenes look at fight choreography, Easter eggs and seven featurettes on anatomy of a scene.



The Plainsman (Blu-ray)

Details: 1936, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This sprawling Cecil B. DeMille historical drama about the taming of the West is more drama than history.

Gary Cooper stars as Wild Bill Hickok, Jean Arthur is Calamity Jane and James Ellison plays Buffalo Bill Cody.

The story centers on Hickok’s efforts to thwart a gang of gun runners, led by Charles Bickford, to sell guns to the Indians.

The movie includes gunfights, battles with Indians and romance.

The cast also includes Porter Hall as the infamous Jack McCall, who killed Hickok by shooting him in the back and, in one of his earliest film roles, Anthony Quinn as a Cheyenne warrior who tells Hickok and Cody about the Battle of the Little Bighorn in which Gen. George A. Custer and his command were wiped out.

Quinn got the role by convincing DeMille he could speak authentic Cheyenne. It was a bluff that succeeded and help launch Quinn’s long career.

Like most DeMille efforts, the movie is overblown and features dialogue best suited for silent film intertitles. Still, it is enjoyable with Cooper at his taciturn prime.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic-author Simon Abrams is the main extra.



The Night (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 13

Details: 2020, IFC Midnight-Scream Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: After a night out with friends, a very tired married couple and their baby take shelter in the eerie Hotel Normandie.

Strange things begin to happen throughout the seemingly endless night. Mysterious disturbances ruin the couple’s rest as the husband and wife come to realize they are trapped with a malevolent force that hungers for the dark secrets they have kept from one another.

The movie made history for being the first U.S.-produced film to receive a license for theatrical release in Iran since the revolution.

This psychological thriller received an 80 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; Farsi 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English audio descriptive track; English SDH subtitles.



Flight to Mars: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1951, The Film Detective

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This low-budget science-fiction effort was produced by B-movie studio Monogram Pictures, best known for their various B-Western, Bomba the Jungle Boy and various detective series featuring such characters as Charlie Chan and Mr. Wong.

The film was directed by Lesley Selander, a veteran of numerous B-Westerns, and produced by Walter Mirisch, who went on to bigger and better projects such as “The Magnificent Seven,” “West Side Story,” “The Pink Panther” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

“Flight to Mars” centers on a five-person scientific expedition that is launched to the Red Planet.

When they arrive, they find a civilization of English-speaking people living in an underground city.

It turns out the Martians’ life-support system is failing. The leader of the Martian council suggests repairing then reproducing the Earthlings spaceship and evacuating the Martian population to Earth.

A group of friendly Martians sides with the Earth people, help repair their ship and thwart the plans of their fellow Martians.

The plot is rather corny, and the special effects are rudimentary. But any buff of ’50s sci-fi features will enjoy the film.

The cast includes Cameron Mitchell, Marguerite Chapman, Arthur Franz, Virginia Huston and such veteran character performers as John Litel, Morris Ankrum, and Robert Barratt.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English audio; English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on Mirisch, a look at the movie’s first space race and a booklet about the movie and other films pertaining to Mars.



The Go-Go Boys: The Inside Story of Cannon Films (Blu-ray)

Details: 2014, MVD Rewind Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This documentary is about two Israeli-born cousins, Menaheim Golan and Yoram Globus, who, in pursing the American Dream, produced more than 300 movies for their independent film company.

Their pictures could mostly be classified as B-movies, including “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace,” “The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood,” “Death Wish II,” “Ninja III: The Domination,” ‘The Delta Force,” “Missing in Action” and “Missing in Action 2: The Beginning.”

They also produced some high quality films such as “Grace Quigley” with Katharine Hepburn, “Street Smart” with Christopher Reeve and Morgan Freeman and “Barfly” with Mickey Rourke and Faye Dunaway.

The cousins, though, are best remembered for their many films with Chuck Norris, Charles Bronson and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Film fans will enjoy this look back at a pair of filmmakers who created hours of entertainment.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.



No Man’s Land (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 13

Details: 2021, IFC Films-Shout! Factory

Rated: PG-13, strong violence, language

The lowdown: On a Texas ranch that shares a border with Mexico, the son of the ranch owner accidentally shoots and kills a Mexican immigrant boy.

When the ranch patriarch takes the blame for the shooting, his son flees on horseback into Mexico, becoming a “gringo” illegal alien.

The young man is pursued by Texas Rangers and Mexican Federales as he journeys to find the boy’s father and seek forgiveness.

Along the way, the young man begins to fall in love with the land he was taught to hate.

This modern Western is sincere, the way the story is told is cliched and emotionally manipulative, thus the movie’s 38 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and audio descriptive track; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.



