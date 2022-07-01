The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 5, unless otherwise indicated:

Downton Abbey: A New Era (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2022, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, suggestive references, language, thematic elements

The lowdown: I am not a fan of these TV series and movies about British aristocracy, so I never watched “Downton Abbey” nor the first movie.

This sequel follows the Crawleys and their staff who welcome a movie crew and its stars to Downton for the filming of a silent movie. Meanwhile, other family members travel to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) and her past.

The original cast, with some new additions, bring the screenplay by Julian Fellowes to life with humor, joy and a bit of sadness.

The movie proved popular among critics, earning an 86 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, a look at the return of the cast, profile of Smith’s Dowager Countess, a featurette on creating the film within the film, a history lesson Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia, a commentary track and a behind-the-scenes look at life on the set.



Mothering Sunday (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 28

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Classics

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: It is Mother’s Day and housemaid Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) is alone as her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) are out.

Fairchild takes the opportunity to spend time with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O’Connor), the boy from the nearby manor house.

Even though Paul is engaged, Jane continues to see him.

This is a movie, not only about love, but trauma and grief. The sensual feature is an examination of class differences and tragedy.

The film received a 78 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.



Hero (Blu-ray)

Details: 1997, 88 Films-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Criminal gangs, betrayal and greed propel this story — a remake of the 1972 Shaw Brothers feature “The Boxer From Shantung.”

Two brothers escape the poverty of their homeland, seeking a new life in Shanghai. They soon become embroiled in the big city’s dark world of triads where one of the brothers, Ma Wing-Jing (Taksehi Kaneshiro), is emboldened by the new life becoming arrogant and lusting for power.

The film is a mixture of gangster elements and martial arts that keeps the action continually moving.

The digital transfer does show some aging from its source material, but otherwise is quite satisfactory.

The film includes an English-dubbed track and, as always, I suggest you watch in the original Cantonese with the English subtitles.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track and alternate shots from the Taiwanese version are the major bonus components.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

3 Demons (DVD & digital & VOD) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Final Caller (DVD & digital) (Wild Eye Releasing)

H.P. Lovecraft’s Witch House (DVD & digital & VOD) (Horror Wasteland Pictures International)

Zero Contact (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



FOR KIDS

Riki the Rhino (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis (Blu-ray + DVD & digital) (Shout! Kids-Eleven Arts)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

American Werewolves (1091 Pictures)

The Eden Theory (Indican Pictures)

Neptune Frost (Kino Lorber)

JULY 6

Girl in the Picture (www.netflix.com/GirlinthePicture) (Netflix)

Maggie (Hulu)

JULY 7

The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus (Lennexe Films)

The Summoned (XYZ Films)

JULY 8

Black Bird: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Minamata (Hulu)

Moon, 66 Questions (Film Movement)

The Road to Galena (Vertical Entertainment)

The Sea Beast (www.netflix.com/theseabeast) (Netflix)

JULY 9

GOLD (Hulu)



Coming next week: The Beatles: Get Back