Thunderbolt (Blu-ray)

Details: 1929, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This early, Pre-Code talkie stars George Bancroft as Thunderbolt Jim Long, a condemned gangster who plans revenge on Bob Moran (Richard Arlen), a young man who stole Long’s girlfriend, Ritzie (Fay Wray).

Long has Moran framed for a murder and put in the cell across from him on death row.

The movie was directed by Josef von Sternberg, with a script that included writers Charles Furthman (“Underworld,” also starring Bancroft and directed by von Sternberg), Jules Furthman (“The Big Sleep”), Herman J. Mankiewicz (“Citizen Kane”) and Joseph L. Mankiewicz (“All About Eve”).

“Thunderbolt” offers a clean sound transfer, rare for a film from this era, and some expressionistic visuals.

The cast also includes Tully Marshall and perennial bad guy Fred Kohler.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary by film critic Nick Pinkerton is the main extra.



Shameless: The Eleventh and Final Season (DVD)

Details: 2020-21, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The final 12 episodes of this series about the Gallagher family of Chicago’s South Side.

The episodes deal with the attempted gentrification of the neighborhood as well as the impact of the COVID pandemic.

The series, at times, can be dark because of the dysfunction in the family, including drug and alcohol abuse.

But the strong bond of the Gallagher’s is the foundation on which the series is built.

At the end, though, William H. Macy’s Frank Gallagher does go out with a bang, which makes for a poignant and satisfying conclusion to the series.

As always, FTC obliges me to remind you that “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of the DVD I reviewed in this column. The opinions I share are my own.” And you best believe that!

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes and a post-finale virtual cast reunion comprise the bonus materials.



Unconquered (Blu-ray)

Details: 1947, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This is another of Cecil B. DeMille’s historical dramas; it also is one of his lesser outings.

The movie is set in pre-Revolutionary War colonial America.

It centers on Christopher Holden (Gary Cooper), a peace-loving frontiersman who buys and frees Abby Hale (Paulette Goddard), an English-born indentured slave who is coveted by Martin Garth (Howard Da Silva, who played Benjamin Franklin in “1776), who is supplying firearms to the Indians to foment a war between the Native American tribe and the colonists.

One of the movie’s strangest bits of casting is that of Boris Karloff as Guyasuta, chief of the Senecas, who distinct English accent cannot be overcome.

At 146 minutes, the movie contains betrayals, battles and romance.

The large supporting cast also includes Ward Bond, Cecil Kallaway, DeMille’s daughter, Katherine, Henry Wilcoxon, Mike Mazurki, Porter Hall and Marc Lawrence.

The film’s color cinematography is its best feature.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Nick Pinkerton is the main extra.



Dead & Buried: Limited Edition (4K UHD + Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 1981, Blue Underground

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This three-disc set is a limited edition of 3,000 copies of this cult horror-zombie feature.

The movie is set in the small, quiet town of Potters Bluff where a series of murders is baffling Sheriff Dan Gillis (James Farentino).

Gillis enlists the help of William G. Dobbs (Jack Albertson, in one of his last roles), the eccentric coroner-mortician to learn the motive for the killings.

It turns out Dobbs has developed a secret technique for reanimating the dead, and all townspeople are reanimated corpses under his control.

Gillis is shocked to learn that his wife, Janet (Melody Anderson), is a reanimated individual.

The movie’s shock finale should not come as much of a surprise to knowledgeable horror fans.

The cast also includes Robert Englund, Lisa Blount, Bill Quinn, Dennis Redfield and Barry Corbin.

The movie doesn’t make a lot of sense, still it is enjoyable enough to earn a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, 5.1 and 1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and French 1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on Englund; a profile of screenwriter Dan O’Bannon; a look at Stan Winston’s special effects; interviews with novelization author Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, and director Gary Sherman and composer Joe Renzetti; a behind-the-scenes featurette; a look at the movie’s locations now and then; a new commentary track with film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson; a commentary with Sherman, one with director of photography Steven Poster and a third with co-writer-co-producer Ronald Shussett and actress Linda Turley; a soundtrack CD; and a booklet with an essay about the movie.



Girl Gang / Pin-Down Girl: Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture: Volume 11 (Blu-ray)

Details: 1951, 1954

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In the late 1940s and early ’50s producers of exploitation movies such as George Weiss moved from the pseudo-educational movies about the dangers of marijuana, heroin and pre-marital sex to risqué crime melodramas.

“Girl Gang” (1954) stars Timothy Farrell, who was a regular in these sorts of movies, as a small-time mob boss who sells dope to high school kids looking for kicks.

Farrell’s Joe forces girls to commit robberies and prostitution by getting them hooked on drugs.

“Pin-Down Girl” (1951) explores the vice-filled world of female wrestling. The movie features actual wrestlers Peaches Page, Clara Mortensen and Rita Martinez playing fictional versions of themselves.

Farrell plays another gangster in this effort.

The movies are not as sensationalized as earlier movies in this “Forbidden Fruit” series, but they do offer some unintentional laughs.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English audio.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks for each movie.



Royal Deceit (Blu-ray)

Details: 1994, MVD Marquee Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Christian Bale stars as a young Danish prince who, after discovering that his father has been murdered, vows to avenge the death and regain the throne.

He bides his time, waiting for the opportune moment to strike.

If the plot sounds familiar, that is because this is a retelling of “Hamlet,” without Shakespeare’s soaring dialogue and with a rougher and more violent Viking edge.

The film, also known as “Prince of Jutland,” features an impressive cast, including Helen Mirren, Gabriel Byrne, Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Freddie Jones, Tom Wilkinson, Andy Serkis and Steven Waddington.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo; English subtitles.



Nana (Blu-ray)

Details: 1926, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This silent feature is director Jean Renoir’s second outing behind the camera.

The film is an elaborate and ambitious adaptation of the famed novel by Emile Zola that relates the doomed romances of Nana, an actress who would go on to become a notorious courtesan of her era.

The film tracks her life from a young girl who, after the death of her father, is sent to live with an uncle who mistreats her.

Nana runs away and begins leading a vagabond life in the forest. When she is discovered, she becomes a famous actress whose morals are not very strict. She first becomes the mistress of a count and then of the emperor’s chamberlain.

The film features music composed and performed by Antonio Coppola.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary by film critic Nick Pinkerton and before-and-after restoration comparisons are the main bonus components.



Women Composers (DVD)

Details: 2018, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that should interest must musicologists.

The movie follows pianist Kyra Steckeweh who, when she realized her repertoire mostly consisted of music composed by men, began researching the works of female composers.

She searched archives, libraries and publishing houses, discovering rarely performed piano pieces by names familiar to very few people — Mel Bonis, Lili Boulanger and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel.

Steckeweh offers an in-depth examination of the music she unearthed as well as highlighting the historical and personal circumstances under which they created their works in the 19th and early 20th century.

The journey into pieces of music history is insightful and interesting, and will most likely inspire you to learn more and listen to these works.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a question-and-answer session with Steckeweh and producer Tim van Breveren and Steckeweh performing “Ophélie” by Bonis.



Close Range / Savage Dog (Blu-ray)

Details: 2015, 2017, MVD Marquee Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence

The lowdown: This disc features two movies headlining action star Scott Adkins.

The movies are shoe-string efforts that rely on Adkins martial arts talents to propel them.

In “Close Range” (2015), Atkins portrays Colton MacReady, who must fight a vicious cartel and corrupt lawmen to protect his family and his ranch.

Adkins portrays former boxing champion Martin Tilman in “Savage Dog.” Set in 1959 Indochina, Tilman is imprisoned in a labor camp where he must fight tournaments on which wealthy criminals gamble.

When it is time for his release, those running the camp use every ploy to keep him in the camp. Tilman must fight for revenge and freedom.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture (“Close Range”) and 2.20:1 widescreen picture (“Savage Dog”); English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM stereo; English subtitles.



An American in Paris: The Musical (Blu-ray)

Details: 2018, Liberator Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This stage version of the Academy Award-winning MGM musical tells the story of former American GI Jerry Mulligan, striving to find success as a painter in the City of Light who, after a chance encounter, falls in love with Lise, a beautiful young dancer.

The show features the music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin. It was filmed on stage in London’s West End, featuring breathtaking choreography and colorful design.

The stage show is a fitting homage to its movie original.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English audio.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

32 Malasana Street (DVD & digital) (RLJE Films)

The Blackout Experiment (DVD) (Archstone Entertainment)

Fire (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (Shout! Studios)

Gangs of London: Season 1 (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

Jakob’s Wife (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

The Nest (DVD & digital & VOD) (4Digital Media)

Rock, Paper, Scissors (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

Room 9 (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Spiral (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital & DVD & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Stronger Than Life (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Cinematic Red)

The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season (Blu-ray + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Animosity (Wild Eye Releasing)

Here Today (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The New Bauhaus (Opendox)

Resurgence (Gravitas Ventures)

Victim of Love (Indican Pictures)

Schmigadoon!: Episode 3 (Apple TV+, July 22)

Broken Diamonds (FilmRise, July 23)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Home Entertainment, July 23)

The Last Letter from Your Lover (www.netflix.com/thelastletterfromyourlover) (Netflix, July 23)

Mama Weed (Music Box Films, July 23)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, July 23)

Playing with Sharks (Disney+, July 23)

Settlers (IFC Films, July 23)

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV+, July 23)

Jack Irish: Season 3, Episode 3 (Acorn TV, July 26)



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.